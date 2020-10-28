--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

personal data:





responsible party:



name: B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, FN 488310d (legal person)



reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Thomas Zimpfer

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



issuer information:



name: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14



information about deal:



ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: Transfer of shares by way of the merger of B&C AMAG Holding GmbH as the

transferor company with B&C KB Holding GmbH as the transferee company

date: 24.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro





price volume

0 17.632.001



total volume: 17.632.001

total price: 0

average price: 0





Further inquiry note:

Christoph M. Gabriel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations@amag.at

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Website: www.amag.at



