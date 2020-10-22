 

ISG to Publish Study on Salesforce Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 16:02  |  62   |   |   

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens report will look at ways providers are helping Salesforce customers implement and manage complex solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the market for technology partners that assist Salesforce customers.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, scheduled to be released in February. The report will cover various offerings around the Salesforce platform, including both implementation and managed services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

“Salesforce continues to make significant inroads with enterprise customers and many consider it the de facto choice for cloud-based CRM solutions,” said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Software Advisory Services. “Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with limited face-to-face interaction, demand is surging for innovative technology solutions like Salesforce to improve customer insights and engagement. Enterprises are turning to providers to help them with installations and complex integrations.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 45 technology and service providers supporting Salesforce customers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise customer is buying in the Salesforce space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, covering providers that help customers install Salesforce applications and integrate them with other enterprise software solutions. The scope takes into consideration that these customers have large, complex operating environments, and providers need to be well-versed in various cloud products across the entire Salesforce portfolio.
  • Implementation Services for Core Clouds for the Midmarket, covering providers that specialize in Salesforce’s core offerings: Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Commerce Cloud. These providers mostly take an agile approach to implementation and focus on cases where less integration is required, typical for medium and small-size clients.
  • Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud for the Midmarket, covering providers that specialize in Salesforce Marketing Cloud where the need for real-time integration into a complex system landscape is limited, more typical for medium-sized and small clients. Among the essential services are provider expertise in specific marketing areas, such as the use of media and multi-channel approaches for information gathering, customer experience and digital customer journey optimization.
  • Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, covering providers that offer managed services for maintenance and support functions incluiding monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance. This usually includes the capability to provide these services in the context of global reach and complex application landscapes comprising a variety of solutions from different software providers.
  • Managed Application Services for the Midmarket, covering providers that offer managed services for maintenance and support functions including monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance-related aspects. The basic difference from the Large Enterprise quadrant is the lower integration needs, and, in many cases, the regional focus of midmarket clients.

The report will cover the global Salesforce market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany and Brazil. ISG analyst Rainer Suletzki will serve as lead author of the report, and ISG analyst Mauricio Ohtani will be a regional author.

Seite 1 von 2
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
ISG Awarded Place on UK Government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework
21.10.20
ISG Index: Outsourcing-Markt in der EMEA-Region wächst in Q3 durch IT-Outsourcing (ITO)
21.10.20
ISG Index: EMEA Sourcing Market Powered by ITO in Q3
20.10.20
ISG to Discuss Achieving Multimillion-Dollar Gains from Automation Technology
20.10.20
Top Executives in France Paying More Attention to Cyber Security
15.10.20
COVID-19-Pandemie, Brexit und gesetzliche Bestimmungen belasten Kontaktzentren in Großbritannien und Europa
15.10.20
ISG HR Tech Experts Talk Payroll, Recruiting, Other HR Issues Amid Workplace Disruption
15.10.20
COVID-19, Brexit, Regulation Weigh on Contact Centers in U.K. and Europe
14.10.20
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Reevaluation of Contact Center Services
13.10.20
ISG to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results