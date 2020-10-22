Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2020.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Corporation Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2020 and will be paid on Jan. 4, 2021.