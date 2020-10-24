

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.10.2020 / 09:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Gerlinger Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A289WP1

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2 EUR 81140 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.0000 EUR 81140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

