Qi Card's Dynamic Facebook Page Allows Users to Check Balances, Chat with Customer Service in Real Time

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The millions of Qi Card customers throughout Iraq rely on multiple customer service channels including Facebook to seek help, check balances and ask questions. The company's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/qicard/) is the latest example of Qi Card's customer-centric approach.

Qi Card understands that finances can be stressful. When customers need help, they want to get it quickly and in a format in which they feel comfortable. This is why Qi Card has built a robust, interactive customer service page on Facebook in additional to traditional phone and SMS support channel.

Users engaging with the Qi Card Facebook page can check their balances and discuss any questions they may have with customer service agents via real-time chat. The Facebook page also provides frequent updates about the latest Qi Card offers and services.

Qi Card is constantly innovating to create better experiences for consumers. For example, the company's loan program gives users the opportunity to finance purchases over time and the Ekhtiyari Card service allows citizens to express themselves through personalized cards.

To learn more about Qi Card and chat directly with customer service, visit https://www.facebook.com/qicard/. For more information about Qi Card's multiple services and innovations, visit www.qi.iq.

About Qi Card

Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 8M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over 18 months, ISC was able to disburse 3T IQD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 1.8M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq.