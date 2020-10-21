 

Nasdaq Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Michael Ptasznik

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Appoints Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Ann Dennison as CFO

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Michael Ptasznik has decided to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective February 28, 2021. Ptasznik will be succeeded by Ann Dennison, Nasdaq’s Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Dennison will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021.

Ptasznik joined Nasdaq in 2016, and during his tenure he played an important role in a number of the company’s strategic and financial business initiatives, such as leading the strategic business review, introducing and implementing the annual capital allocation process to reassess the business portfolio, executing $1.1 billion of acquisitions and more than $500 million of divestitures, managing a successful balance sheet and refinancing $3.5 billion of debt, and overseeing the establishment of Nasdaq Venture’s investment program. He was an early and passionate sponsor of Nasdaq’s Environmental, Social and Governance corporate and commercial initiatives. Ptasznik’s retirement follows a successful 30-year career in the accounting and financial services profession.

Prior to joining Nasdaq, Michael served as Chief Financial Officer for TMX Group Limited. During the course of his 20-year tenure at that firm, he provided strategic and financial leadership through significant corporate and funding transactions, including the firm's successful 2002 IPO, the transformational merger with the Montreal Exchange, and the $3.8 billion Maple transaction in 2012.

"On behalf of the entire team at Nasdaq and the Board of Directors, I want to thank Michael for his leadership and dedication to our company and values,” said Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq. “During his time with Nasdaq, Michael has been vital to the development and successful execution of our business strategies, including the important role he played in repositioning Nasdaq as a global technology company. As CFO, he ensured a strong financial position, and he played a key role in helping us build a culture around teamwork and innovation, particularly as we transitioned the entire company to a remote working environment during the pandemic. I also personally want to thank Michael for being a trusted advisor to me and true business partner to our management team. We all wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

