 

Haymaker Provides Investor Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 14:30  |  91   |   |   

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haymaker Acquisition II (Nasdaq: HYAC) (“Haymaker”) furnished an updated investor presentation to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its proposed business combination with ARKO Holdings, Ltd. / GPM Investments, LLC (“Arko,” “GPM” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry. The updated investor presentation includes selected unaudited financial information of the Company for the nine month period ended September 30th, 2020 and reflects the previously announced closing of the Company’s acquisition of the wholesale fuel distribution business and retail locations of Empire Petroleum.

Arie Kotler, Chief Executive Officer of Arko and GPM commented, “The updated investor presentation reflects the strong results we have continued to deliver as we have already met approximately 94% of our Adjusted EBITDA projections for fiscal 2020 through the first nine months of the year. Underlying these results include strong same-store in-store sales growth despite the lack of government stimulus since August.”

Mr. Kotler continued, “We have entered the fourth quarter from a position of strength with quarter-to-date same-store in-store sales through October 18th up 4.3%. With our strong performance to date and with ample levers to drive further growth and profitability, we are extremely well positioned to exceed our previously provided financial targets for this year. We look forward to discussing our third quarter results and outlook in more detail in November.”

Arko’s pending business combination with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) (the “Business Combination”) remains on track for an expected closing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Following the closing, the combined company is expected to become publicly-listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker ARKO.

Recent Developments:
On October 6, 2020 the Company closed its acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners’ fuel distribution business and retail locations. The acquisition brought the Company’s total site count to approximately 3,000 across 33 states.

About GPM and Arko:
Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with, following the consummation of the Empire acquisition, 2,930 locations comprised of 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,580 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, in 33 states. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments).

Seite 1 von 4
Benzin jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
LVMH: 2020 Interim dividend
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at ...
Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Laredo Petroleum Announces the Reaffirmation of the Company’s $725 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility Borrowing Base
22.10.20
SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution
22.10.20
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
22.10.20
Renewable Polypropylene Market Size Worth USD 59.3 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.2%: Emergen Research
22.10.20
EG Group wählt PDI als Anbieter für Lösungen für ERP, Marketing-Cloud, Kraftstoffpreis und Logistik
21.10.20
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: Energy Chamber threatens litigation against Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on Anti African FOREX regulations
21.10.20
Abacus Announces Update on Jersey Valley Geophysical Program
21.10.20
Xinhua Silk Road: Grüne Transformation für Kohleverkokungsunternehmen und B&R-Energiekooperation unerlässlich
20.10.20
Overwhelming Number of New Car Sales Will Be Electric Vehicles in Coming Decades—But Gasoline Will Still Rule the Road in Terms of Total Cars in Use
20.10.20
Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size Worth USD 2.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.6%: Emergen Research