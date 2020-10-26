Eramet announces the purchase of 20,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Name of issuer Identification Code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC code) Number of transactions ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/10/2020 FR0000131757 4,000 23.98 XPAR 39 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/10/2020 FR0000131757 4,000 23.97 XPAR 33 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/10/2020 FR0000131757 4,000 23.59 XPAR 36 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/10/2020 FR0000131757 4,000 23.54 XPAR 31 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/10/2020 FR0000131757 4,000 24.18 XPAR 36 * 2-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 20,000 23.85

28/10/2020: Publication of Group 2020 third-quarter sales

16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 full-year results

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

