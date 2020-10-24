 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2020 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A289WP1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2 EUR 81140 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 81140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com

 
