 

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Collaborate to Advance Medicines for Genetically Driven Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 13:30  |  75   |   |   

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus today announced a collaboration to advance novel research on genetically driven diseases into therapeutic applications for patients.

“We are grateful to be collaborating with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, which is the largest academic health center in the Rocky Mountain region, a world-class medical destination, and home to one of the leading Personalized Medicine Centers in the country. We are excited to work together to translate life-changing discoveries from the lab into potential medicines for patients,” said BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

This collaboration comes on the heels of an eight-month pilot collaboration. Under the new, expanded collaboration, BridgeBio will support early-discovery research already underway in CU Anschutz labs and will accelerate promising therapies into the clinic in order to develop and ultimately commercialize therapies for patients. The collaboration’s structure focuses on close partnership, actionable feedback and joint touchpoints between the BridgeBio and the CU Anschutz research teams.

“This collaboration represents a new model between academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It provides all CU Anschutz faculty with the opportunity to translate cutting edge research in genetic science to patients with unmet needs,” said Kimberly Muller, Executive Director of CU Innovations. “BridgeBio is uniquely suited as a collaborator as they combine a novel drug discovery platform, with the processes needed to advance multiple individual therapies simultaneously. Together, we will find, develop and deliver breakthrough medicines for genetic diseases to patients as quickly and safely as possible.”

BridgeBio is determined to move away from traditional one-off interactions between drug development companies and research institutions and formalize collaborations that are built on trust, engagement, science and respect. The BridgeBio team is committed to acting responsibly with academic researchers who work around the clock to understand the mechanisms of genetically driven conditions and how we can best treat patients by targeting the disease source.

Seite 1 von 3
BridgeBio Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:25 Uhr
Salk Institute and BridgeBio Pharma Collaborate to Advance Therapies for Genetically Driven Disease
05.10.20
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
29.09.20
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announces FDA Acceptance of its New Drug Application for Fosdenopterin for the Treatment of MoCD Type A
22.09.20
BridgeBio Pharma to Host Virtual R&D Day on September 29, 2020