 

Spok Reports 2020 Third Quarter Operating Results

28.10.2020, 21:10  |  48   |   |   

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on December 10, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020.

Key Third Quarter Operating Highlights:

  • Software bookings in the third quarter totaled $21.4 million, up nearly 39% and nearly 5% on a sequential and year-over-year basis, respectively. Third quarter bookings included the Company's first two Spok Go deals with an aggregate total contract value of $812,000. Third quarter software bookings included $9.4 million of operations bookings and $12.0 million of maintenance renewals. At September 30, 2020 the software revenue backlog totaled $51.7 million, up almost 7% from the backlog of $48.4 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Third quarter 2020 software revenue totaled $16.9 million, up more than 15% from the prior quarter. Software revenue in the third quarter included $7.4 million of operations revenue and $9.5 million of maintenance revenue. This compares to operations revenue of $5.2 million and maintenance revenue of $9.5 million in the prior quarter.
  • The quarterly rate of paging unit erosion was 1.9% in the third quarter of 2020, down from paging unit erosion of 2.3% in the year-earlier period. Gross disconnects were down on both a sequential and year-over-year basis.
  • The rate of wireless revenue erosion in the third quarter was 1.2%, down 20 basis points from the revenue erosion rate in both the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2019.
  • Total paging ARPU (average revenue per unit) was $7.34 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.24 in the prior quarter and $7.32 in the year-earlier quarter.
  • Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $35.0 million, up from $32.6 million in the prior quarter and down from $42.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $34.1 million in the prior quarter and $39.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Benefiting operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020, the Company received $0.4 million in CARES Act tax credits, as well as approximately $2.2 million in cost savings from the previously discussed employee furloughs.
  • Capital expenses were $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million in the year-earlier quarter.
  • The number of full-time equivalent employees at September 30, 2020 totaled 613, compared to 617 in the prior year quarter.
  • Capital paid to stockholders in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.4 million. This came in the form of the Company's regular quarterly dividend.
  • The Company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance at September 30, 2020, was $79.2 million, up from $77.3 million at December 31, 2019.

2020 Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Results:

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2020 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) was $37.7 million compared to $39.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, consolidated revenue totaled $110.7 million, compared to $120.7 million in the first nine months of 2019.

 

For the three months ended

 

For the nine months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Change
(%)

 

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Change
(%)

Wireless revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paging revenue

$

19,961

 

$

21,212

 

(5.9

)%

 

$

60,403

 

$

64,241

 

(6.0

)%

Product and other revenue

867

 

602

 

44.0

%

 

2,890

 

2,311

 

25.1

%

Total wireless revenue

$

20,828

 

$

21,814

 

(4.5

)%

 

$

63,293

 

$

66,552

 

(4.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operations revenue

$

7,338

 

$

7,614

 

(3.6

)%

 

$

18,728

 

$

23,974

 

(21.9

)%

Maintenance revenue

9,527

 

10,025

 

(5.0

)%

 

28,678

 

30,215

 

(5.1

)%

Total software revenue

16,865

 

17,639

 

(4.4

)%

 

47,406

 

54,189

 

(12.5

)%

Total revenue

$

37,693

 

$

39,453

 

(4.5

)%

 

$

110,699

 

$

120,741

 

(8.3

)%

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company generated $3.8 million of adjusted EBITDA, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the prior quarter and $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, the Company generated $4.3 million of adjusted EBITDA, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million in the prior year period.

 

For the three months ended

 

For the nine months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

Net income (loss)

$

3,165

 

 

$

(1,326

)

 

 

$

2,384

 

 

$

(1,255

)

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,777

 

 

$

577

 

 

 

$

4,291

 

 

$

5,951

 

 

Management Commentary:

“While we are still operating under the impact and uncertainty of the pandemic and many of our customers continue to struggle with the challenges presented by COVID-19, our outlook is improving as we saw many positive developments during the third quarter,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer. "During the quarter, we saw significant increases in software operations bookings on both a sequential and year-over-year basis, as well as continued strong trends in our wireless business. Sustained expense management kept third quarter expense levels consistent with the prior quarter and down sharply from the prior year, even after adding back capitalized software development costs. Our software revenue backlog is at record levels and we generated nearly $4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. After capital expenditures and paying the quarterly dividend, Spok was able to grow our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment balances from the prior quarter and prior year-end levels. We are focused on driving positive free cash flow for 2020 and Spok remains committed to paying our regular quarterly dividend. We believe we will be able to achieve this while continuing to support our Spok Care Connect platform and in the near term, investing in innovation and the evolution of our cloud-native and integrated communication platform, Spok Go.

"As we pointed out last quarter, many of our new software deals were pushed back due to the pandemic. I am pleased to report that several of those deals were closed during the third quarter, including our first two significant Spok Go deals. And, we expect to report more deals in the fourth quarter as well. During the third quarter our credibility in healthcare continued to grow, as we announced that all 20 adult hospitals and all 10 children’s hospitals named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll use Spok clinical communication solutions to facilitate care collaboration and support exceptional patient care. For eight consecutive years Spok has partnered with all of the adult ‘Best Hospitals’. And, we did this while continuing to invest in and develop our software-as-a service, cloud-native platform, Spok Go. In the third quarter we were pleased to announce that this platform, along with Spok paging solutions, has earned System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance. This designation follows an audit performed by a Big 4 auditor and confirms that Spok’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 Type II standards for managing customer data based on three trust service principles: security, availability and confidentiality.

"Finally, earlier this month Spok welcomed more than 600 attendees to Connect 20 Virtual, our annual conference for healthcare professionals. The virtual event gave healthcare clinicians, IT experts, and C-suite executives a chance to learn about Spok Go and to share information with each other about the future of care team communication, while sharing insights about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how they use health IT. Spok has received excellent feedback from our conference and based on requests that we have received, this year we will be providing access to selected presentations to the investment community on November 10th. We believe that Spok provides a critical function, that will become even more important in this environment. Spok's clinical communications platform provides hospitals with a system of action, delivering reliable communications and clinical information, including clinical test results, to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. We look forward to having our investors see this first hand." concluded Kelly.

Business Outlook:

Michael W. Wallace, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said: “Expense management and strong financial discipline have always been critical in aligning our expense levels with anticipated near and long-term demand for our products, and that continued to be the case in the third quarter. In the period, operating expenses were down nearly 17% and adjusted operating expenses were down nearly 11% from prior year levels, with improvements in all expense categories over that period driven by furloughs, the CARES Act tax credits, and other reductions. Spok’s balance sheet remains strong, with a cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment balance of $79.2 million at September 30, 2020.”

Commenting on the Company’s previously provided financial guidance for 2020, Wallace noted, “Spok has been focused on continuing to understand the impact of the pandemic on our business and the potential for another spike, particularly given the impact of COVID-19 on the installation of our premise-based solutions and the roll-out of our new, cloud-native, SaaS based, Spok Go software solution. Because of the fluid nature of the situation, we, like many of our peer public companies, believe that it is most prudent to continue to suspend our practice of providing annual guidance for revenues and expenses at this time. We look forward to returning to our normal guidance format for 2021, when we report our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.”

2020 Third Quarter Call and Replay:

Spok plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2020 third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the call are 334-777-6978 or 800-367-2403. The pass code for the call is 1468983. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2020Q3earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.

Investor Update:

Spok will be providing access to selected presentations from the October Spok Connect 20 user conference. Presentations from that conference will be made available to investors starting at 10:00 a.m. on November 10, 2020. Information on registering for virtual attendance, as well as an agenda of the presentations, will be provided shortly. An archive of the webcast presentations, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible in the investor section of Spok’s website.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted operating expenses excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion, goodwill impairment and capitalized software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income/expense, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, stock based compensation expense, and capitalized software development costs.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Spok's financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions and allow us to assess our core operating results. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies who present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We adjust for certain items because we do not regard these costs as reflective of normal costs related to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. In general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics; non-cash expenses, factors outside of our control, items that are non-operational in nature, and unusual items not expected to occur in the normal course of business.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Statements contained herein or in prior press releases which are not historical fact, such as statements regarding Spok’s future operating and financial performance are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Spok’s actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, but are not limited to, declining demand for paging products and services, continued demand for our software products and services, our ability to develop additional software solutions for our customers and manage our development as a global organization, the ability to manage operating expenses, particularly third party consulting services and research and development costs, future capital needs, competitive pricing pressures, competition from traditional paging services, other wireless communications services and other software providers, many of which are substantially larger and have much greater financial and human capital resources, changes in customer purchasing priorities or capital expenditures, government regulation of our products and services and the healthcare and health insurance industries, reliance upon third-party providers for certain equipment and services, unauthorized breaches or failures in cybersecurity measures adopted by us and/or included in our products and services, the effects of changes in accounting policies or practices, adverse economic, political or market conditions in the U.S. and international markets and other factors such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as well as other risks described from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Spok believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Spok disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wireless

 

$

20,828

 

 

$

21,814

 

 

 

$

63,293

 

 

 

$

66,552

 

 

Software

 

16,865

 

 

17,639

 

 

 

47,406

 

 

 

54,189

 

 

Total revenue

 

37,693

 

 

39,453

 

 

 

110,699

 

 

 

120,741

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

6,544

 

 

7,190

 

 

 

20,709

 

 

 

22,021

 

 

Research and development

 

3,459

 

 

7,437

 

 

 

11,662

 

 

 

20,411

 

 

Technology operations

 

7,357

 

 

7,805

 

 

 

22,472

 

 

 

23,345

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

4,272

 

 

5,595

 

 

 

14,463

 

 

 

17,279

 

 

General and administrative

 

10,994

 

 

11,813

 

 

 

33,056

 

 

 

34,255

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

2,335

 

 

2,305

 

 

 

6,553

 

 

 

6,999

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

34,961

 

 

42,145

 

 

 

108,915

 

 

 

124,310

 

 

% of total revenue

 

92.8

%

 

106.8

%

 

98.4

%

 

103.0

%

Operating income (loss)

 

2,732

 

 

(2,692

)

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

(3,569

)

 

% of total revenue

 

7.2

%

 

(6.8

)%

 

1.6

%

 

(3.0

)%

Interest income

 

127

 

 

399

 

 

 

636

 

 

 

1,300

 

 

Other income

 

151

 

 

163

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

528

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,010

 

 

(2,130

)

 

 

2,533

 

 

 

(1,741

)

 

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

155

 

 

804

 

 

 

(149

)

 

 

486

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

(1,326

)

 

 

$

2,384

 

 

 

$

(1,255

)

 

Basic net income (loss) per common share

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

Diluted net income (loss) per common share

 

0.16

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

(0.07

)

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

19,051,502

 

 

19,086,811

 

 

 

19,008,969

 

 

 

19,166,812

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

19,208,452

 

 

19,086,811

 

 

 

19,273,243

 

 

 

19,166,812

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

0.125

 

 

0.125

 

 

 

0.375

 

 

 

0.375

 

 

Key statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units in service

 

898

 

 

955

 

 

 

898

 

 

 

955

 

 

Average revenue per unit (ARPU)

 

$

7.34

 

 

$

7.32

 

 

 

$

7.31

 

 

 

$

7.33

 

 

Bookings

 

$

21,414

 

 

$

20,421

 

 

 

$

52,465

 

 

 

$

56,410

 

 

Backlog

 

$

51,708

 

 

$

42,604

 

 

 

$

51,708

 

 

 

$

42,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

 

 

 

 

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wireless

 

$

20,828

 

 

$

21,078

 

 

$

21,386

 

 

 

$

21,615

 

 

 

$

21,814

 

 

 

$

22,127

 

 

 

$

22,610

 

 

 

$

23,091

 

 

Software

 

16,865

 

 

14,661

 

 

15,881

 

 

 

17,933

 

 

 

17,639

 

 

 

17,398

 

 

 

19,154

 

 

 

20,165

 

 

Total revenue

 

37,693

 

 

35,739

 

 

37,267

 

 

 

39,548

 

 

 

39,453

 

 

 

39,525

 

 

 

41,764

 

 

 

43,256

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (b)

 

6,544

 

 

5,901

 

 

8,264

 

 

 

8,051

 

 

 

7,190

 

 

 

7,239

 

 

 

7,592

 

 

 

8,772

 

 

Research and development

 

3,459

 

 

2,754

 

 

5,449

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

 

7,437

 

 

 

6,807

 

 

 

6,167

 

 

 

6,618

 

 

Technology operations

 

7,357

 

 

7,212

 

 

7,904

 

 

 

8,083

 

 

 

7,805

 

 

 

7,866

 

 

 

7,674

 

 

 

8,120

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

4,272

 

 

3,831

 

 

6,361

 

 

 

5,891

 

 

 

5,595

 

 

 

5,574

 

 

 

6,110

 

 

 

6,275

 

 

General and administrative

 

10,994

 

 

10,810

 

 

11,251

 

 

 

11,531

 

 

 

11,813

 

 

 

11,696

 

 

 

10,747

 

 

 

10,721

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

2,335

 

 

2,072

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

2,305

 

 

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,359

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

34,961

 

 

32,580

 

 

41,375

 

 

 

51,787

 

 

 

42,145

 

 

 

41,517

 

 

 

40,649

 

 

 

43,107

 

 

% of total revenue

 

92.8

%

 

91.2

%

 

111.0

%

 

130.9

%

 

106.8

%

 

105.0

%

 

97.3

%

 

99.7

%

Operating income (loss)

 

2,732

 

 

3,159

 

 

(4,108

)

 

 

(12,239

)

 

 

(2,692

)

 

 

(1,992

)

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

149

 

 

% of total revenue

 

7.2

%

 

8.8

%

 

(11.0

)%

 

(30.9

)%

 

(6.8

)%

 

(5.0

)%

 

2.7

%

 

0.3

%

Interest income

 

127

 

 

146

 

 

363

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

628

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

151

 

 

101

 

 

(137

)

 

 

206

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

602

 

 

 

(236

)

 

 

(593

)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,010

 

 

3,406

 

 

(3,882

)

 

 

(11,683

)

 

 

(2,130

)

 

 

(938

)

 

 

1,328

 

 

 

184

 

 

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

155

 

 

353

 

 

(657

)

 

 

2,172

 

 

 

804

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

(586

)

 

 

5

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

3,165

 

 

$

3,759

 

 

$

(4,539

)

 

 

$

(9,511

)

 

 

$

(1,326

)

 

 

$

(670

)

 

 

$

742

 

 

 

$

189

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per common share

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(0.24

)

 

 

$

(0.50

)

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

Diluted net income (loss)\ per common share

 

0.16

 

 

0.20

 

 

(0.24

)

 

 

(0.50

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

19,051,502

 

 

19,016,853

 

 

18,958,716

 

 

 

18,860,020

 

 

 

19,086,811

 

 

 

19,217,866

 

 

 

19,196,970

 

 

 

19,445,401

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

19,208,452

 

 

19,115,148

 

 

18,958,716

 

 

 

18,860,020

 

 

 

19,086,811

 

 

 

19,217,866

 

 

 

19,356,712

 

 

 

19,445,401

 

 

Key statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units in service

 

898

 

 

915

 

 

926

 

 

 

938

 

 

 

955

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

982

 

 

 

992

 

 

Average revenue per unit (ARPU)

 

$

7.34

 

 

$

7.24

 

 

$

7.31

 

 

 

$

7.33

 

 

 

$

7.32

 

 

 

$

7.26

 

 

 

$

7.32

 

 

 

$

7.36

 

 

Bookings

 

$

21,414

 

 

$

15,411

 

 

$

15,639

 

 

 

$

21,932

 

 

 

$

20,421

 

 

 

$

21,334

 

 

 

$

14,654

 

 

 

$

23,076

 

 

Backlog

 

$

51,708

 

 

$

48,441

 

 

$

49,052

 

 

 

$

50,553

 

 

 

$

42,604

 

 

 

$

39,718

 

 

 

$

37,392

 

 

 

$

40,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

(b) An adjustment of $771 to cost of revenue, identified in the fourth quarter of 2018, has been reflected in this table as an increase to cost of revenue of $166, $196 and $359 in the first, second and third quarters of 2018, respectively. Total operating expenses, operating income (loss), income (loss) before income taxes, Net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share have been adjusted accordingly to reflect these changes.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (a)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

49,235

 

 

 

$

47,361

 

 

Short term investments

 

29,994

 

 

 

29,899

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

29,671

 

 

 

30,174

 

 

Prepaid expenses

 

8,056

 

 

 

7,517

 

 

Other current assets

 

1,645

 

 

 

2,714

 

 

Total current assets

 

118,601

 

 

 

117,665

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

6,933

 

 

 

8,000

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

14,342

 

 

 

16,317

 

 

Capitalized software development, net

 

7,784

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

124,182

 

 

 

124,182

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,042

 

 

 

2,917

 

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

48,308

 

 

 

48,983

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

1,081

 

 

 

1,808

 

 

Total non-current assets

 

203,672

 

 

 

202,207

 

 

Total assets

 

$

322,273

 

 

 

$

319,872

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

5,112

 

 

 

$

3,615

 

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

13,845

 

 

 

11,680

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

27,174

 

 

 

25,944

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,220

 

 

 

5,437

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

4,565

 

 

 

4,507

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

55,916

 

 

 

51,183

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

6,123

 

 

 

6,061

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

9,766

 

 

 

11,575

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

2,446

 

 

 

959

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

18,335

 

 

 

18,595

 

 

Total liabilities

 

74,251

 

 

 

69,778

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

Common stock

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

90,297

 

 

 

86,874

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,656

)

 

 

(1,601

)

 

Retained earnings

 

159,379

 

 

 

164,819

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

248,022

 

 

 

250,094

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

322,273

 

 

 

$

319,872

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (a)

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

2,384

 

 

 

$

(1,255

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

6,553

 

 

 

6,999

 

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

15

 

 

 

(569

)

 

Stock based compensation

 

4,160

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

Provisions for doubtful accounts, service credits, and other

 

914

 

 

 

652

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(1,019

)

 

 

252

 

 

Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets

 

3,701

 

 

 

2,131

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

 

1,566

 

 

 

(1,366

)

 

Deferred revenue

 

2,680

 

 

 

1,383

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

20,954

 

 

 

10,748

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,824

)

 

 

(4,162

)

 

Capitalized software development

 

(8,206

)

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(44,870

)

 

 

(44,499

)

 

Maturity of short-term investments

 

45,000

 

 

 

19,000

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(10,900

)

 

 

(29,661

)

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Cash distributions to stockholders

 

(7,388

)

 

 

(7,440

)

 

Purchase of common stock (including commissions)

 

 

 

 

(6,575

)

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

166

 

 

 

119

 

 

Purchase of common stock for tax withholding on vested equity awards

 

(903

)

 

 

(1,017

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(8,125

)

 

 

(14,913

)

 

Effect of exchange rate on cash

 

(55

)

 

 

(198

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

1,874

 

 

 

(34,024

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

47,361

 

 

 

83,343

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

49,235

 

 

 

$

49,319

 

 

Supplemental disclosure:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

148

 

 

 

$

927

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

 

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (a)

 

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paging

 

$

19,961

 

 

$

19,990

 

 

$

20,451

 

 

$

20,826

 

 

$

21,212

 

 

$

21,342

 

 

$

21,687

 

 

$

21,997

 

 

Non-paging

 

867

 

 

1,088

 

 

935

 

 

789

 

 

602

 

 

785

 

 

923

 

 

1,094

 

 

Total wireless revenue

 

$

20,828

 

 

$

21,078

 

 

$

21,386

 

 

$

21,615

 

 

$

21,814

 

 

$

22,127

 

 

$

22,610

 

 

$

23,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

License

 

1,988

 

 

749

 

 

955

 

 

1,711

 

 

2,723

 

 

1,676

 

 

2,840

 

 

3,496

 

 

Services

 

4,772

 

 

3,812

 

 

4,549

 

 

4,947

 

 

4,202

 

 

4,835

 

 

5,206

 

 

5,103

 

 

Equipment

 

554

 

 

601

 

 

725

 

 

1,125

 

 

689

 

 

842

 

 

963

 

 

1,568

 

 

Subscription

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operations revenue

 

$

7,338

 

 

$

5,162

 

 

$

6,229

 

 

$

7,783

 

 

$

7,614

 

 

$

7,353

 

 

$

9,009

 

 

$

10,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maintenance revenue

 

$

9,527

 

 

$

9,499

 

 

$

9,652

 

 

$

10,150

 

 

$

10,025

 

 

$

10,045

 

 

$

10,145

 

 

$

9,998

 

 

Total software revenue

 

$

16,865

 

 

$

14,661

 

 

$

15,881

 

 

$

17,933

 

 

$

17,639

 

 

$

17,398

 

 

$

19,154

 

 

$

20,165

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

37,693

 

 

$

35,739

 

 

$

37,267

 

 

$

39,548

 

 

$

39,453

 

 

$

39,525

 

 

$

41,764

 

 

$

43,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

 

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING EXPENSES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (a)

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll and related

 

$

4,941

 

 

 

$

4,350

 

 

 

$

5,785

 

 

 

$

5,222

 

 

$

5,099

 

 

$

4,749

 

 

 

$

4,931

 

 

$

4,868

 

Cost of sales

 

1,064

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

1,940

 

 

 

2,278

 

 

1,567

 

 

1,900

 

 

 

2,080

 

 

3,349

 

Stock-based compensation

 

148

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

42

 

 

21

 

 

97

 

 

 

107

 

 

44

 

Other

 

391

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

509

 

 

503

 

 

493

 

 

 

474

 

 

511

 

Total cost of revenue (b)

 

6,544

 

 

 

5,901

 

 

 

8,264

 

 

 

8,051

 

 

7,190

 

 

7,239

 

 

 

7,592

 

 

8,772

 

Research and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll and related

 

4,147

 

 

 

4,115

 

 

 

4,761

 

 

 

5,056

 

 

5,083

 

 

4,639

 

 

 

4,263

 

 

4,350

 

Outside services

 

2,113

 

 

 

1,803

 

 

 

1,584

 

 

 

1,742

 

 

2,027

 

 

1,912

 

 

 

1,745

 

 

2,115

 

Capitalized software development

 

(2,906

)

 

 

(3,596

)

 

 

(1,705

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

240

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

113

 

 

102

 

 

84

 

 

 

11

 

 

5

 

Other

 

(135

)

 

 

189

 

 

 

573

 

 

 

221

 

 

225

 

 

172

 

 

 

148

 

 

148

 

Total research and development

 

3,459

 

 

 

2,754

 

 

 

5,449

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

7,437

 

 

6,807

 

 

 

6,167

 

 

6,618

 

Technology operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll and related

 

2,246

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

2,712

 

 

 

2,656

 

 

2,823

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

2,647

 

 

2,616

 

Site rent

 

3,467

 

 

 

3,399

 

 

 

3,398

 

 

 

3,669

 

 

3,269

 

 

3,480

 

 

 

3,296

 

 

3,432

 

Telecommunications

 

949

 

 

 

961

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

1,026

 

 

1,016

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

996

 

 

1,021

 

Stock-based compensation

 

52

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

32

 

 

30

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

 

24

 

Other

 

643

 

 

 

592

 

 

 

750

 

 

 

700

 

 

667

 

 

675

 

 

 

705

 

 

1,027

 

Total technology operations

 

7,357

 

 

 

7,212

 

 

 

7,904

 

 

 

8,083

 

 

7,805

 

 

7,866

 

 

 

7,674

 

 

8,120

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll and related

 

2,773

 

 

 

2,538

 

 

 

3,583

 

 

 

3,382

 

 

3,524

 

 

3,329

 

 

 

3,273

 

 

3,047

 

Commissions

 

1,059

 

 

 

852

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

 

1,158

 

 

1,114

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

1,424

 

 

1,759

 

Stock-based compensation

 

208

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

164

 

 

137

 

 

128

 

 

 

161

 

 

99

 

Advertising and events

 

151

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

784

 

 

 

1,034

 

 

703

 

 

656

 

 

 

933

 

 

1,236

 

Other

 

81

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

610

 

 

 

153

 

 

117

 

 

163

 

 

 

319

 

 

134

 

Total selling and marketing

 

4,272

 

 

 

3,831

 

 

 

6,361

 

 

 

5,891

 

 

5,595

 

 

5,574

 

 

 

6,110

 

 

6,275

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll and related

 

3,476

 

 

 

3,355

 

 

 

4,134

 

 

 

3,974

 

 

4,220

 

 

4,136

 

 

 

4,041

 

 

4,087

 

Stock-based compensation

 

968

 

 

 

744

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

770

 

 

674

 

 

690

 

 

 

219

 

 

860

 

Bad debt

 

178

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

56

 

 

402

 

 

(96

)

 

 

308

 

 

303

 

Facility rent, office, and technology costs

 

2,259

 

 

 

2,276

 

 

 

2,068

 

 

 

1,952

 

 

2,369

 

 

2,485

 

 

 

2,294

 

 

2,072

 

Outside services

 

2,148

 

 

 

2,043

 

 

 

2,036

 

 

 

2,350

 

 

2,004

 

 

2,306

 

 

 

1,776

 

 

2,062

 

Taxes, licenses and permits

 

994

 

 

 

804

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

888

 

 

863

 

 

 

921

 

 

111

 

Other

 

971

 

 

 

960

 

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

1,429

 

 

1,256

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

1,188

 

 

1,226

 

Total general and administrative

 

10,994

 

 

 

10,810

 

 

 

11,251

 

 

 

11,531

 

 

11,813

 

 

11,696

 

 

 

10,747

 

 

10,721

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

2,305

 

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,359

 

 

2,601

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

$

34,961

 

 

 

$

32,580

 

 

 

$

41,375

 

 

 

$

51,787

 

 

$

42,145

 

 

$

41,517

 

 

 

$

40,649

 

 

$

43,107

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

934

 

 

 

$

846

 

 

 

$

1,063

 

 

 

$

679

 

 

$

1,378

 

 

$

1,495

 

 

 

$

1,287

 

 

$

830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

(b) An adjustment of $771 to cost of sales, identified in the fourth quarter of 2018, has been reflected in this table as an increase to cost of sales of $166, $196 and $359 in the first, second and third quarters of 2018, respectively. Total cost of revenue and operating expenses have been adjusted accordingly to reflect these changes.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

UNITS IN SERVICE ACTIVITY, MARKET SEGMENT, CHURN

AND AVERAGE REVENUE PER UNIT (ARPU) (a)

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

Paging units in service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning units in service (000's)

 

915

 

 

 

926

 

 

 

938

 

 

 

955

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

982

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

999

 

 

Gross placements

 

25

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

30

 

 

Gross disconnects

 

(42

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(37

)

 

Net change

 

(17

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(7

)

 

Ending units in service

 

898

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

926

 

 

 

938

 

 

 

955

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

982

 

 

 

992

 

 

End of period units in service % of total (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

83.7

%

83.6

%

 

82.6

%

 

82.4

%

 

81.7

%

 

81.7

%

 

81.6

%

 

81.4

%

Government

 

5.3

%

 

5.5

%

 

5.4

%

 

5.4

%

 

5.5

%

 

5.6

%

 

5.8

%

 

5.8

%

Large enterprise

 

4.3

%

 

4.4

%

 

5.5

%

 

5.5

%

 

6.1

%

 

5.9

%

 

5.9

%

 

5.9

%

Other(b)

 

6.6

%

 

6.6

%

 

6.5

%

 

6.6

%

 

6.7

%

 

6.8

%

 

6.7

%

 

6.9

%

Total

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Account size ending units in service (000's)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 to 100 units

 

63

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

78

 

 

101 to 1,000 units

 

167

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

190

 

 

>1,000 units

 

668

 

 

 

685

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

696

 

 

 

708

 

 

 

724

 

 

 

719

 

 

 

724

 

 

Total

 

898

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

926

 

 

 

938

 

 

 

955

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

982

 

 

 

992

 

 

Account size net loss rate(c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 to 100 units

 

(2.9

)%

 

(3.1

)%

 

(3.0

)%

 

(3.8

)%

 

(2.1

)%

 

(3.2

)%

 

(2.3

)%

 

(1.7

)%

101 to 1,000 units

 

1.5

%

 

(4.2

)%

 

(1.0

)%

 

(1.0

)%

 

(2.4

)%

 

(3.9

)%

 

(2.3

)%

 

%

>1,000 units

 

(2.5

)%

 

(0.4

)%

 

(1.2

)%

 

(1.8

)%

 

(2.2

)%

 

0.7

%

 

(1.1

)%

 

(0.1

)%

Total

 

(1.8

)%

 

(1.3

)%

 

(1.3

)%

 

(1.8

)%

 

(2.2

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(1.1

)%

 

(0.2

)%

Account size ARPU

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 to 100 units

 

$

11.80

 

 

 

$

11.65

 

 

 

$

12.01

 

 

 

$

11.99

 

 

 

$

11.84

 

 

 

$

12.00

 

 

 

$

11.90

 

 

 

$

11.61

 

 

101 to 1,000 units

 

8.37

 

 

 

8.24

 

 

 

8.34

 

 

 

8.31

 

 

 

8.41

 

 

 

8.47

 

 

 

8.35

 

 

 

8.28

 

 

>1,000 units

 

6.67

 

 

 

6.57

 

 

 

6.59

 

 

 

6.62

 

 

 

6.59

 

 

 

6.47

 

 

 

6.57

 

 

 

6.69

 

 

Total

 

$

7.34

 

 

 

$

7.24

 

 

 

$

7.31

 

 

 

$

7.33

 

 

 

$

7.32

 

 

 

$

7.26

 

 

 

$

7.32

 

 

 

$

7.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

(b) Other includes hospitality, resort and indirect units

(c) Net loss rate is net current period placements and disconnected units in service divided by prior period ending units in service.

 

 

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

 

RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA (a)

 

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

 

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) (b)

 

$

3,165

 

 

 

$

3,759

 

 

 

$

(4,539

)

 

 

$

(9,511

)

 

 

$

(1,326

)

 

 

$

(670

)

 

 

$

742

 

 

 

$

189

 

 

 

(Less) plus: benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

(155

)

 

 

(353

)

 

 

657

 

 

 

(2,172

)

 

 

(804

)

 

 

(268

)

 

 

586

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(Less) plus: Other expense (income)

 

(151

)

 

 

(101

)

 

 

137

 

 

 

(206

)

 

 

(163

)

 

 

(602

)

 

 

236

 

 

 

593

 

 

 

Less: Interest income

 

(127

)

 

 

(146

)

 

 

(363

)

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(399

)

 

 

(452

)

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(628

)

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

2,732

 

 

 

3,159

 

 

 

(4,108

)

 

 

(12,239

)

 

 

(2,692

)

 

 

(1,992

)

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

Plus: depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

2,305

 

 

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,359

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

5,067

 

 

 

$

5,231

 

 

 

$

(1,962

)

 

 

$

(9,989

)

 

 

$

(387

)

 

 

$

343

 

 

 

$

3,474

 

 

 

$

2,750

 

 

 

Less: capitalized software development costs

 

(2,906

)

 

 

(3,596

)

 

 

(1,705

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: stock-based compensation

 

1,616

 

 

 

1,362

 

 

 

1,182

 

 

 

1,121

 

 

 

964

 

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

528

 

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

Plus: goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3,777

 

 

 

$

2,997

 

 

 

$

(2,485

)

 

 

$

(19

)

 

 

$

577

 

 

 

$

1,372

 

 

 

$

4,002

 

 

 

$

3,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

2,384

 

 

 

$

(1,255

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus (less): Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

149

 

 

 

(486

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Other (expense) income

 

(113

)

 

 

(528

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Interest income

 

(636

)

 

 

(1,300

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

1,784

 

 

 

(3,569

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

6,553

 

 

 

6,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

8,337

 

 

 

$

3,430

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: capitalized software development costs

 

(8,206

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: stock-based compensation

 

4,160

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

4,291

 

 

 

$

5,951

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

 

6/30/2019

 

3/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

$

34,961

 

 

 

$

32,580

 

 

 

$

41,375

 

 

 

$

51,787

 

 

 

$

42,145

 

 

 

$

41,517

 

 

 

$

40,649

 

 

 

$

43,107

 

 

 

Less: depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

2,305

 

 

 

2,335

 

 

 

2,359

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

 

Less: goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: capitalized software development costs

 

2,906

 

 

 

3,596

 

 

 

1,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating expenses

 

$

35,532

 

 

 

$

34,104

 

 

 

$

40,934

 

 

 

$

40,688

 

 

 

$

39,840

 

 

 

$

39,182

 

 

 

$

38,290

 

 

 

$

40,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

(b) An adjustment to cost of revenue identified in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $771 has been reflected in this table as a reduction of Net (loss) income of $166, $196, $359, and $771 in the first, second, third, and fourth quarters respectively.

 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Spok Sets Date to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results
12.10.20
Spok Conference Highlights Importance of Care Team Communication Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
05.10.20
Spok Announces Investor Update on November 10, 2020
29.09.20
Tenth Annual Spok Survey Reveals the State of Healthcare Communications in 2020