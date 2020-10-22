Kinder Morgan Issues 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

“We have provided additional ESG-related metrics throughout our report, including our electricity and renewable energy usage, company-wide air emissions and community investments,” said KMI’s Chief Operating Officer James Holland. “This report is reflective of Kinder Morgan’s safe, efficient and responsible operations and commitment to transparency. We have also included results of physical risk scenario analysis and documented our expanded diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Kinder Morgan continues to view natural gas as part of the solution for reducing the world’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). As detailed in the report, the company has worked to reduce methane emissions throughout the energy value chain, particularly in the midstream sector. In 2016, the company set a goal of achieving an intensity target of 0.31% of methane emissions per unit of throughput by 2025 for its natural gas transmission and storage assets. From 2017 through 2019, KMI was able to achieve a methane emission intensity rate for these operations of 0.04%, 0.02%, and 0.03%, respectively - surpassing its 0.31% target years ahead of schedule. The company has also increased its focus on reducing additional GHG emissions from its operations and has identified and implemented multiple emission reduction projects.

The 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report is available on the Kinder Morgan website at ESG Reports.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,” “estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning KMI’s business strategy and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize or their ultimate impact on KMI’s operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in KMI’s Environmental, Social and Governance report and its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019 (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on KMI’s website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

