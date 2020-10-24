 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2020 / 09:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A289WP1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 14050.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 14050.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com

 
