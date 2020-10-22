 

Getlink Success of the Group’s Green Bonds Refinancing

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) announces that it has successfully priced an offering of €700 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due October 2025.

The offering, which was announced on 20 October, was very strongly oversubscribed. The Offering will close on 30 October 2020, subject to usual closing conditions.

The Notes were not made available to retail investors. The Notes will be issued at par and interest will accrue at a rate of 3.50% per annum and will be payable semi-annually in arrears on each 30 June and 30 December, commencing on 30 December 2020.

The Notes are classified as Green Bonds1 (and rated BB- by Standard & Poors and BB+ by Fitch).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem the existing €550.0 million Green Bond and to finance capital expenditure in relation to the Group’s ElecLink project and other eligible green assets.

The Offering will further enhance the Group’s very strong liquidity position, improving its financial flexibility and extending the maturity of its financing. BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs International are the joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, and Société Générale the joint bookrunner.

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of the Group said: “I am delighted with the success of this operation and its excellent reception by investors. It strengthens the financial structure of Getlink and confirms the quality of our low carbon assets as well as our long-term perspectives”.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF GETLINK SE OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE BELOW.

This announcement is not an offer of any securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). The New Notes Offering described in this announcement has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
GETLINK SE: Issue of Senior Secured “Green” Notes
19.10.20
Q3 2020 Confirms Getlink Strong Fundamentals
15.10.20
Getlink: ElecLink: IGC Approves Start of Tests at the Converter Stations
13.10.20
Getlink SE: Information Relating to the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights which Form the Share Capital - Notice Referred to Under Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
05.10.20
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for September 2020
01.10.20
 Governance: Sharon Flood joins Getlink Board of Directors