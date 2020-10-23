OP Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Result of 2020

“We are pleased to report a solid quarter with strong loan and deposit growth and an improved net interest margin during this challenging environment. We provided an additional loan loss provision of $1.4 million for the quarter resulting from further adjustments to our qualitative factors to reflect potential negative impact caused by COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to be proactive in assisting our customers in navigating their businesses during this difficult and unprecedented period. Furthermore, we continue to put our priority in managing various risks to maintain safe and sound banking operations,” commented Min Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of OP Bancorp and Open Bank.

OP Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $4.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 13,016 $ 12,920 $ 15,112 Interest expense 1,597 2,272 3,893 Net interest income 11,419 10,648 11,219 Provision for loan losses 1,399 1,988 290 Noninterest income 3,021 2,062 2,732 Noninterest expense 7,987 7,334 8,424 Income before taxes 5,054 3,388 5,237 Provision for income taxes 1,459 972 1,237 Net Income $ 3,595 $ 2,416 $ 4,000 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.24 Balance Sheet Data: Loans held for sale $ 41,430 $ 8,795 $ 368 Gross loans, net of unearned income 1,072,790 1,043,506 964,370 Allowance for loan losses (ALL) 14,164 12,764 9,640 Total assets 1,339,821 1,288,011 1,151,934 Deposits 1,170,164 1,120,720 995,993 Shareholders’ equity 141,549 139,136 137,593 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.11 % 0.77 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.22 % 6.97 % 11.74 % Net interest margin (annualized) 3.66 % 3.55 % 4.13 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.31 % 57.70 % 60.39 % Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans $ 330 $ 1,019 $ 1,570 Nonperforming assets 330 1,019 3,387 Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized) 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans plus OREO 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.35 % ALL to nonperforming loans 4,295 % 1,252 % 614 % ALL to gross loans, net of unearned income 1.32 % 1.22 % 1.00 % Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 14.93 % 15.16 % 15.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.67 % 13.91 % 14.35 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.67 % 13.91 % 14.35 % Leverage ratio 10.85 % 10.98 % 12.11 % (1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 40,281 $ 44,077 Interest expense 7,098 10,883 Net interest income 33,183 33,194 Provision for loan losses 4,130 691 Noninterest income 7,379 8,912 Noninterest expense 23,528 24,855 Income before taxes 12,904 16,560 Provision for income taxes 3,594 3,984 Net Income $ 9,310 $ 12,576 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.77 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.54 % Return on average equity 8.88 % 12.55 % Net interest margin 3.71 % 4.25 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.00 % 59.03 % (1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Financial Highlights, excluding Gain on COLI (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Income before taxes, as reported $ 12,904 $ 16,560 Gain on COLI — 1,228 Provision for income taxes 3,594 3,887 Net Income, excluding gain on COLI $ 9,310 $ 11,445 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.70 Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.40 % Return on average equity 8.88 % 11.42 %

Results of Operations

The reported interest income and yield on our loan portfolio are impacted by a number of components, including changes in the average contractual interest rate earned on loans and the amount of discount accretion on SBA loans. The following table reconciles both the contractual interest income and yield on our loan portfolio to the reported interest income and yield for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Interest & Fees Yield Interest & Fees Yield Interest & Fees Yield Contractual interest rate $ 11,715 4.39 % $ 11,667 4.49 % $ 13,492 5.66 % SBA discount accretion 389 0.15 % 413 0.16 % 717 0.30 % Amortization of net deferred fees/(costs) 393 0.15 % 375 0.15 % 37 0.02 % Interest recognized on nonaccrual loans 48 0.02 % 83 0.03 % (12 ) -0.01 % Prepayment penalties and other fees 36 0.01 % 11 0.00 % 44 0.02 % Yield on loans (as reported) $ 12,581 4.72 % $ 12,549 4.83 % $ 14,278 5.99 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Interest & Fees Yield Interest & Fees Yield Contractual interest rate $ 36,482 4.71 % $ 39,285 5.69 % SBA discount accretion 1,359 0.17 % 1,928 0.28 % Amortization of net deferred fees/(costs) 790 0.10 % 192 0.03 % Interest recognized on nonaccrual loans 132 0.02 % (12 ) 0.00 % Prepayment penalties and other fees 60 0.01 % 332 0.05 % Yield on loans (as reported) $ 38,823 5.01 % $ 41,725 6.05 %

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 increased 11 basis points to 3.66% from 3.55% for the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a 30 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 13 basis point decrease in the reported yield on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.4 million, an increase of $771,000, or 7.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $675,000 decrease in interest expense and a $96,000 increase in interest income.

Interest income on securities available for sale and other investments for the third quarter of 2020 increased $64,000, or 17.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $38,000 increase in interest income on securities available for sale from investment purchases during the second and third quarters of 2020 and a $26,000 increase in dividend accrual on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Interest income from contractual interest rates on loans for the third quarter of 2020 increased $48,000, or 0.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020, reflecting an increase of $17.2 million, or 1.6% in the average balance of loans, partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in the average contractual interest rate on loans. The amount of discount accretion on SBA loans for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $24,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to a decrease in SBA loan payoffs. The reported interest income on loans, net of SBA discount accretions and other components, for the third quarter of 2020 increased $32,000, or 0.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $675,000, or 29.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to continued downward adjustments of the Bank’s deposit rates after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020 and a decrease of $61.7 million, or 8.4%, in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 47 basis points to 3.66% from 4.13% for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a 138 basis point decrease in the reported yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 126 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities as a result of cumulative market rate cuts of 175 basis points by the Federal Reserve in the last quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 increased $200,000, or 1.8%, to $11.4 million, compared to $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in interest income.

Interest income on securities available for sale and other investments for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $399,000, or 47.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $362,000 decrease in interest income on Fed funds as a result of the aforementioned cumulative rate cuts.

Interest income from contractual interest rates on loans for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $1.8 million, or 13.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a 127 basis point decrease in the average contractual interest rate on loans, primarily due to the aforementioned cumulative rate cuts, partially offset by an increase of $115.7 million, or 12.2% in the average balance of loans. The amount of discount accretion on SBA loans for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $328,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to a decrease in SBA loan payoffs. The reported interest income on loans, net of SBA discount accretions and other components, for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $1.7 million, or 11.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $2.3 million, or 59.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the Bank’s downward adjustments in deposit rates after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020 and a decrease of $27.8 million, or 4.0%, in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

The following tables show the asset yields, liability costs, net interest spread, and net interest margin for the periods indicated, along with the percentage changes in the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Percentage Change September 30, June 30, September 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 2020 2020 2019 vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Yield on loans 4.72 % 4.83 % 5.99 % -0.11 % -1.27 % Yield on interest-earning assets 4.18 % 4.31 % 5.56 % -0.13 % -1.38 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.94 % 1.24 % 2.20 % -0.30 % -1.26 % Cost of deposits 0.56 % 0.83 % 1.58 % -0.27 % -1.02 % Cost of funds 0.56 % 0.83 % 1.58 % -0.27 % -1.02 % Net interest spread 3.24 % 3.07 % 3.36 % 0.17 % -0.12 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.55 % 4.13 % 0.11 % -0.47 %

Nine Months Ended Percentage Change September 30, September 30, 2020 YTD 2020 2019 vs. 2019 YTD Yield on loans 5.01 % 6.05 % -1.04 % Yield on interest-earning assets 4.51 % 5.65 % -1.14 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.33 % 2.17 % -0.84 % Cost of deposits 0.88 % 1.54 % -0.66 % Cost of funds 0.87 % 1.54 % -0.67 % Net interest spread 3.18 % 3.48 % -0.30 % Net interest margin 3.71 % 4.25 % -0.54 %

The Bank recorded $1.4 million in provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020. Management has made further adjustments to the qualitative factors on all loan types during the third quarter of 2020 to reflect persistent adverse impacts on national, state, and local economies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increases in qualitative factors accounted for $1.2 million, or 80%, of provision for loan losses for the quarter. The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $290,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million, an increase of $959,000, or 46.5%, from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase of $877,000 in gain on sale of loans and an increase of $69,000 in loan servicing fees from slower SBA loan payoffs.

Gain on sale of loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, an increase of $877,000, compared to $936,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The Bank sold $24.0 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 9.66% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the sale of $14.9 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 7.94% in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million, an increase of $289,000, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase of $340,000 in loan servicing fees from slower SBA loan payoffs and an increase of $99,000 in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a decrease of $140,000 in service charges on deposits. Gain on sale of loans for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.7 million from the sale of $22.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.85%.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million, an increase of $653,000, or 8.9%, compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $739,000 in salary and employee benefits and an increase of $115,000 in foundation donation and other contributions. The increase in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to a decrease in deferred loan origination costs. The deferred loan origination costs for the third quarter of 2020 was $612,000, a decrease of $801,000, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 with the origination of 924 SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million, a decrease of $437,000, or 5.2%, compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $263,000 in salary and employee benefits, a decrease of $101,000 in promotion and advertising expenses, and a decrease of $182,000 in other expenses, partially offset by an increase of $133,000 in FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments expenses. The decrease in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase in deferred loan origination costs. The deferred loan origination costs of $612,000 for the third quarter of 2020 was $339,000 higher than $273,000 for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to more loan originations in the third quarter of 2020. The FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments expenses was lower during the second half of 2019 due to the small bank assessment credits that were applied. Management continues to monitor and manage overhead expenses as earnings have been adversely impacted by a lower rate environment and higher loan loss provisions in 2020.

Income tax provision was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, $972,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 28.9%, compared to 28.7% for the second quarter of 2020 and 23.6% for the third quarter of 2019. The higher effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to realizing a lower amount of tax benefits resulting from the exercise of non-qualified stock options during the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.34 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $51.8 million, or 4.0%, compared to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $187.9 million, or 16.3%, compared to $1.15 billion at September 30, 2019.

Gross loans, net of unearned income, were $1.07 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $29.3 million, or 2.8.%, from $1.04 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $108.4 million, or 11.2%, from $964.4 million at September 30, 2019.

New loan originations totaled $140.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, including $1.3 million in SBA PPP loans and $76.3 million in other SBA loans, compared to $104.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, including $64.9 million in SBA PPP loans and $19.3 million in other SBA loans, and $100.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, including $30.9 million in SBA loans. Loan payoffs were $47.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $38.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Total deposits were $1.17 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $49.4 million, or 4.4%, from $1.12 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $174.2 million, or 17.5%, from $996.0 million at September 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $488.8 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $428.8 million at June 30, 2020, and $296.8 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to new accounts being opened during the quarter as well as increased balances from our existing accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 41.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 38.2% at June 30, 2020, and 29.8% at September 30, 2019. The following table shows the Bank’s deposits, by type as a percentage of total deposits as of the periods indicated.

As of September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest-bearing deposits 41.8 % 38.2 % 29.8 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 28.6 % 26.2 % 27.6 % Savings 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.3 % Time deposits over $250,000 16.6 % 18.8 % 22.1 % Other time deposits 12.5 % 16.3 % 20.2 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

The Bank had $10.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, which has a 0% rate under the Zero-Rate Recovery Advance Program, FHLB’s pandemic relief initiatives. The Bank had no borrowings from the FHLB at September 30, 2019.

The Company’s consolidated regulatory capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III regulatory requirements at September 30, 2020, as summarized in the following table.

Regulatory Well-capitalized Capital Ratio Financial Requirements (1), Institution Including Basel III Fully Phased-in Regulatory Capital Conservation Capital Ratios OP Bancorp Open Bank Guidelines Buffer Total risk-based capital ratio 14.93 % 14.51 % 10.00 % 10.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.67 % 13.26 % 8.00 % 8.50 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.67 % 13.26 % 6.50 % 7.00 % Leverage ratio 10.85 % 10.52 % 5.00 % 4.00 % (1) Fully phased in Basel III requirement for both OP Bancorp and Open Bank includes a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

The Company announced a fourth stock repurchase program on September 9, 2020, which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock. As of October 19, 2020, as part of its fourth stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 82,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $6.10. Since the announcement of the initial stock repurchase program in January 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 1.45 million shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $8.69 per share through October 19, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $330,000 at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $689,000 from $1.0 million at June 30, 2020 and a decrease of $1.2 million from $1.6 million at September 30, 2019.

The Bank had no other real estate owned (OREO) at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The Bank had OREO of $1.8 million at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming assets were $330,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and $3.4 million, or 0.29% of total assets, at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming loans to gross loans were 0.3% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.10% at June 30, 2020, and 0.16% at September 30, 2019. Total classified loans were $2.1 million, or 0.20% of gross loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.27% of gross loans, at June 30, 2020, and $3.2 million, or 0.34% of gross loans, at September 30, 2019.

The following tables shows the trend of classified loans by loan type as of the date stated.

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Classified loans by loan type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — SBA loans—real estate 774 786 2,021 2,036 2,247 SBA loans—non-real estate 121 124 159 33 36 Commercial and industrial 1,207 1,211 686 697 710 Home mortgage — 689 694 698 256 Consumer — — — — — Total classified loans $ 2,102 $ 2,810 $ 3,560 $ 3,464 $ 3,249 SBA guarantee balance retained SBA loans—real estate — — 357 363 516 SBA loans—non-real estate — — 33 33 36 Total SBA unsold guarantee portion $ — $ — $ 390 $ 396 $ 552 Total classified loans, net of SBA guarantee balance retained $ 2,102 $ 2,810 $ 3,170 $ 3,068 $ 2,697

Loans in deferred status were 42 loans for an aggregate balance of $56.9 million, or 5% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 155 loans for an aggregate balance of $190.9 million, or 18% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Since we started loan deferments under the CARES Act in the second quarter of 2020, 130 loans for an aggregate balance of $173.0 million have resumed regular payments or paid off through September 30, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses (ALL) was $14.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $12.8 million at June 30, 2020, and $9.6 million at September 30, 2019. The ALL was 1.32% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, 1.22% of gross loans at June 30, 2020 and 1.00% at September 30, 2019. Excluding fully guaranteed SBA PPP loans, the ALL was 1.40% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, 1.30% of gross loans at June 30, 2020, and 1.00% of gross loans at September 30, 2019. The ALL was 4,295% of nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, 1,252% at June 30, 2020, and 285% at September 30, 2019.

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the "Bank"), is a California corporation whose common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol, "OPBK." The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties, California, and Carrollton, Texas and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 % change 09/30/2019 % change Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,983 $ 112,217 -21.6 % $ 89,107 -1.3 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 93,482 75,402 24.0 % 52,295 78.8 % Other investments 10,002 9,987 0.2 % 9,173 9.0 % Loans held for sale 41,430 8,795 371.1 % 368 11158.2 % Real Estate Loans 640,281 637,295 0.5 % 594,447 7.7 % SBA Loans 213,678 195,605 9.2 % 136,232 56.8 % C & I Loans 91,814 88,375 3.9 % 107,730 -14.8 % Home Mortgage Loans 125,656 120,597 4.2 % 123,092 2.1 % Consumer & Other Loans 1,361 1,634 -16.7 % 2,869 -52.6 % Gross loans, net of unearned income 1,072,790 1,043,506 2.8 % 964,370 11.2 % Allowance for loan losses (14,164 ) (12,764 ) 11.0 % (9,640 ) 46.9 % Net loans receivable 1,058,626 1,030,742 2.7 % 954,730 10.9 % Premises and equipment, net 4,756 4,881 -2.6 % 5,367 -11.4 % Accrued interest receivable 4,968 4,823 3.0 % 3,140 58.2 % Servicing assets 7,222 6,972 3.6 % 6,959 3.8 % Company owned life insurance 10,815 10,748 0.6 % 10,551 2.5 % Deferred tax assets 3,911 3,535 10.6 % 2,358 65.9 % Other real estate owned (OREO) - - 0.0 % 1,817 -100.0 % Operating right-of-use assets 7,151 7,517 -4.9 % 8,606 -16.9 % Other assets 9,475 12,392 -23.5 % 7,463 27.0 % Total assets $ 1,339,821 $ 1,288,011 4.0 % $ 1,151,934 16.3 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 488,815 $ 428,416 14.1 % $ 296,831 64.7 % Savings 5,382 5,868 -8.3 % 3,316 62.3 % Money market and others 334,599 293,165 14.1 % 274,698 21.8 % Time deposits over $250,000 194,630 210,691 -7.6 % 219,547 -11.3 % Other time deposits 146,738 182,580 -19.6 % 201,601 -27.2 % Total deposits 1,170,164 1,120,720 4.4 % 995,993 17.5 % Other borrowings 10,000 10,000 0.0 % - 100.0 % Accrued interest payable 1,355 1,964 -31.0 % 2,541 -46.7 % Operating lease liabilities 8,857 9,282 -4.6 % 10,335 -14.3 % Other liabilities 7,896 6,909 14.3 % 5,472 44.3 % Total liabilities 1,198,272 1,148,875 4.3 % 1,014,341 18.1 % Common stock 79,600 79,925 -0.4 % 87,085 -8.6 % Additional paid-in capital 8,382 8,218 2.0 % 7,154 17.2 % Retained earnings 52,590 50,056 5.1 % 43,086 22.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 977 937 4.3 % 268 264.6 % Total shareholders' equity 141,549 139,136 1.7 % 137,593 2.9 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,339,821 $ 1,288,011 4.0 % $ 1,151,934 16.3 %

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 % change 09/30/2019 % change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 12,581 $ 12,549 0.3 % $ 14,278 -11.9 % Interest on securities available for sale 319 281 13.5 % 332 -3.9 % Other interest income 116 90 28.9 % 502 -76.9 % Total interest income 13,016 12,920 0.7 % 15,112 -13.9 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,597 2,272 -29.7 % 3,893 -59.0 % Total interest expense 1,597 2,272 -29.7 % 3,893 -59.0 % Net interest income 11,419 10,648 7.2 % 11,219 1.8 % Provision for loan losses 1,399 1,988 -29.6 % 290 382.4 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,020 8,660 15.7 % 10,929 -8.3 % Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 251 230 9.1 % 391 -35.8 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 583 514 13.4 % 243 139.9 % Gain on sale of loans 1,813 936 93.7 % 1,714 5.8 % Other income 374 382 -2.1 % 384 -2.6 % Total noninterest income 3,021 2,062 46.5 % 2,732 10.6 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,086 4,347 17.0 % 5,349 -4.9 % Occupancy and equipment 1,266 1,241 2.0 % 1,232 2.8 % Data processing and communication 424 414 2.4 % 385 10.1 % Professional fees 287 276 4.0 % 261 10.0 % FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 112 117 -4.3 % (21 ) -633.3 % Promotion and advertising 81 163 -50.3 % 182 -55.5 % Directors’ fees 147 223 -34.1 % 228 -35.5 % Foundation donation and other contributions 360 245 46.9 % 402 -10.4 % Other expenses 224 308 -27.3 % 406 -44.8 % Total noninterest expense 7,987 7,334 8.9 % 8,424 -5.2 % Income before income taxes 5,054 3,388 49.2 % 5,237 -3.5 % Provision for income taxes 1,459 972 50.1 % 1,237 17.9 % Net income $ 3,595 $ 2,416 48.8 % $ 4,000 -10.1 % Book value per share $ 9.36 $ 9.23 1.4 % $ 8.76 6.8 % Basic EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.16 43.8 % $ 0.25 -8.0 % Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.16 43.8 % $ 0.24 -4.2 % Shares of common stock outstanding 15,126,270 15,068,030 0.4 % 15,711,580 -3.7 % Weighted Average Shares: - Basic 15,148,833 15,072,423 0.5 % 15,768,654 -3.9 % - Diluted 15,182,733 15,112,618 0.5 % 16,007,486 -5.2 %

Key Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 9/30/2019 % change Return on average assets (ROA)* 1.11 % 0.77 % 0.34 % 1.41 % -0.30 % Return on average equity (ROE) * 10.22 % 6.97 % 3.25 % 11.74 % -1.52 % Net interest margin * 3.66 % 3.55 % 0.11 % 4.13 % -0.47 % Efficiency ratio 55.31 % 57.70 % -2.39 % 60.39 % -5.08 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.93 % 15.16 % -0.23 % 15.36 % -0.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.67 % 13.91 % -0.24 % 14.35 % -0.68 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.67 % 13.91 % -0.24 % 14.35 % -0.68 % Leverage ratio 10.85 % 10.98 % -0.13 % 12.11 % -1.26 % * Annualized

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended 09/30/2020 09/30/2019 % change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 38,823 $ 41,725 -7.0 % Interest on securities available for sale 920 1,019 -9.7 % Other interest income 538 1,333 -59.6 % Total interest income 40,281 44,077 -8.6 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 7,098 10,883 -34.8 % Total interest expense 7,098 10,883 -34.8 % Net interest income 33,183 33,194 0.0 % Provision for loan losses 4,130 691 497.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,053 32,503 -10.6 % Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 849 1,252 -32.2 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 1,489 853 74.6 % Gain on sale of loans 3,904 4,379 -10.8 % Other income 1,137 2,428 -53.2 % Total noninterest income 7,379 8,912 -17.2 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,505 15,862 -8.6 % Occupancy and equipment 3,737 3,441 8.6 % Data processing and communication 1,247 1,110 12.3 % Professional fees 836 711 17.6 % FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 334 188 77.7 % Promotion and advertising 405 543 -25.4 % Directors’ fees 603 680 -11.3 % Foundation donation and other contributions 935 1,169 -20.0 % Other expenses 926 1,151 -19.5 % Total noninterest expense 23,528 24,855 -5.3 % Income before income taxes 12,904 16,560 -22.1 % Provision for income taxes 3,594 3,984 -9.8 % Net income $ 9,310 $ 12,576 -26.0 % Book value per share $ 9.36 $ 8.76 6.8 % Basic EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.78 -23.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.77 -22.1 % Shares of common stock outstanding 15,126,270 15,711,580 -3.7 % Weighted Average Shares: - Basic 15,235,617 15,756,886 -3.3 % - Diluted 15,284,190 15,992,015 -4.4 %

Key Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 % change Return on average assets (ROA)* 1.00 % 1.54 % -0.54 % Return on average equity (ROE) * 8.88 % 12.55 % -3.67 % Net interest margin * 3.71 % 4.25 % -0.54 % Efficiency ratio 58.00 % 59.03 % -1.03 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.93 % 15.36 % -0.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.67 % 14.35 % -0.68 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.67 % 14.35 % -0.68 % Leverage ratio 10.85 % 12.11 % -1.26 % * Annualized

Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Nonaccrual Loans $ - $ 689 $ 1,203 $ 1,215 $ 1,234 Loans 90 days or more past due, accruing - - - - - Accruing restructured loans 330 330 330 333 336 Nonperforming loans 330 1,019 1,533 1,548 1,570 Other real estate owned (OREO) - - - - 1,817 Nonperforming assets 330 1,019 1,533 1,548 3,387 Classified loans 2,102 2,810 3,560 3,464 3,249 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets/gross loans plus OREO 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.35 % Nonperforming loans/gross loans 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 4295 % 1252 % 701 % 649 % 614 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming assets 4295 % 1252 % 701 % 649 % 285 % Allowance for loan losses/gross loans 1.32 % 1.22 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 1.00 % Classified loans/gross loans 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.34 % Net charge-offs(recoveries) $ - $ (28 ) $ 45 $ (1 ) $ 175 Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average gross loans * 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.07 % * Annualized Accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 30-59 days $ 600 $ 565 $ 1,788 $ 3,899 $ 2,580 60-89 days - - 2,277 126 580 Total 600 565 4,065 4,025 3,160