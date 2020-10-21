 

Qi Card's Dynamic Facebook Page Allows Users to Check Balances, Chat with Customer Service in Real Time

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

Leading fintech provider moves Iraqi citizens away from cash toward more secure and flexible digital economy

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The millions of Qi Card customers throughout Iraq rely on multiple customer service channels including Facebook to seek help, check balances and ask questions. The company's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/qicard/) is the latest example of Qi Card's customer-centric approach.

Qi Card understands that finances can be stressful. When customers need help, they want to get it quickly and in a format in which they feel comfortable. This is why Qi Card has built a robust, interactive customer service page on Facebook in additional to traditional phone and SMS support channel.

Users engaging with the Qi Card Facebook page can check their balances and discuss any questions they may have with customer service agents via real-time chat. The Facebook page also provides frequent updates about the latest Qi Card offers and services. 

Qi Card is constantly innovating to create better experiences for consumers. For example, the company's loan program gives users the opportunity to finance purchases over time and the Ekhtiyari Card service allows citizens to express themselves through personalized cards.

To learn more about Qi Card and chat directly with customer service, visit https://www.facebook.com/qicard/. For more information about Qi Card's multiple services and innovations, visit www.qi.iq.

About Qi Card

Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 8M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over 18 months, ISC was able to disburse 3T IQD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 1.8M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Volansi Launches Commercial Drone Delivery Program To Deliver Cold Chain Medicines In Rural North ...
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
Jeff Seabright appointed Chair of Xampla
Facial Mask Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end: PMR
Wood Chipper Machines Market Size Worth $472.0 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a ...
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease