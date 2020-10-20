Immune Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Merger Agreement Between Cytocom and Cleveland BioLabs

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytocom, Inc. (Cytocom), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of immune-modulation, and Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel approaches to activate the immune system, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction. Cytocom shareholders will have a majority position in the newly combined entity, which the parties anticipate will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq, and the initial Board of Directors for the combined company will consist of four members selected by Cytocom and three members selected by Cleveland BioLabs. The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the combination.

For Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (Ticker: IMUN) and it’s shareholders who hold a considerable stake in Cytocom this means that the value for all of the years of support and collaboration with Cytocom can be realized. The Cytocom platform technologies and product pipeline, in combination with Cleveland BioLabs, have the potential to drive significant future growth in Immune’s shareholder value.

Each party to the proposed merger believes that the combined company will create near-term commercial opportunities in numerous areas of significant unmet medical needs including acute radiation injury, oncology, infectious disease, inflammation and autoimmune-mediated conditions, with multiple commercial, regulatory and clinical milestones expected over the next 12 to 18 months. Operating as “Cytocom, Inc.” and under the leadership of Cytocom’s experienced management team, the combined company will be positioned for consistent growth.

Overview

Michael K. Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytocom, stated, “Our merger with Cleveland BioLabs and its subsequent immune-focused platform will be a transformative growth opportunity for Cytocom and Cleveland BioLabs shareholders. We believe that the combination of these highly complementary late-stage pipelines will strengthen our position and advance our efforts to unlock the potential of immune-modulating agents in the treatment of serious medical conditions. Further, this merger will enhance our ability to become a recognized leader in immune-modulating treatments and builds on the momentum created by our recent acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences. We plan to utilize the combined platform to further drive value with additional clinical and commercial products and continue to seek strategic partnerships and acquisitions.”