BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Collaborate to Advance Medicines for Genetically Driven Diseases

“We are grateful to be collaborating with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, which is the largest academic health center in the Rocky Mountain region, a world-class medical destination, and home to one of the leading Personalized Medicine Centers in the country. We are excited to work together to translate life-changing discoveries from the lab into potential medicines for patients,” said BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus today announced a collaboration to advance novel research on genetically driven diseases into therapeutic applications for patients.

This collaboration comes on the heels of an eight-month pilot collaboration. Under the new, expanded collaboration, BridgeBio will support early-discovery research already underway in CU Anschutz labs and will accelerate promising therapies into the clinic in order to develop and ultimately commercialize therapies for patients. The collaboration’s structure focuses on close partnership, actionable feedback and joint touchpoints between the BridgeBio and the CU Anschutz research teams.

“This collaboration represents a new model between academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It provides all CU Anschutz faculty with the opportunity to translate cutting edge research in genetic science to patients with unmet needs,” said Kimberly Muller, Executive Director of CU Innovations. “BridgeBio is uniquely suited as a collaborator as they combine a novel drug discovery platform, with the processes needed to advance multiple individual therapies simultaneously. Together, we will find, develop and deliver breakthrough medicines for genetic diseases to patients as quickly and safely as possible.”

BridgeBio is determined to move away from traditional one-off interactions between drug development companies and research institutions and formalize collaborations that are built on trust, engagement, science and respect. The BridgeBio team is committed to acting responsibly with academic researchers who work around the clock to understand the mechanisms of genetically driven conditions and how we can best treat patients by targeting the disease source.