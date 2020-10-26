Telenav Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location-based platform services, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
The company will host a live video Zoom webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Telenav’s investor relations website at http://investor.telenav.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.
About Telenav, Inc.
Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.
“Telenav” and the “Telenav” logo are registered trademarks of Telenav, Inc. Unless otherwise noted, all other trademarks, service marks, and logos used in this press release are the trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.
2020 Telenav, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TNAV-F
TNAV-C
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005763/en/Telenav Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare