Emerald Holding, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Monday, November 2, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13711827. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 9, 2020.