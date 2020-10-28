 

Points International to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. ET

28.10.2020   

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Points management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13712315

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 25, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13712315

About Points International Ltd.
Points, (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make loyalty currency transactions simpler and more intelligent for a growing list of nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit points.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
IR@points.com


