ENZO BIOCHEM LAUNCHES GOTESTMENOW ONLINE PLATFORM FOR CONSUMERS TO DIRECTLY ORDER COVID-19 LABORATORY TESTS

Direct-to-Consumer service will initially offer access to COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing and will expand to include other testing in the future

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that it has launched GoTestMeNow, a new online platform that enables consumers to directly order physician-authorized laboratory testing.

GoTestMeNow can be used to access necessary medical tests without the need for a doctor’s office visit. Specimen collection and testing is accomplished through a network of patient service centers in the New York/New Jersey metro area. Consumers can obtain results through a secure online portal. The GoTestMeNow direct-to-consumer laboratory testing capability will initially support access to COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing, and the platform will be expanded to offer access to a broad range of additional tests in the near future.

“One of the frustrating issues for individuals concerned about their risk of COVID-19 infection is the requirement that they must visit a doctor’s office for authorization to be tested. This issue is keeping thousands of people from getting tested each week,” said Barry Weiner, president of Enzo. “Enzo’s GoTestMeNow platform enables people to access testing more easily and faster with the oversight of a licensed physician but without the need to visit the doctor’s office. As we work to address the most critical needs in laboratory testing by bringing easier access to COVID-19 testing, we are planning to expand the platform for consumers to also access a broad range of additional testing services and home testing kits, including testing for sexually transmitted diseases, many of which require rapid diagnosis and treatment to avoid risk of long-term health problems.”

The GoTestMeNow platform is designed to offer the highest levels of speed and convenience in helping consumers access laboratory testing services:

Individuals order the desired test online.

A licensed physician providing clinical oversight for GoTestMeNow services will be alerted for prompt review and authorization of the test.

The platform facilitates all needs related to payment, including insurance coverage.

Consumers can visit the testing location that is most convenient for their needs.

Results are available to patients through a secure online portal.

A FAQ section as well as a phone and email contact are available for patients to access should they have any questions at www.gotestmenow.com .

“The GoTestMeNow platform brings a new focus on public health to laboratory testing by making it easier to access high-quality testing services locally,” added Mr. Weiner. “Enzo’s laboratory has the infrastructure necessary to locally and rapidly support all testing needs with complete solutions in molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, immunohistochemistry and cytology.”