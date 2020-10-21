 

Doré Copper Begins Trading on OTCQB Market Under Ticker DRCMF

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF) is pleased to announce that effective October 21, 2020, it has commenced freely trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "DRCMF".

Ernest Mast, President and CEO stated, With gold prices at all time highs and expected strong market conditions for copper, it is the right time to trade on the OTCQB to make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and assist in our goal of increasing liquidity and visibility in the U.S. We look forward to introducing our high-grade copper and gold assets to new investors in the U.S. Given that we have existing mine infrastructure, including a 2,700 tonne-per-day mill, Doré Copper remains focused on expanding resources through the drill bit with the view to an eventual hub-and-spoke restart.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  

The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

About Doré Copper

Doré Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau mining camp that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 3.2 M oz of gold. In addition, the Company has optioned the high-grade Joe Mann gold mine (production 1.17 M oz at 8.26 g/t Au). The land package includes 12 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company’s 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

The Company’s objective is to create a profitable hub-and-spoke operation with its high-grade copper-gold assets. The Company’s current focus is to grow mineral resources and sequentially re-develop the high-grade Corner Bay (Cu-Au), Cedar Bay (Au-Cu), Joe Mann (Au), and Copper Rand (Au-Cu) deposits. The Company’s ongoing fully-funded 35,000-metre drilling program for 2020 and early 2021 is expected to lead to an updated mineral resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in 2021.

To date, the Company has completed 20,000 metres of drilling at both Corner Bay and Cedar Bay with positive results and has started to drill a number of high-grade gold targets at the former Joe Mann mine.

For further information regarding Doré Copper, please visit the Company's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Doré Copper’s SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit
President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049
Email: emast@dorecopper.com Email: lgaborit@dorecopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


