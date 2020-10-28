EANS-DD AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 28.10.2020, 13:50 | 46 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, FN 488310d (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Thomas Zimpfer
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: Transfer of shares by way of the merger of B&C AMAG Holding GmbH as the
transferor company with B&C KB Holding GmbH as the transferee company
date: 24.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
0 17.632.001
total volume: 17.632.001
total price: 0
average price: 0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Further inquiry note:
Christoph M. Gabriel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821
Email: investorrelations@amag.at
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Website: www.amag.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX BI, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100615/4747100
OTS: AMAG Austria Metall AG
