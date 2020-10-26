 

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 17:45  |  40   |   |   

Publication on Octobre 26, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 19, 2020 and October 23, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Total (EUR)
19/10/2020 2,500 13.2580 13.46 13.16                    33,145  
20/10/2020 2,500 12.9312 13.10 12.86                    32,328  
21/10/2020 2,500 12.7952 13.00 12.62                    31,988  
22/10/2020 2,281 12.7822 12.90 12.70                    29,156  
23/10/2020 745 13.2107 13.30 13.14                      9,842  
Total 10,526  12.9640    13.46    12.62    136,459  

As of October 23, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 313,442 shares at an average price of EUR 14,9855, representing in total EUR 4,697,076.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 904,494 shares as of October 23, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyba ....

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
*representing a SRL

 

Attachment


EVS Broadcast Equipment Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
12.10.20
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
05.10.20
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
28.09.20
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program