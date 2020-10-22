 

PLUMAS BANCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ISSUANCE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

QUINCY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Plumas Bancorp common stock of $0.12 per share, payable November 16, 2020, to stockholders of record as of November 2, 2020.

About Plumas Bancorp

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates four loan production offices: three located in the California Counties of Placer, Butte, and Tehama, and one located in the Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. The Company was recently recognized by three prestigious firms: Raymond James and Associates awarded Plumas Bancorp with the Community Bankers Cup for operating the 2nd Best Performing Bank in the nation; S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked Plumas Bank in the Top 2% of U.S. Community Banks; and, for the fourth year in a row, Plumas Bank was named a ‘Super Premier’ performing bank by The Findley Reports. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's publicly available regulatory reports 

CONTACT: Contact: Jamie Huynh
Administrative Coordinator
Plumas Bank
35 S. Lindan Avenue
Quincy, CA 95971
530.283.7305 ext.8908
investorrelations@plumasbank.com

Disclaimer

