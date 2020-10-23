Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

For the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020, diluted earnings per share were $3.59, down 9.6% from the same period in 2019. Year-to-date net income was $53.6 million, down from $60.6 million, for the same period in 2019. Results for the 2020 year-to-date period were negatively impacted by economic stress resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to the $16.3 million provision for credit losses recognized during the first quarter of 2020.

Tompkins Financial Corporation reported diluted earnings per share of $1.63 for the third quarter of 2020, up 21.6% compared to $1.34 reported in the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.2 million, an increase over the $20.2 million reported for the same period in 2019.

President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Romaine commented, "We are pleased to report record earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020. When compared to the second quarter of 2020, we saw higher levels of net interest income and noninterest income, while expenses remained relatively stable. We are encouraged by these favorable trends, though the impact of the pandemic-related economic shut down continues to leave much uncertainty, especially in terms of the longer term credit outlook. While we have several customers who continue to be negatively impacted by the current economic environment, our nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were lower at September 30, 2020 than they were at the same time last year. We have also seen a declining trend of customers who are in a deferred payment status.”

SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER:

Total loans of $5.4 billion were up $541.2 million, or 11.1% over September 30, 2019. The increase over the prior period included $465.6 million of PPP loans funded during the second quarter of 2020.

Total deposits of $6.6 billion increased by $1.2 billion, or 22.9% over September 30, 2019.

The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets improved to 14.26%, up from 13.95% at June 30, 2020, and 13.53% at December 31, 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $58.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $53.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2019. For the year-to-date period, net interest income was $167.6 million, an increase of $10.2 million or 6.5% from the same nine-month period in 2019.

Net interest income benefited from growth in average loans and average deposits. Average loans were up $381.6 million, or 7.9% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same nine month period in 2019. The increase in average loans includes the benefit of $465.6 million of loans originated under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in the second quarter of 2020. Asset yields were down 36 basis points compared to the first nine months of 2019, which reflects the impact of reductions in market interest rates during the first nine months of 2020, and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans originated in the second quarter. While PPP loans were a significant contributor to average loan growth for the year, increases in residential real estate loans (up 5.8% from 2019) and commercial real estate (up 6.0% from 2019), also contributed to the growth in year-to-date average loan balances.

Average total deposits were up $937.4 million, or 18.7% in the first nine months of 2020, versus the same period in 2019. Average noninterest deposits were up $318.9 million or 23.1% in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Average deposit balances benefited from $465.6 million of PPP loan originations during the second quarter of 2020, the majority of which were deposited in Tompkins checking accounts. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposit products in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 32 basis points from the same period in 2019. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 49 basis points to 0.66% from the same period last year.

Net interest margin was 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020, down compared to the 3.43% reported for the third quarter of 2019, and 3.45% for the second quarter of 2020. The decline in net interest margin during the third quarter, when compared to the second quarter of 2020, was driven in part by a shift from noninterest-bearing cash balances to interest-bearing cash balances and securities. This shift from noninterest-bearing balances to earning assets resulted in an increase in interest income during the third quarter of 2020, but a 15 basis point decline in net interest margin, when compared to the immediate prior quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was also negatively impacted by lower rates on interest earning assets, which were partially offset by lower funding costs.

As a result of its participation in the SBA's PPP, in the third quarter the Company recorded net deferred loan fees of $2.4 million, which are included in interest income. For the year-to-date period, net deferred loan fees from PPP loan originations were $4.8 million.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income represented 24.7% of total revenues in the first nine months of 2020, as compared to 26.7% in the same period in 2019. Noninterest income of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 was down 3.3% compared to the same period in 2019. For the year-to-date period, noninterest income of $55.0 million was down 4.2% from the same period in 2019. Total fee based services in the third quarter of 2020 were $17.1 million, down 2.1% compared to the same period in 2019. The reduction in fee based income in 2020, when compared to 2019, is largely related to the pandemic-related travel and business restrictions, which reduced card services fees and service charges on deposit accounts. It is noteworthy that card services fees and deposit fees in the third quarter of 2020 were up over the second quarter of 2020, by 6.0% and 15.7% respectively.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $46.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $694,000, or 1.5%, over the third quarter of 2019. For the year-to-date period, noninterest expense was $139.0 million, up $3.0 million, or 2.2%, from the same period in 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for both the third quarter and year-to-date periods was primarily attributable to normal annual increases in salaries and wages. Other expense for the third quarter and year-to-date periods of 2020 included a credit of $417,000 and an expense of $1.3 million, respectively, related to the allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.7% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 21.3% for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 20.4%, compared to 20.7% reported for the same period in 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

Provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 was $199,000 compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2019. Provision expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $16.1 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included provision expense of $16.3 million related to the impact of the economic shutdown related to COVID-19 on economic forecasts and other model assumptions relied upon by management in determining the allowance. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2020 were $12,000 compared to net charge-offs of $739,000 reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.97% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2020, up from 0.96% at June 30, 2020, 0.81% at December 31, 2019, and 0.85% at September 30, 2019. The ratio of the allowance to total nonperforming loans and leases was 154.68% at September 30, 2020, improved from 126.90% at December 31, 2019, and 137.46% at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming assets represented 0.44% of total assets at September 30, 2020, down from 0.47% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming asset levels continue to be below the most recent Federal Reserve Board Peer Group Average1 of 0.58%.

Despite relatively stable trends in nonperforming assets and other delinquency, some customers have experienced continued cash flow stress related to the pandemic related shut-down, resulting in an increase in loans rated as Special Mention. Total Special Mention loans totaled $122.7 million at the end of the third quarter, up from $44.7 million at June 30, 2020. Even so, the more severely rated Substandard credits declined during the quarter to $45.4 million at September 30, 2020, down from $48.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Overall credit quality has been supported by several initiatives initiated by the Company in response to the pandemic. As previously announced, Tompkins has initiated and participated in a number of credit initiatives to support customers who have been impacted by the economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company implemented a payment deferral program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Weekly deferral requests for the month of September were down 96.8% from peak levels the Company experienced in late March. As of September 30, 2020, total loans that continue in a deferral status amounted to approximately $120.0 million, representing 2.2% of total loans. Of loans that have come out of the deferral program as of September 30, 2020, about 85.0% had made a payment and 0.18% were more than 30 days delinquent.

As previously noted, the Company participated in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). This program provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related expenses and certain other eligible business operating costs, all in accordance with the rules and regulations established by the SBA. The Company began accepting applications for PPP loans on April 3, 2020, and had funded approximately 2,998 loans totaling about $465.6 million as of September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020 approximately 295 loans totaling $51.9 million have been submitted to the SBA for forgiveness under the terms of the PPP program.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital ratios remained well above the regulatory minimums for well capitalized institutions. The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets improved to 14.26% at September 30, 2020, up from 13.95% at June 30, 2020, and 13.53% at December 31, 2019. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 8.85% at September 30, 2020, up from 8.79% at June 30, 2020, and down from 9.61% at December 31, 2019. The current period Tier 1 capital to average assets was negatively impacted by balance sheet growth associated with the PPP loans originated in the second quarter of 2020. In April of this year, the Company announced that it had temporarily suspended its share repurchase program. Management has not yet determined when it will resume repurchases under the share repurchase program. Any such decision will be based on, among other factors, the Company's financial and capital position.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform of 1995:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and our plans in response to the coronavirus. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of such words as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "plan", or "anticipate", and other similar words. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to certain uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by forward-looking statements. The following factors, in addition to those listed as Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, market and regulatory conditions; the severity and duration of the coronavirus outbreak and the impact of the outbreak (including the government’s response to the outbreak) on economic and financial markets, potential regulatory actions, and modifications to our operations, products, and services relating thereto; disruptions in our and our customers’ operations and loss of revenue due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, government-imposed travel/business restrictions, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus, and the associated adverse impact on our financial position, liquidity, and our customers’ abilities to repay their obligations to us or willingness to obtain financial services products from the Company; the development of an interest rate environment that may adversely affect the Company’s interest rate spread, other income or cash flow anticipated from the Company’s operations, investment and/or lending activities; changes in laws and regulations affecting banks, bank holding companies and/or financial holding companies, such as the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; legislative and regulatory changes in response to COVID-19 with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including the CARES Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, and state and local government mandates; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; governmental and public policy changes, including environmental regulation; reliance on large customers; uncertainties arising from national and global events, including the potential impact of widespread protests, civil unrest, and political uncertainty on the economy and the financial services industry; and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support the Company’s future businesses. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) As of As of ASSETS 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 22,065 $ 136,010 Interest bearing balances due from banks 352,674 1,972 Cash and Cash Equivalents 374,739 137,982 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,637,255 at September 30, 2020 and $1,293,239 at December 31, 2019) 1,666,766 1,298,587 Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost $932 at September 30, 2020 and $915 at December 31, 2019) 932 915 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees 5,398,297 4,917,550 Less: Allowance for credit losses 52,293 39,892 Net Loans and Leases 5,346,004 4,877,658 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 17,919 33,695 Bank premises and equipment, net 89,015 94,355 Corporate owned life insurance 84,165 82,961 Goodwill 92,447 92,447 Other intangible assets, net 5,211 6,223 Accrued interest and other assets 117,304 100,800 Total Assets $ 7,794,502 $ 6,725,623 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 3,979,253 3,080,686 Time 706,401 675,014 Noninterest bearing 1,915,584 1,457,221 Total Deposits 6,601,238 5,212,921 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 63,573 60,346 Other borrowings 285,000 658,100 Trust preferred debentures 17,163 17,035 Other liabilities 113,917 114,167 Total Liabilities $ 7,080,891 $ 6,062,569 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,962,162 at September 30, 2020; and 15,014,499 at December 31, 2019 1,496 1,501 Additional paid-in capital 337,329 338,507 Retained earnings 402,498 370,477 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,864) (43,564) Treasury stock, at cost – 121,868 shares at September 30, 2020, and 123,956 shares at December 31, 2019 (5,355) (5,279) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ Equity 712,104 661,642 Noncontrolling interests 1,507 1,412 Total Equity $ 713,611 $ 663,054 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,794,502 $ 6,725,623

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 57,892 $ 57,621 $ 169,639 $ 169,685 Due from banks 83 11 90 31 Available-for-sale debt securities 6,035 6,511 20,101 22,055 Held-to-maturity securities 0 862 0 2,583 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 306 770 1,130 2,442 Total Interest and Dividend Income 64,316 $ 65,775 190,960 $ 196,796 INTEREST EXPENSE Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more 755 823 2,458 2,184 Other deposits 3,450 7,583 13,723 20,409 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19 34 76 110 Trust preferred debentures 216 317 758 974 Other borrowings 1,623 3,862 6,357 15,731 Total Interest Expense 6,063 12,619 23,372 39,408 Net Interest Income 58,253 53,156 167,588 157,388 Less: Provision for credit loss expense 199 1,320 16,145 2,366 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Loss Expense 58,054 51,836 151,443 155,022 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions and fees 8,916 8,517 24,216 24,314 Investment services income 4,292 4,175 12,414 12,166 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,444 2,191 4,675 6,210 Card services income 2,419 2,550 6,885 8,090 Other income 1,818 1,963 6,388 6,247 Net (loss) gain on securities transactions (2) 138 446 434 Total Noninterest Income 18,887 19,534 55,024 $ 57,461 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 23,951 22,960 69,482 66,149 Other employee benefits 6,690 5,821 18,260 17,094 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,162 3,236 9,530 10,095 Furniture and fixture expense 1,886 1,919 5,759 5,894 Amortization of intangible assets 371 421 1,120 1,251 Other operating expense 10,289 11,298 34,826 35,451 Total Noninterest Expenses 46,349 45,655 138,977 135,934 Income Before Income Tax Expense 30,592 25,715 67,490 76,549 Income Tax Expense 6,330 5,478 13,779 15,816 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation 24,262 20,237 53,711 60,733 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 32 31 101 95 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 24,230 20,206 $ 53,610 60,638 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.63 $ 1.34 $ 3.60 $ 3.99 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.63 $ 1.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.97

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year to Date Period Ended Year to Date Period Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Balance Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarter Ended Interest Yield/ Rate Year Ended Interest Yield/ Rate Year Ended Interest Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks 326,908 $ 83 0.10 % 111,775 $ 90 0.11 % 2,460 $ 31 1.68 % Securities (2) U.S. Government securities 1,332,240 5,362 1.60 % 1,242,659 18,236 1.96 % 1,338,807 22,990 2.30 % State and municipal (3) 122,932 816 2.64 % 110,058 2,225 2.70 % 93,131 1,903 2.73 % Other securities (3) 3,433 25 2.88 % 3,429 93 3.61 % 3,417 120 4.70 % Total securities 1,458,605 6,203 1.69 % 1,356,146 20,554 2.02 % 1,435,355 25,013 2.33 % FHLBNY and other stock 18,319 307 6.66 % 22,175 1,130 6.81 % 42,634 2,442 7.66 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (3)(4) 5,400,217 58,507 4.31 % 5,197,757 170,853 4.39 % 4,816,140 170,540 4.73 % Total interest-earning assets 7,204,049 65,100 3.59 % 6,687,853 192,627 3.85 % 6,296,589 198,026 4.21 % Other assets 377,960 536,424 405,358 Total assets 7,582,009 7,224,278 6,701,947 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings & money market 3,796,615 1,671 0.18 % 3,557,326 7,973 0.30 % 2,962,236 14,865 0.67 % Time deposits 697,026 2,534 1.45 % 693,922 8,208 1.58 % 670,570 7,728 1.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,493,641 4,205 0.37 % 4,251,248 16,181 0.51 % 3,632,806 22,593 0.83 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 47,527 19 0.16 % 54,481 76 0.19 % 61,482 110 0.24 % Other borrowings 303,587 1,623 2.13 % 397,511 6,357 2.14 % 861,930 15,731 2.44 % Trust preferred debentures 17,135 216 5.02 % 17,093 758 5.92 % 16,921 974 7.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,861,890 6,063 0.50 % 4,720,332 23,372 0.66 % 4,573,139 39,408 1.15 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,897,999 1,699,317 1,380,399 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 112,636 111,643 101,483 Total liabilities 6,872,525 6,531,292 6,055,021 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 707,996 691,530 645,466 Noncontrolling interest 1,488 1,456 1,460 Total equity 709,484 692,986 646,926 Total liabilities and equity 7,582,009 7,224,278 6,701,947 Interest rate spread 3.10 % 3.19 % 3.05 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 59,037 3.26 % 169,255 3.38 % 158,618 3.37 % Tax equivalent adjustments (784) (1,667) (1,230) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 58,253 $ 167,588 $ 157,388

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Period End Balance Sheet Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Securities $ 1,667,698 $ 1,336,087 $ 1,353,567 $ 1,299,502 $ 1,282,026 $ 1,299,502 Total Loans 5,398,297 5,424,285 4,937,822 4,917,550 4,857,073 4,917,550 Allowance for credit losses 52,293 52,082 52,404 39,892 41,371 39,892 Total assets 7,794,502 7,582,056 6,743,114 6,725,623 6,627,982 6,725,623 Total deposits 6,601,238 6,377,521 5,409,363 5,212,921 5,369,990 5,212,921 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 63,573 50,889 68,993 60,346 50,541 60,346 Other borrowings 285,000 325,000 457,983 658,100 429,000 658,100 Trust preferred debentures 17,163 17,120 17,078 17,035 16,992 17,035 Total common equity 712,104 696,553 681,153 661,642 658,358 661,642 Total equity 713,611 698,029 682,597 663,054 659,865 663,054 Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 7,204,049 $ 6,616,079 $ 6,237,773 $ 6,188,442 $ 6,203,078 $ 6,268,440 Average assets 7,582,009 7,413,945 6,672,948 6,613,202 6,621,412 6,679,578 Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,861,890 4,825,753 4,471,797 4,374,572 4,415,079 4,523,088 Average equity 709,484 690,475 678,817 664,441 659,650 651,341 Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,697,532 14,681,956 14,718,948 14,726,023 14,827,114 14,907,057 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,727,741 14,714,848 14,774,269 14,790,503 14,887,626 14,973,951 Period-end shares outstanding 14,926,252 14,914,458 14,907,947 14,978,589 14,975,750 14,978,589 Common equity book value per share $ 47.71 $ 46.70 $ 45.69 $ 44.17 $ 43.96 $ 44.17 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)** $ 41.23 $ 40.19 $ 39.15 $ 37.64 $ 37.40 $ 37.64 ** See "Non-GAAP measures" below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Income Statement Net interest income $ 58,253 $ 56,366 $ 52,969 $ 53,240 $ 53,156 $ 210,628 Provision (credit) for credit loss expense 199 (348) 16,294 (1,000) 1,320 1,366 Noninterest income 18,887 17,177 18,960 17,972 19,534 75,433 Noninterest expense 46,349 46,888 45,740 45,900 45,655 181,834 Income tax expense 6,330 5,540 1,909 5,200 5,478 21,016 Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 24,230 21,431 7,949 21,080 20,206 81,718 Noncontrolling interests 32 32 37 32 31,000 127 Basic earnings per share (5) $ 1.63 $ 1.44 $ 0.53 $ 1.41 $ 1.34 $ 5.39 Diluted earnings per share (5) $ 1.63 $ 1.44 $ 0.53 $ 1.40 $ 1.34 $ 5.37 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 26,944 $ 23,183 $ 23,556 $ 24,281 $ 23,568 $ 24,281 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troubled debt restructuring not included above 6,864 6,988 7,137 7,154 6,528 7,154 Total nonperforming loans and leases 33,808 30,171 30,693 31,435 30,096 31,435 OREO 196 274 466 428 888 428 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,004 $ 30,445 $ 31,159 $ 31,863 $ 30,984 $ 31,863

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 6,875 $ 8,352 $ 9,328 $ 3,724 $ 3,519 $ 3,724 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 794 1,219 794 Total loans and leases past due and accruing 6,875 8,352 9,328 4,518 4,738 4,518 Allowance for Credit Losses* Balance at beginning of period $ 52,082 $ 52,404 $ 39,892 $ 41,371 $ 40,790 $ 43,410 Impact of adopting ASC 326 0 0 (2,534) 0 0 0 Provision (credit) for credit losses 199 (348) 16,294 (1,000) 1,320 1,366 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs (12) (26) 1,248 479 739 4,884 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 52,293 $ 52,082 $ 52,404 $ 39,892 $ 41,371 $ 39,892 *CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss methodology. Loan Classification - Total Portfolio Special Mention $ 122,652 $ 44,741 $ 37,121 29,800 $ 41,575 $ 29,800 Substandard 45,384 48,046 52,894 60,499 61,682 60,499

Ratio Analysis

Credit Quality Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases (6) 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.64 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.06 % 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.81 % Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 154.68 % 172.62 % 170.74 % 126.90 % 137.46 % 126.90 % Net loan and lease losses annualized/total average loans and leases 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.10 % Capital Adequacy Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 8.85 % 8.79 % 9.53 % 9.61 % 9.43 % 9.61 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.26 % 13.95 % 13.62 % 13.53 % 13.36 % 13.53 % Profitability (period-end) Return on average assets * 1.27 % 1.16 % 0.48 % 1.26 % 1.21 % 1.22 % Return on average equity * 13.59 % 12.48 % 4.71 % 12.59 % 12.15 % 12.55 % Net interest margin (TE) * 3.26 % 3.45 % 3.44 % 3.44 % 3.43 % 3.39 % ** Quarterly ratios have been annualized

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the below tables. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful comparisons of our underlying operational performance and facilitate management's and investors' assessments of business and performance trends. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity; they are in addition to, and are not a substitute for, financial measures under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Further, the Company may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations since they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation (GAAP) to Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders (Non-GAAP) and Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Net income available to common shareholders $ 24,230 $ 21,431 $ 7,949 $ 21,081 $ 20,206 $ 81,718 Less: income attributable to unvested stock-based compensations awards 278 251 99 334 317 1,306 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders (GAAP) 23,952 21,180 7,850 20,747 19,889 80,412 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.63 $ 1.44 $ 0.53 $ 1.40 $ 1.34 $ 5.37 Adjustments for non-operating income and expense: Write-down of real estate pending sale 0 673 0 0 0 0 Total Adjustments 0 673 0 0 0 0 Tax (benefit) expense 0 (165) 0 0 0 0 Total adjustments, net of tax 0 508 0 0 0 0 Net operating income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) 23,952 21,688 7,850 20,747 19,889 80,412 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,727,741 14,714,848 14,774,269 14,790,503 14,887,626 14,973,951 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.63 $ 1.47 $ 0.53 $ 1.40 $ 1.34 $ 5.37

Year-to-Date Sep-20 Sep-19 Net income available to common shareholders $ 53,610 $ 60,638 Less: income attributable to unvested stock-based compensation awards 628 972 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders (GAAP) 52,982 59,666 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 3.59 $ 3.97 Adjustments for non-operating income and expense: Write-down of real estate pending sale 673 0 Tax (benefit) expense (165) 0 Total adjustments, net of tax 508 0 Net operating income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) 53,490 59,666 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,738,921 15,035,780 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 3.63 $ 3.97

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Reconciliation of Common Equity Book Value Per Share (GAAP) to Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Total common equity $ 712,104 $ 696,553 $ 681,153 $ 661,642 $ 658,358 $ 661,642 Less: Goodwill and intangibles (7) 96,735 97,107 97,481 97,855 98,277 97,855 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 615,369 599,446 583,672 563,787 560,081 563,787 Ending shares outstanding 14,926,252 14,914,458 14,907,947 14,978,589 14,975,750 14,978,589 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 41.23 $ 40.19 $ 39.15 $ 37.64 $ 37.40 $ 37.64

(1) Federal Reserve peer ratio as of June 30, 2020 the most recent data available, includes banks and bank holding companies with consolidated assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. (2) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost. (3) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent basis. (4) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. (5) Earnings per share year-to-date may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares. (6) Certain acquired loans and leases that are past due are not on nonaccrual and are not included in nonperforming loans. The risk of credit loss on these loans has been considered by virtue of the Company's estimate of acquisition-date fair value and these loans are considered accruing as the Company primarily recognizes interest income through accretion of the difference between the carrying value of these loans and their expected cash flows. (7) "Goodwill and intangibles" as shown in the above tables, equal total intangible assets less mortgage servicing rights.

