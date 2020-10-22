The offering, which was announced on 20 October, was very strongly oversubscribed. The Offering will close on 30 October 2020, subject to usual closing conditions.

Getlink (Paris:GET) announces that it has successfully priced an offering of €700 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due October 2025.

The Notes were not made available to retail investors. The Notes will be issued at par and interest will accrue at a rate of 3.50% per annum and will be payable semi-annually in arrears on each 30 June and 30 December, commencing on 30 December 2020.

The Notes are classified as Green Bonds1 (and rated BB- by Standard & Poors and BB+ by Fitch).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem the existing €550.0 million Green Bond and to finance capital expenditure in relation to the Group’s ElecLink project and other eligible green assets.

The Offering will further enhance the Group’s very strong liquidity position, improving its financial flexibility and extending the maturity of its financing. BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs International are the joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, and Société Générale the joint bookrunner.

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of the Group said: “I am delighted with the success of this operation and its excellent reception by investors. It strengthens the financial structure of Getlink and confirms the quality of our low carbon assets as well as our long-term perspectives”.

