Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration



Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 3.595 pence per share payable on 31 December 2020 to shareholders on the register on 4 December 2020. The ex-dividend date is 3 December 2020.



Enquiries:



Alliance Trust PLC

Telephone: 01382 938320

Fiona Harris

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

Quill PR

020 7466 5050



