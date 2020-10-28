Company announcement for ROCKWOOL International A/S Release no. 58 – 2020 to Nasdaq Copenhagen

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 October 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512 26,405,350 21 October 2020 22 October 2020 23 October 2020 26 October 2020 27 October 2020 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,405,350





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 252,255 387,746,458 21 October 2020 300 2,696.54 808,962 22 October 2020 300 2,686.99 806,097 23 October 2020 250 2,648.56 662,140 26 October 2020 250 2,569.54 642,385 27 October 2020 300 2,524.91 757,473 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 253,655 391,423,515

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 311,983 B shares corresponding to 1.77 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 October 2020 is enclosed.

