Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration
Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 3.595 pence per share payable on 31 December 2020 to shareholders on the register on
4 December 2020. The ex-dividend date is 3 December 2020.
Enquiries:
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320
Fiona Harris
Sarah Gibbons-Cook
Quill PR
020 7466 5050
