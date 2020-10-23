 

Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American: TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation reported diluted earnings per share of $1.63 for the third quarter of 2020, up 21.6% compared to $1.34 reported in the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.2 million, an increase over the $20.2 million reported for the same period in 2019.

For the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020, diluted earnings per share were $3.59, down 9.6% from the same period in 2019. Year-to-date net income was $53.6 million, down from $60.6 million, for the same period in 2019. Results for the 2020 year-to-date period were negatively impacted by economic stress resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to the $16.3 million provision for credit losses recognized during the first quarter of 2020.

President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Romaine commented, "We are pleased to report record earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020. When compared to the second quarter of 2020, we saw higher levels of net interest income and noninterest income, while expenses remained relatively stable. We are encouraged by these favorable trends, though the impact of the pandemic-related economic shut down continues to leave much uncertainty, especially in terms of the longer term credit outlook. While we have several customers who continue to be negatively impacted by the current economic environment, our nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were lower at September 30, 2020 than they were at the same time last year. We have also seen a declining trend of customers who are in a deferred payment status.”

SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER:

  • Total loans of $5.4 billion were up $541.2 million, or 11.1% over September 30, 2019. The increase over the prior period included $465.6 million of PPP loans funded during the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total deposits of $6.6 billion increased by $1.2 billion, or 22.9% over September 30, 2019.
  • The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets improved to 14.26%, up from 13.95% at June 30, 2020, and 13.53% at December 31, 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $58.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $53.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2019. For the year-to-date period, net interest income was $167.6 million, an increase of $10.2 million or 6.5% from the same nine-month period in 2019.

Net interest income benefited from growth in average loans and average deposits. Average loans were up $381.6 million, or 7.9% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same nine month period in 2019. The increase in average loans includes the benefit of $465.6 million of loans originated under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in the second quarter of 2020. Asset yields were down 36 basis points compared to the first nine months of 2019, which reflects the impact of reductions in market interest rates during the first nine months of 2020, and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans originated in the second quarter. While PPP loans were a significant contributor to average loan growth for the year, increases in residential real estate loans (up 5.8% from 2019) and commercial real estate (up 6.0% from 2019), also contributed to the growth in year-to-date average loan balances.

Average total deposits were up $937.4 million, or 18.7% in the first nine months of 2020, versus the same period in 2019. Average noninterest deposits were up $318.9 million or 23.1% in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Average deposit balances benefited from $465.6 million of PPP loan originations during the second quarter of 2020, the majority of which were deposited in Tompkins checking accounts. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposit products in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 32 basis points from the same period in 2019. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 49 basis points to 0.66% from the same period last year.

Net interest margin was 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020, down compared to the 3.43% reported for the third quarter of 2019, and 3.45% for the second quarter of 2020. The decline in net interest margin during the third quarter, when compared to the second quarter of 2020, was driven in part by a shift from noninterest-bearing cash balances to interest-bearing cash balances and securities. This shift from noninterest-bearing balances to earning assets resulted in an increase in interest income during the third quarter of 2020, but a 15 basis point decline in net interest margin, when compared to the immediate prior quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was also negatively impacted by lower rates on interest earning assets, which were partially offset by lower funding costs.

As a result of its participation in the SBA's PPP, in the third quarter the Company recorded net deferred loan fees of $2.4 million, which are included in interest income. For the year-to-date period, net deferred loan fees from PPP loan originations were $4.8 million.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income represented 24.7% of total revenues in the first nine months of 2020, as compared to 26.7% in the same period in 2019. Noninterest income of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 was down 3.3% compared to the same period in 2019. For the year-to-date period, noninterest income of $55.0 million was down 4.2% from the same period in 2019. Total fee based services in the third quarter of 2020 were $17.1 million, down 2.1% compared to the same period in 2019. The reduction in fee based income in 2020, when compared to 2019, is largely related to the pandemic-related travel and business restrictions, which reduced card services fees and service charges on deposit accounts. It is noteworthy that card services fees and deposit fees in the third quarter of 2020 were up over the second quarter of 2020, by 6.0% and 15.7% respectively.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $46.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $694,000, or 1.5%, over the third quarter of 2019. For the year-to-date period, noninterest expense was $139.0 million, up $3.0 million, or 2.2%, from the same period in 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for both the third quarter and year-to-date periods was primarily attributable to normal annual increases in salaries and wages. Other expense for the third quarter and year-to-date periods of 2020 included a credit of $417,000 and an expense of $1.3 million, respectively, related to the allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.7% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 21.3% for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 20.4%, compared to 20.7% reported for the same period in 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

Provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 was $199,000 compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2019. Provision expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $16.1 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included provision expense of $16.3 million related to the impact of the economic shutdown related to COVID-19 on economic forecasts and other model assumptions relied upon by management in determining the allowance. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2020 were $12,000 compared to net charge-offs of $739,000 reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.97% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2020, up from 0.96% at June 30, 2020, 0.81% at December 31, 2019, and 0.85% at September 30, 2019. The ratio of the allowance to total nonperforming loans and leases was 154.68% at September 30, 2020, improved from 126.90% at December 31, 2019, and 137.46% at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming assets represented 0.44% of total assets at September 30, 2020, down from 0.47% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming asset levels continue to be below the most recent Federal Reserve Board Peer Group Average1 of 0.58%.

Despite relatively stable trends in nonperforming assets and other delinquency, some customers have experienced continued cash flow stress related to the pandemic related shut-down, resulting in an increase in loans rated as Special Mention. Total Special Mention loans totaled $122.7 million at the end of the third quarter, up from $44.7 million at June 30, 2020. Even so, the more severely rated Substandard credits declined during the quarter to $45.4 million at September 30, 2020, down from $48.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Overall credit quality has been supported by several initiatives initiated by the Company in response to the pandemic. As previously announced, Tompkins has initiated and participated in a number of credit initiatives to support customers who have been impacted by the economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company implemented a payment deferral program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Weekly deferral requests for the month of September were down 96.8% from peak levels the Company experienced in late March. As of September 30, 2020, total loans that continue in a deferral status amounted to approximately $120.0 million, representing 2.2% of total loans. Of loans that have come out of the deferral program as of September 30, 2020, about 85.0% had made a payment and 0.18% were more than 30 days delinquent.

As previously noted, the Company participated in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). This program provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related expenses and certain other eligible business operating costs, all in accordance with the rules and regulations established by the SBA. The Company began accepting applications for PPP loans on April 3, 2020, and had funded approximately 2,998 loans totaling about $465.6 million as of September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020 approximately 295 loans totaling $51.9 million have been submitted to the SBA for forgiveness under the terms of the PPP program.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital ratios remained well above the regulatory minimums for well capitalized institutions. The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets improved to 14.26% at September 30, 2020, up from 13.95% at June 30, 2020, and 13.53% at December 31, 2019. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 8.85% at September 30, 2020, up from 8.79% at June 30, 2020, and down from 9.61% at December 31, 2019. The current period Tier 1 capital to average assets was negatively impacted by balance sheet growth associated with the PPP loans originated in the second quarter of 2020. In April of this year, the Company announced that it had temporarily suspended its share repurchase program. Management has not yet determined when it will resume repurchases under the share repurchase program. Any such decision will be based on, among other factors, the Company's financial and capital position.

ABOUT TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform of 1995:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and our plans in response to the coronavirus. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of such words as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "plan", or "anticipate", and other similar words. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to certain uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by forward-looking statements. The following factors, in addition to those listed as Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, market and regulatory conditions; the severity and duration of the coronavirus outbreak and the impact of the outbreak (including the government’s response to the outbreak) on economic and financial markets, potential regulatory actions, and modifications to our operations, products, and services relating thereto; disruptions in our and our customers’ operations and loss of revenue due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, government-imposed travel/business restrictions, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus, and the associated adverse impact on our financial position, liquidity, and our customers’ abilities to repay their obligations to us or willingness to obtain financial services products from the Company; the development of an interest rate environment that may adversely affect the Company’s interest rate spread, other income or cash flow anticipated from the Company’s operations, investment and/or lending activities; changes in laws and regulations affecting banks, bank holding companies and/or financial holding companies, such as the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; legislative and regulatory changes in response to COVID-19 with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including the CARES Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, and state and local government mandates; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; governmental and public policy changes, including environmental regulation; reliance on large customers; uncertainties arising from national and global events, including the potential impact of widespread protests, civil unrest, and political uncertainty on the economy and the financial services industry; and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support the Company’s future businesses. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

 

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

 

As of

 

As of

ASSETS

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

 

$

22,065

 

 

$

136,010

 

Interest bearing balances due from banks

 

352,674

 

 

1,972

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

374,739

 

 

137,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,637,255 at September 30, 2020 and $1,293,239 at December 31, 2019)

 

1,666,766

 

 

1,298,587

 

Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost $932 at September 30, 2020 and $915 at December 31, 2019)

 

932

 

 

915

 

Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees

 

5,398,297

 

 

4,917,550

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

52,293

 

 

39,892

 

Net Loans and Leases

 

5,346,004

 

 

4,877,658

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock

 

17,919

 

 

33,695

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

89,015

 

 

94,355

 

Corporate owned life insurance

 

84,165

 

 

82,961

 

Goodwill

 

92,447

 

 

92,447

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

5,211

 

 

6,223

 

Accrued interest and other assets

 

117,304

 

 

100,800

 

Total Assets

 

$

7,794,502

 

 

$

6,725,623

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing:

 

 

 

 

Checking, savings and money market

 

3,979,253

 

 

3,080,686

 

Time

 

706,401

 

 

675,014

 

Noninterest bearing

 

1,915,584

 

 

1,457,221

 

Total Deposits

 

6,601,238

 

 

5,212,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

63,573

 

 

60,346

 

Other borrowings

 

285,000

 

 

658,100

 

Trust preferred debentures

 

17,163

 

 

17,035

 

Other liabilities

 

113,917

 

 

114,167

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

7,080,891

 

 

$

6,062,569

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,962,162 at September 30, 2020; and 15,014,499 at December 31, 2019

 

1,496

 

 

1,501

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

337,329

 

 

338,507

 

Retained earnings

 

402,498

 

 

370,477

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(23,864)

 

 

(43,564)

 

Treasury stock, at cost – 121,868 shares at September 30, 2020, and 123,956 shares at December 31, 2019

 

(5,355)

 

 

(5,279)

 

Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ Equity

 

712,104

 

 

661,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

1,507

 

 

1,412

 

Total Equity

 

$

713,611

 

 

$

663,054

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

7,794,502

 

 

$

6,725,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

57,892

 

 

$

57,621

 

 

$

169,639

 

 

$

169,685

 

Due from banks

 

83

 

 

11

 

 

90

 

 

31

 

Available-for-sale debt securities

 

6,035

 

 

6,511

 

 

20,101

 

 

22,055

 

Held-to-maturity securities

 

0

 

 

862

 

 

0

 

 

2,583

 

Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock

 

306

 

 

770

 

 

1,130

 

 

2,442

 

Total Interest and Dividend Income

 

64,316

 

 

$

65,775

 

 

190,960

 

 

$

196,796

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more

 

755

 

 

823

 

 

2,458

 

 

2,184

 

Other deposits

 

3,450

 

 

7,583

 

 

13,723

 

 

20,409

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

19

 

 

34

 

 

76

 

 

110

 

Trust preferred debentures

 

216

 

 

317

 

 

758

 

 

974

 

Other borrowings

 

1,623

 

 

3,862

 

 

6,357

 

 

15,731

 

Total Interest Expense

 

6,063

 

 

12,619

 

 

23,372

 

 

39,408

 

Net Interest Income

 

58,253

 

 

53,156

 

 

167,588

 

 

157,388

 

Less: Provision for credit loss expense

 

199

 

 

1,320

 

 

16,145

 

 

2,366

 

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Loss Expense

 

58,054

 

 

51,836

 

 

151,443

 

 

155,022

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance commissions and fees

 

8,916

 

 

8,517

 

 

24,216

 

 

24,314

 

Investment services income

 

4,292

 

 

4,175

 

 

12,414

 

 

12,166

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

1,444

 

 

2,191

 

 

4,675

 

 

6,210

 

Card services income

 

2,419

 

 

2,550

 

 

6,885

 

 

8,090

 

Other income

 

1,818

 

 

1,963

 

 

6,388

 

 

6,247

 

Net (loss) gain on securities transactions

 

(2)

 

 

138

 

 

446

 

 

434

 

Total Noninterest Income

 

18,887

 

 

19,534

 

 

55,024

 

 

$

57,461

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages

 

23,951

 

 

22,960

 

 

69,482

 

 

66,149

 

Other employee benefits

 

6,690

 

 

5,821

 

 

18,260

 

 

17,094

 

Net occupancy expense of premises

 

3,162

 

 

3,236

 

 

9,530

 

 

10,095

 

Furniture and fixture expense

 

1,886

 

 

1,919

 

 

5,759

 

 

5,894

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

371

 

 

421

 

 

1,120

 

 

1,251

 

Other operating expense

 

10,289

 

 

11,298

 

 

34,826

 

 

35,451

 

Total Noninterest Expenses

 

46,349

 

 

45,655

 

 

138,977

 

 

135,934

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

 

30,592

 

 

25,715

 

 

67,490

 

 

76,549

 

Income Tax Expense

 

6,330

 

 

5,478

 

 

13,779

 

 

15,816

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation

 

24,262

 

 

20,237

 

 

53,711

 

 

60,733

 

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

 

32

 

 

31

 

 

101

 

 

95

 

Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation

 

$

24,230

 

 

20,206

 

 

$

53,610

 

 

60,638

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

$

3.60

 

 

$

3.99

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

$

3.59

 

 

$

3.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

Year to Date Period Ended

Year to Date Period Ended

 

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

 

Balance

 

 

 

Average

Balance

 

 

 

Average

Balance

 

 

 

Average

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarter Ended

 

Interest

 

Yield/ Rate

Year Ended

 

Interest

 

Yield/ Rate

Year Ended

 

Interest

 

Yield/ Rate

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing balances due from banks

326,908

 

 

$

83

 

 

0.10

%

111,775

 

$

90

 

 

0.11

%

2,460

 

$

31

 

 

1.68

%

Securities (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Government securities

1,332,240

 

 

5,362

 

1.60

%

1,242,659

 

18,236

 

1.96

%

1,338,807

 

22,990

 

2.30

%

State and municipal (3)

122,932

 

 

816

 

2.64

%

110,058

 

2,225

 

2.70

%

93,131

 

1,903

 

2.73

%

Other securities (3)

3,433

 

 

25

 

2.88

%

3,429

 

93

 

3.61

%

3,417

 

120

 

4.70

%

Total securities

1,458,605

 

 

6,203

 

1.69

%

1,356,146

 

20,554

 

2.02

%

1,435,355

 

25,013

 

2.33

%

FHLBNY and other stock

18,319

 

 

307

 

6.66

%

22,175

 

1,130

 

6.81

%

42,634

 

2,442

 

7.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (3)(4)

5,400,217

 

 

58,507

 

4.31

%

5,197,757

 

170,853

 

4.39

%

4,816,140

 

170,540

 

4.73

%

Total interest-earning assets

7,204,049

 

 

65,100

 

3.59

%

6,687,853

 

192,627

 

3.85

%

6,296,589

 

198,026

 

4.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

377,960

 

 

 

 

 

536,424

 

 

 

 

405,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

7,582,009

 

 

 

 

 

7,224,278

 

 

 

 

6,701,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing checking, savings & money market

3,796,615

 

 

1,671

 

0.18

%

3,557,326

 

7,973

 

0.30

%

2,962,236

 

14,865

 

0.67

%

Time deposits

697,026

 

 

2,534

 

1.45

%

693,922

 

8,208

 

1.58

%

670,570

 

7,728

 

1.54

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,493,641

 

 

4,205

 

0.37

%

4,251,248

 

16,181

 

0.51

%

3,632,806

 

22,593

 

0.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase

47,527

 

 

19

 

0.16

%

54,481

 

76

 

0.19

%

61,482

 

110

 

0.24

%

Other borrowings

303,587

 

 

1,623

 

2.13

%

397,511

 

6,357

 

2.14

%

861,930

 

15,731

 

2.44

%

Trust preferred debentures

17,135

 

 

216

 

5.02

%

17,093

 

758

 

5.92

%

16,921

 

974

 

7.70

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,861,890

 

 

6,063

 

0.50

%

4,720,332

 

23,372

 

0.66

%

4,573,139

 

39,408

 

1.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

1,897,999

 

 

 

 

 

1,699,317

 

 

 

 

1,380,399

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

112,636

 

 

 

 

 

111,643

 

 

 

 

101,483

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

6,872,525

 

 

 

 

 

6,531,292

 

 

 

 

6,055,021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity

707,996

 

 

 

 

 

691,530

 

 

 

 

645,466

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

1,488

 

 

 

 

 

1,456

 

 

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

 

Total equity

709,484

 

 

 

 

 

692,986

 

 

 

 

646,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

7,582,009

 

 

 

 

 

7,224,278

 

 

 

 

6,701,947

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

 

 

3.05

%

Net interest income/margin on earning assets

 

 

59,037

 

3.26

%

 

 

169,255

 

3.38

%

 

 

158,618

 

3.37

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax equivalent adjustments

 

 

(784)

 

 

 

 

(1,667)

 

 

 

 

(1,230)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income per consolidated financial statements

 

 

$

58,253

 

 

 

 

 

$

167,588

 

 

 

 

 

$

157,388

 

 

 

             

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Quarter-Ended

Year-Ended

Period End Balance Sheet

 

Sep-20

 

Jun-20

 

Mar-20

 

Dec-19

 

Sep-19

 

Dec-19

Securities

$

1,667,698

 

$

1,336,087

 

$

1,353,567

 

$

1,299,502

 

$

1,282,026

 

$

1,299,502

 

Total Loans

 

5,398,297

 

 

5,424,285

 

 

4,937,822

 

 

4,917,550

 

 

4,857,073

 

 

4,917,550

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

52,293

 

 

52,082

 

 

52,404

 

 

39,892

 

 

41,371

 

 

39,892

 

Total assets

 

7,794,502

 

 

7,582,056

 

 

6,743,114

 

 

6,725,623

 

 

6,627,982

 

 

6,725,623

 

Total deposits

 

6,601,238

 

 

6,377,521

 

 

5,409,363

 

 

5,212,921

 

 

5,369,990

 

 

5,212,921

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

63,573

 

 

50,889

 

 

68,993

 

 

60,346

 

 

50,541

 

 

60,346

 

Other borrowings

 

285,000

 

 

325,000

 

 

457,983

 

 

658,100

 

 

429,000

 

 

658,100

 

Trust preferred debentures

 

17,163

 

 

17,120

 

 

17,078

 

 

17,035

 

 

16,992

 

 

17,035

 

Total common equity

 

712,104

 

 

696,553

 

 

681,153

 

 

661,642

 

 

658,358

 

 

661,642

 

Total equity

 

713,611

 

 

698,029

 

 

682,597

 

 

663,054

 

 

659,865

 

 

663,054

 

 

Average Balance Sheet

Average earning assets

$

7,204,049

 

$

6,616,079

 

$

6,237,773

 

$

6,188,442

 

$

6,203,078

 

$

6,268,440

 

Average assets

 

7,582,009

 

 

7,413,945

 

 

6,672,948

 

 

6,613,202

 

 

6,621,412

 

 

6,679,578

 

Average interest-bearing liabilities

 

4,861,890

 

 

4,825,753

 

 

4,471,797

 

 

4,374,572

 

 

4,415,079

 

 

4,523,088

 

Average equity

 

709,484

 

 

690,475

 

 

678,817

 

 

664,441

 

 

659,650

 

 

651,341

 

 

Share data

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

14,697,532

 

14,681,956

 

14,718,948

 

14,726,023

 

14,827,114

 

14,907,057

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

14,727,741

 

14,714,848

 

14,774,269

 

14,790,503

 

14,887,626

 

14,973,951

 

Period-end shares outstanding

14,926,252

 

14,914,458

 

14,907,947

 

14,978,589

 

14,975,750

 

14,978,589

 

Common equity book value per share

$

47.71

 

$

46.70

 

$

45.69

 

$

44.17

 

$

43.96

 

$

44.17

 

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)**

$

41.23

 

$

40.19

 

$

39.15

 

$

37.64

 

$

37.40

 

$

37.64

 

** See "Non-GAAP measures" below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

 

Income Statement

Net interest income

$

58,253

 

$

56,366

 

$

52,969

 

$

53,240

 

$

53,156

 

$

210,628

 

Provision (credit) for credit loss expense

 

199

 

 

(348)

 

 

16,294

 

 

(1,000)

 

 

1,320

 

 

1,366

 

Noninterest income

 

18,887

 

 

17,177

 

 

18,960

 

 

17,972

 

 

19,534

 

 

75,433

 

Noninterest expense

 

46,349

 

 

46,888

 

 

45,740

 

 

45,900

 

 

45,655

 

 

181,834

 

Income tax expense

 

6,330

 

 

5,540

 

 

1,909

 

 

5,200

 

 

5,478

 

 

21,016

 

Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation

 

24,230

 

 

21,431

 

 

7,949

 

 

21,080

 

 

20,206

 

 

81,718

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

32

 

 

32

 

 

37

 

 

32

 

 

31,000

 

 

127

 

Basic earnings per share (5)

$

1.63

 

$

1.44

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.41

 

$

1.34

 

$

5.39

 

Diluted earnings per share (5)

$

1.63

 

$

1.44

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.40

 

$

1.34

 

$

5.37

 

 

Nonperforming Assets

Nonaccrual loans and leases

$

26,944

 

$

23,183

 

$

23,556

 

$

24,281

 

$

23,568

 

$

24,281

 

Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Troubled debt restructuring not included above

 

6,864

 

 

6,988

 

 

7,137

 

 

7,154

 

 

6,528

 

 

7,154

 

Total nonperforming loans and leases

 

33,808

 

 

30,171

 

 

30,693

 

 

31,435

 

 

30,096

 

 

31,435

 

OREO

 

196

 

 

274

 

 

466

 

 

428

 

 

888

 

 

428

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

34,004

 

$

30,445

 

$

31,159

 

$

31,863

 

$

30,984

 

$

31,863

 

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

 

 

Quarter-Ended

Year-Ended

Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio

 

Sep-20

 

Jun-20

 

Mar-20

 

Dec-19

 

Sep-19

 

Dec-19

Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

accruing

$

6,875

 

$

8,352

 

$

9,328

 

$

3,724

 

$

3,519

 

$

3,724

 

Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

794

 

 

1,219

 

 

794

 

Total loans and leases past due and accruing

 

6,875

 

 

8,352

 

 

9,328

 

 

4,518

 

 

4,738

 

 

4,518

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses*

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

52,082

 

$

52,404

 

$

39,892

 

$

41,371

 

$

40,790

 

$

43,410

 

 

Impact of adopting ASC 326

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

(2,534)

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

Provision (credit) for credit losses

 

199

 

 

(348)

 

 

16,294

 

 

(1,000)

 

 

1,320

 

 

1,366

 

 

Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs

 

(12)

 

 

(26)

 

 

1,248

 

 

479

 

 

739

 

 

4,884

 

 

Allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

52,293

 

$

52,082

 

$

52,404

 

$

39,892

 

$

41,371

 

$

39,892

 

 

*CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss methodology.

 

 

Loan Classification - Total Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Mention

$

122,652

 

$

44,741

 

$

37,121

 

 

29,800

 

$

41,575

 

$

29,800

 

 

Substandard

 

45,384

 

 

48,046

 

 

52,894

 

 

60,499

 

 

61,682

 

 

60,499

 

 

Ratio Analysis

Credit Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases (6)

 

0.63

%

 

0.56

%

 

0.62

%

 

0.64

%

 

0.62

%

 

0.64

%

Nonperforming assets/total assets

 

0.44

%

 

0.40

%

 

0.46

%

 

0.47

%

 

0.47

%

 

0.47

%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases

 

0.97

%

 

0.96

%

 

1.06

%

 

0.81

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.81

%

Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases

 

154.68

%

 

172.62

%

 

170.74

%

 

126.90

%

 

137.46

%

 

126.90

%

Net loan and lease losses annualized/total average loans and leases

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.10

%

 

0.04

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.10

%

 

Capital Adequacy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

 

8.85

%

 

8.79

%

 

9.53

%

 

9.61

%

 

9.43

%

 

9.61

%

Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

14.26

%

 

13.95

%

 

13.62

%

 

13.53

%

 

13.36

%

 

13.53

%

 

Profitability (period-end)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets *

 

1.27

%

 

1.16

%

 

0.48

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.22

%

Return on average equity *

 

13.59

%

 

12.48

%

 

4.71

%

 

12.59

%

 

12.15

%

 

12.55

%

Net interest margin (TE) *

 

3.26

%

 

3.45

%

 

3.44

%

 

3.44

%

 

3.43

%

 

3.39

%

** Quarterly ratios have been annualized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the below tables. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful comparisons of our underlying operational performance and facilitate management's and investors' assessments of business and performance trends. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity; they are in addition to, and are not a substitute for, financial measures under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Further, the Company may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations since they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation (GAAP) to Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders (Non-GAAP) and Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

 

 

Quarter-Ended

Year-Ended

 

 

Sep-20

 

Jun-20

 

Mar-20

 

Dec-19

 

Sep-19

 

Dec-19

Net income available to common shareholders

$

24,230

 

$

21,431

 

$

7,949

 

$

21,081

 

$

20,206

 

$

81,718

 

Less: income attributable to unvested stock-based compensations awards

 

278

 

 

251

 

 

99

 

 

334

 

 

317

 

 

1,306

 

Net earnings allocated to common shareholders (GAAP)

 

23,952

 

 

21,180

 

 

7,850

 

 

20,747

 

 

19,889

 

 

80,412

 

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

1.63

 

$

1.44

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.40

 

$

1.34

 

$

5.37

 

Adjustments for non-operating income and expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write-down of real estate pending sale

 

0

 

 

673

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Total Adjustments

 

0

 

 

673

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Tax (benefit) expense

 

0

 

 

(165)

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Total adjustments, net of tax

 

0

 

 

508

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Net operating income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)

 

23,952

 

 

21,688

 

 

7,850

 

 

20,747

 

 

19,889

 

 

80,412

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

14,727,741

14,714,848

14,774,269

14,790,503

14,887,626

14,973,951

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

1.63

 

$

1.47

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.40

 

$

1.34

 

$

5.37

 

 

Year-to-Date

 

Sep-20

Sep-19

Net income available to common shareholders

$

53,610

 

$

60,638

 

Less: income attributable to unvested stock-based compensation awards

628

 

972

 

Net earnings allocated to common shareholders (GAAP)

52,982

 

59,666

 

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

3.59

 

$

3.97

 

Adjustments for non-operating income and expense:

 

 

Write-down of real estate pending sale

673

 

0

 

Tax (benefit) expense

(165)

 

0

 

Total adjustments, net of tax

508

 

0

 

Net operating income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)

53,490

 

59,666

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

14,738,921

 

15,035,780

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

3.63

 

$

3.97

 

 

 

 

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued

Reconciliation of Common Equity Book Value Per Share (GAAP) to Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)

 

 

Quarter-Ended

Year-Ended

 

 

Sep-20

 

Jun-20

 

Mar-20

 

Dec-19

 

Sep-19

 

Dec-19

Total common equity

$

712,104

 

$

696,553

 

$

681,153

 

$

661,642

 

$

658,358

 

$

661,642

 

Less: Goodwill and intangibles (7)

 

96,735

 

 

97,107

 

 

97,481

 

 

97,855

 

 

98,277

 

 

97,855

 

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

 

615,369

 

 

599,446

 

 

583,672

 

 

563,787

 

 

560,081

 

 

563,787

 

Ending shares outstanding

14,926,252

 

14,914,458

 

14,907,947

 

14,978,589

 

14,975,750

 

14,978,589

 

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)

$

41.23

 

$

40.19

 

$

39.15

 

$

37.64

 

$

37.40

 

$

37.64

 

(1) Federal Reserve peer ratio as of June 30, 2020 the most recent data available, includes banks and bank holding companies with consolidated assets between $3 billion and $10 billion.

(2) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost.

(3) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

(5) Earnings per share year-to-date may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares.

(6) Certain acquired loans and leases that are past due are not on nonaccrual and are not included in nonperforming loans. The risk of credit loss on these loans has been considered by virtue of the Company's estimate of acquisition-date fair value and these loans are considered accruing as the Company primarily recognizes interest income through accretion of the difference between the carrying value of these loans and their expected cash flows.

(7) "Goodwill and intangibles" as shown in the above tables, equal total intangible assets less mortgage servicing rights.

 

