Telenav Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location-based platform services, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

The company will host a live video Zoom webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Telenav’s investor relations website at http://investor.telenav.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.