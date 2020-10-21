 

Mueller Awarded Contract for AMI Deployment in Newport Beach, CA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 16:44  |  29   |   |   

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Systems today announced the City of Newport Beach, CA, has selected Mueller Systems to deploy 26,500 advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) water meters. The project will include the replacement or retrofitting of all current City water meters with the Mi.Net AMI system.

“After a successful 18-month pilot, the new AMI system has already proven its worth in reducing water loss,” said Steffen Catron, Utilities Manager for the City. “During the pilot, we detected and confirmed six residential water leaks within 24-48 hours of the leak occurring, instead of 30-60 days. We are confident that this system will help us best manage our water resources and deliver exceptional customer service.”

“Newport Beach is a leader in the adoption of smart water technology. We are pleased that the Mi.Net AMI system will further support their commitment to innovation and water conservation,” said Chad Mize, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mueller.

The Mi.Net AMI system uses a LoRa-enabled radio device that is attached to the newly installed meter and digital register to transmit water usage information over a secure network. The new system will leverage the Sentryx water intelligence software platform which is easy to use and gives water utilities access to accurate water usage information, near real-time alerts and provides data to the City’s water billing system. The City will also have the capability to provide hourly water usage information to customers.

The Mueller Network Operations Center will support the new AMI system and will monitor all network devices. This will allow the City to focus its time and resources on the delivery of water rather than network and information technology support.

For more information on the Mueller Mi.Net AMI System, visit muellersystems.com/ami-solutions/mi-net/

ABOUT MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment.  We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

About MUELLER SYSTEMS, LLC.

Mueller Systems LLC is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. Mueller Systems is a leader in developing technologies and components that make collecting data easier and more beneficial to water utilities and their customers.

For more information about us or to view our full line of water products, please visit www.muellersystems.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller, Echologics, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, Jones, Krausz, Mi.Net, Milliken, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Singer, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwaterproducts.com to learn more.

2020 Mueller Systems, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The trademarks, logos and service marks displayed in this document are the property of Mueller Systems, LLC., its affiliates or other third parties. Products marked with a section symbol (§) are subject to patents or patent applications. For details, visit www.mwppat.com. These products are intended for use in potable water applications. Please contact your Mueller Sales Representative or Customer Service Representative concerning any other application(s).

Media contact: Yolanda Kokayi, email: ykokayi@muellerwp.com; contact: 770-206-4131


Mueller Water Products (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
AB Science announces positive top-line Phase 3 results for oral masitinib in severe asthma
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
29.09.20
Mueller Water Products to Participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Future of Water Virtual Conference