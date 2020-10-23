 

DGAP-Adhoc Nanogate SE: Implementation of an investor process parallel to the insolvency plan procedure - indicative participation and takeover offers from investors received

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
Nanogate SE: Implementation of an investor process parallel to the insolvency plan procedure - indicative participation and takeover offers from investors received

23-Oct-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate SE: Implementation of an investor process parallel to the insolvency plan procedure - indicative participation and takeover offers from investors received

Göttelborn, October 23, 2020. Nanogate SE ("Company"), a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is currently conducting a structured, competitive process to acquire an investor who will participate in the targeted restructuring of the group, parallel to the ongoing insolvency proceedings. The company has received indicative expressions of interest from investors for the continuation of a substantial part of the business operations of the group of companies through the takeover of the company or major subsidiaries and other assets. The offers are not yet binding.

The interested parties are domestic and foreign strategic investors and investment companies. All expressions of interest provide for the continuation of the Group's core business and can basically be divided into two categories:

Some of the interested parties are considering taking a significant stake in Nanogate SE or a full takeover as part of a capital reduction followed by a capital increase. The inflow of funds from the capital increase would be used to finance the Group's future business and to (proportionally) satisfy the claims of creditors, i.e. also benefit the insolvency estate. With this model, the previous participation of the existing shareholders would be massively diluted or (in case of a capital reduction to zero) terminated.

