 

Frost & Sullivan Honors Ooma with Best Practices Award For Simplifying SMB Technology Services

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that the market research firm Frost & Sullivan has honored Ooma with a 2020 Best Practices Award for North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership, for simplifying technology services for small and medium-sized businesses.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize people and organizations that have accomplished an innovative or disruptive breakthrough. The firm’s industry analyst team benchmarks market participants and measures their performance through independent, primary interviews, and secondary industry research in order to evaluate and identify best practices, which are then described in detailed reports.

“Ooma’s suite of solutions helps small businesses manage their critical technology services,” said Michael Brandenburg, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan and principal author of the report explaining Ooma’s award. “The type of managed services that Ooma offers to the SMB space has traditionally only been available as more expensive engagements for mid-sized and large enterprises. Ooma is creating its own segment with its managed services strategy, the connected SMB market, and cost-effective communications and network services. Importantly, these services are designed from the ground up to be easy to deploy and consume by non-IT workers.”

“Technology adoption within the SMB space can ultimately become a series of best guesses and missed opportunities,” the report says. “While tech-savvy SMBs may leverage technology to grow their business and gain a competitive advantage, most lack the necessary skills and struggle to keep pace . . .

“Ooma has worked since 2004 to take the complexity out of purchasing and using unified communications as a service (UCaaS),” the report continues. “Ooma is succeeding in the connected SMB market by offering a compelling managed alternative to a disparate set of communications and connectivity services. Ooma’s approach directly addresses many of the critical pain points of small businesses and will likely convince many businesses to adopt its services.”

The report covers the full range of Ooma’s offerings for SMBs – Ooma Office and Ooma Office Pro phone service (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/), Ooma Connect internet service (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/) and Ooma Wi-Fi managed networking service (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/managed-wifi/).

A free copy of the full report, with no registration required, is available at https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/frost-sullivan-report-ooma-busi ....

“Ooma has always striven to democratize technology by taking communications services, and more recently networking technology, that were only accessible to large enterprises and making them available to SMBs in ways that are affordable and easy to adopt,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing at Ooma. “This recognition from Frost & Sullivan, with almost 60 years of experience in market research, is deeply gratifying and validates our strategy to level the playing field for businesses of all sizes.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

