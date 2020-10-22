 

Chinook Therapeutics Presents Data Across Kidney Disease Pipeline During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 17:15  |  72   |   |   
  • Informational poster presentation on phase 3 ALIGN trial design for atrasentan in IgA nephropathy

  • Encore poster presentation on phase 1 healthy volunteer data for BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy

  • Preclinical poster presentation on CHK-336, a first-in-class oral small molecule lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) inhibitor with the potential to treat all subtypes of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) and other disorders arising from excess oxalate

  • Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm EDT with Richard Lafayette, M.D., F.A.C.P., Associate Professor of Nephrology and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced three poster presentations and one oral presentation at ASN’s Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined.

“Our strong presence at this year’s ASN showcases the breadth of Chinook’s clinical and research programs for kidney diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including presentations illustrating developmental progress on our atrasentan and BION-1301 programs, as well as extensive preclinical data on our CHK-336 and ADPKD programs,” said Andrew King, D.V.M., Ph.D., head of renal discovery and translational medicine of Chinook. “In particular, we are excited to unveil our first home-grown program, CHK-336, which is a potential first-in-class therapy for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria. CHK-336’s differentiated profile as an oral potent small molecule may enable greater target inhibition relative to injectable siRNAs currently in development, potentially resulting in superior urinary oxalate reduction and a more favorable impact on clinical manifestations, including kidney stones, as well as overall disease progression.”

King continued, “Our rapid trajectory is a testament to our strong research team and academic collaborations, positioning Chinook as a leader in developing precision medicines for kidney disease.”  

INFO29: Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study)

Atrasentan is a potent, selective endothelin A receptor (ETA) antagonist that has been evaluated in over 5,300 diabetic kidney disease patients in studies that demonstrated clinically significant and sustained reductions in proteinuria, as well as reduced risk of kidney function decline, when administered on top of a maximally tolerated dose of a RAS inhibitor (RASi). Blocking ETA can reduce mesangial cell activation, protect podocytes and reduce proteinuria as well as tubulointerstitial inflammation and fibrosis, all hallmark characteristics of progressive IgA nephropathy.

Seite 1 von 6
Aduro Biotech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations and Investor Conference Call During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined
05.10.20
Chinook Therapeutics Closes Merger with Aduro Biotech and Completes $115 Million Private Placement Financing