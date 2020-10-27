 

Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska

(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon.com, Inc. announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Nebraska in Papillion.

The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create 1,000 full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one. Employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon employees have access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

Key Quotes

Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon
 “We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Nebraska and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to greater Omaha. Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the Nebraska community with great delivery options.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts
 “Today’s announcement by Amazon is exciting news for Nebraska. Our state’s wonderful people and welcoming communities continue to attract major investments to the Good Life. Amazon’s fulfillment center will grow Nebraska by creating 1,000 great jobs. Winning the project demonstrates our state’s resilience and economic vitality despite challenges.”

David G. Brown, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber
 “It’s no coincidence why Amazon chose Greater Omaha, and Sarpy County specifically. This is a region that works together and aspires to more. When fully operational, this facility will add nearly $204 million to the local economy each year. That’s significant, and we’re excited and grateful for what’s ahead. Congratulations to everyone involved. We are proud to partner with you.”

