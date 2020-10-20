 

Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update

ANJESO Launch Underway; Over 50 Institutions have Added ANJESO to Their Formularies

ANJESO Users Giving Highly Positive Feedback; Average Order Size Has Increased 75% Since Launch, Despite Ongoing COVID-related Impact to Access

Company Executes Strategic Transaction to Simplify Capital Structure and Exchange Warrants

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today provided an update regarding the initial commercial launch of ANJESO and provided an overview of other corporate initiatives and achievements.

“During the first half of 2020, we saw the approval and commercial launch of ANJESO, the first and only non-opioid, once daily, intravenous (IV) non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) agent for the management of moderate to severe pain,” said Gerri Henwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baudax Bio. “Overall, the ANJESO launch is progressing well and we are pleased with the early commercial uptake and feedback from physicians. Although we are seeing more customers placing orders and the order size is increasing, the commercial rollout continues to be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and we believe the revenue ramp will likely take more time than originally anticipated. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020 and beyond, we are focused on securing hospital formulary adoption and incorporation into standard pain management protocols. We are also working with the surgical and anesthesia community to increase awareness of ANJESO and help ensure physicians and patients have access to this important product.”

ANJESO Launch and Commercial Rollout

The U.S. commercial rollout of ANJESO, Baudax’s lead asset indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics, is progressing well. ANJESO became broadly available through wholesalers in the U.S in June 2020. As of today, over 50 institutions have added ANJESO to their formulary and the average order size has increased by nearly 75% since launch. The ANJESO re-order rate is a robust 50% with a deepening usage pattern. In just over 3 months on the market, ANJESO has been utilized across a wide variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures and is now beginning to be incorporated into surgical protocols and electronic health record (EHR) order sets, with demand increasing monthly. However, Baudax’s ongoing commercial efforts continue to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic related obstacles, including an absence of hospital formulary meetings where new drugs can be adopted, as well as access within hospitals. Many hospital formularies just recently resumed meetings after a 6-month absence. Despite there being a backlog of agents scheduled to be reviewed, the Company believes it will make steady progress getting ANJESO added to further hospital formularies in the months and quarters ahead.

