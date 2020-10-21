If you are a PNM Resources shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit PNM Resources Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share is fair to PNM Resources shareholders. On behalf of PNM Resources shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

The PNM Resources merger investigation concerns whether PNM Resources and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for PNM Resources shareholders; (2) determine whether Avangrid is underpaying for PNM Resources; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for PNM Resources shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a PNM Resources shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pnm-resources-inc-stock-merger-avangri ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

