Chinook Therapeutics Presents Data Across Kidney Disease Pipeline During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined

Informational poster presentation on phase 3 ALIGN trial design for atrasentan in IgA nephropathy





Encore poster presentation on phase 1 healthy volunteer data for BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy





Preclinical poster presentation on CHK-336, a first-in-class oral small molecule lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) inhibitor with the potential to treat all subtypes of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) and other disorders arising from excess oxalate





Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm EDT with Richard Lafayette, M.D., F.A.C.P., Associate Professor of Nephrology and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced three poster presentations and one oral presentation at ASN’s Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined.



“Our strong presence at this year’s ASN showcases the breadth of Chinook’s clinical and research programs for kidney diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including presentations illustrating developmental progress on our atrasentan and BION-1301 programs, as well as extensive preclinical data on our CHK-336 and ADPKD programs,” said Andrew King, D.V.M., Ph.D., head of renal discovery and translational medicine of Chinook. “In particular, we are excited to unveil our first home-grown program, CHK-336, which is a potential first-in-class therapy for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria. CHK-336’s differentiated profile as an oral potent small molecule may enable greater target inhibition relative to injectable siRNAs currently in development, potentially resulting in superior urinary oxalate reduction and a more favorable impact on clinical manifestations, including kidney stones, as well as overall disease progression.”

King continued, “Our rapid trajectory is a testament to our strong research team and academic collaborations, positioning Chinook as a leader in developing precision medicines for kidney disease.”

INFO29 : Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study)

Atrasentan is a potent, selective endothelin A receptor (ET A ) antagonist that has been evaluated in over 5,300 diabetic kidney disease patients in studies that demonstrated clinically significant and sustained reductions in proteinuria, as well as reduced risk of kidney function decline, when administered on top of a maximally tolerated dose of a RAS inhibitor (RASi). Blocking ET A can reduce mesangial cell activation, protect podocytes and reduce proteinuria as well as tubulointerstitial inflammation and fibrosis, all hallmark characteristics of progressive IgA nephropathy.