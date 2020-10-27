 

New Data Reveal Small Businesses Could be at Greater Risk of Financial Pitfalls Headed into the Holidays and New Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:00  |  64   |   |   

Second part of H&R Block’s “Small Business Recovery Series” study reveals nearly half of small business owners run their businesses on intuition rather than data despite continued loss of revenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has released new data from its “Small Business Recovery Series” study, revealing many small business owners could be operating with greater financial risks that could be avoided as they head into the busiest and most lucrative time of year, the holiday season.

“The most recent findings from our Small Business Recovery Series reinforce a trend we’re seeing where small business owners are focused on regaining lost revenue by offering new products and services, along with growing their e-commerce presence. While this rapid adaptability is key to surviving the pandemic, running on gut instinct instead of data and without professional counsel could put them at increased risk for unanticipated financial and tax implications,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block.

The second installment of H&R Block’s study exposes that many small businesses are:

Running on gut instinct versus facts: Nearly half of small business owners (47%) say they “almost exclusively” or “mostly” run their businesses on intuition rather than data.

Not seeking professional advice despite continuing to see a loss in revenue: Though nearly three quarters of small business owners (74%) continue to see a negative impact on their business, including a decrease in revenue since the pandemic, most small business owners (90%) have not sought financial and tax advice from a CPA or tax professional related to COVID-19 impacts.

Rapidly evolving their businesses: More than half of small business owners (52%) are transforming their businesses for digital commerce in anticipation of the earliest and largest online holiday shopping season yet, with 41% creating new services and 40% creating new products. 1

Disproportionately affected, with minority and female business owners reporting greater challenges: 35% of minority owners reported trouble establishing a strong digital presence as a major barrier to e-commerce, while 25% of white small business owners cited this challenge. For women business owners, 34% cited trouble establishing a strong digital presence compared to 27% of male small business owners.

Seite 1 von 3
H.& R.Block Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Yolande G. Piazza Joins H&R Block’s Board of Directors
30.09.20
H&R Block Joins Gender and Diversity Alliance (GDKA), Reaffirming its Commitment to Building a More Inclusive Workplace
29.09.20
H&R Block Study Reveals Majority of Small Business Owners Need Personal Advice to Recover from Pandemic

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
8
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)