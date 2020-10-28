 

CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results on November 3, 2020

28.10.2020, 16:20   

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS) (TSX: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2020 periods before the market opens on November 3, 2020. Consistent with the prior earnings releases this year, the Company plans to provide written commentary regarding its quarterly performance and other business matters in lieu of an earnings call. The earnings press release and additional written commentary will be made available at http://investor.cpicardgroup.com.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

