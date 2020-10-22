Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Wednesday 21 October 2020:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 890.4p
- including income, 892.6p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 877.9p
- including income, 880.1p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
ALLE TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare