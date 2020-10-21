 

VINCI Construction wins two new contracts for the City Rail Link line in Auckland, New Zealand

21.10.2020   

Rueil Malmaison, 21 October 2020

VINCI Construction wins two new contracts
for the City Rail Link line in Auckland, New Zealand

  • Design-construction of Packages 5 (connection to existing network) and 7 (rail systems) for the City Rail Link programme
  • Alliance-type contracts
  • Total value NZ$825 million, i.e. around €485 million

The Link Alliance, including VINCI Construction Grands Projets (lead company) and Soletanche Bachy International, subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, and their partner Downer, plus designers Aecom, WSP-Opus and Tonkin & Taylor – signed on 20 October 2020 the contract for Packages 5 and 7 for the City Rail Link programme in Auckland, New Zealand.

Package 5 includes the construction of two structures (grade-separated junctions) and 2 km of new track, to be constructed while maintaining traffic on the North Auckland Line.

Package 7 includes installation of power supply, overhead lines, signalling and the control system for the entire City Rail Link.

These contracts follow on from the contract for Package 3 won in July 2019 by the same consortium, covering design/construction of a 3.45 km railway line extension, including 3.2 km of tunnel and three new stations.

The contracts are of the Alliance type, which combines the designer-builder consortium and the client – City Rail Link Limited – into a single team to undertake the project. Delivery of all three Packages
(3, 5 and 7) is scheduled for 2024.

At a total cost of 4.419 billion New Zealand dollars (2.586 billion euros), the City Rail Link project will double the number of people able to reach Auckland's city centre within 30 minutes. This new train line is designed to accommodate 54,000 passengers per hour during peak hours, or the equivalent capacity of two motorways with four lanes in each direction.

This project illustrates VINCI Construction's ability to support large urban centres in successfully delivering their urban mobility projects, as it is doing in France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Qatar, USA and Canada.

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 72,000 employees and 830 companies generating revenue of €14.9 billion in 2019. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic engineering, renewable and nuclear energy, the environment, oil and gas sector, and mines. Through its low carbon concrete brand Exegy, VINCI Construction offers all its clients the opportunity to minimise the carbon footprint of their structures, with the aim of using 90% low carbon concrete by 2030. www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

 

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

