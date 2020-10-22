Abcam Announces Pricing of Offering on NASDAQ

In addition, Abcam has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,341,782 ADSs on the same terms and conditions.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABC) (“ Abcam ”), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announces today the pricing of its offering of 8,945,218 American Depositary Shares (“ ADSs ”), representing an aggregate of 8,945,218 ordinary shares, at a price of $17.50 per ADS, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $156.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS offered represents one ordinary share of Abcam. The ADSs are being offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the “ Offering ”).

This Announcement Contains Inside Information for the Purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on October 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Abcam’s ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “ABC.” The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Market (“NASDAQ”) and are expected to begin trading under the symbol “ABCM” on October 22, 2020.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the lead book-running managers for the Offering. SVB Leerink is acting as a book-running manager, and Lazard and William Blair are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2020. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from the offices of Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Abcam’s plans to conduct the Offering.