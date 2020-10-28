Origin Gold Signs Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive documentation dated October 26, 2020 (collectively, the “Definitive Agreement”) respecting the Company’s previously announced acquisition of a gold mining project in Colombia known as the “Otu Central Project” (the “Acquisition”). The Otu Central Project consists of interests in 26 mining claim titles and applications in the Segovia/Zaragoza regions of Antioquia in Colombia (collectively, the “Assets”). A map with further details of the Assets is provided below.



Key Highlights: