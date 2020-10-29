DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Baader Bank nine-month consolidated net income for 2020 29.10.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank nine-month consolidated net income for 2020

After the first nine months of 2020, Baader Bank's earnings before taxes stand at EUR 38.1 million. Operating result has in-creased to EUR 66.2 million and earnings per share is EUR 0.67.

Total assets as at 30/09/2020 are up 21.7% to EUR 751.2 million. As at the balance sheet date, Baader Bank has balance sheet equity of EUR 104.9 million. The balance sheet equity ratio is 14.0%, and the modified equity ratio is 17.5%.

Growth in trading volumes and the commission business in the first nine months of 2020 has driven consolidated earnings of EUR 155.7 million, which is double the volume achieved in the previous year. Revenues from the wind farm total EUR 9.0 million. Net interest income is negative, due primarily to the low interest rate environment.

Total expenses in the first nine months of 2020 have increased by a disproportionately low figure of just over 50%, to EUR 117.6 million. Personnel expenses have increased by almost 40% to EUR 48.7 million due to variable remuneration components within the Group. Other administrative expenses remained pleasingly stable at EUR 32.2 million despite the high volume of business. This reflects strict cost discipline and very good economies of scale in processes.

The result for the first nine months includes the transfer of EUR 15.0 million1 to the fund for general banking risks and provisions and other non-regular depreciation/amortisation and write-downs of EUR 13.2 million as risk provision.

As of 30/09/2020, the Group had 414 employees (30/09/2019: 403).

Outlook



Continuing to successfully grow our existing client business - as well as optimising and strengthening our trading business - is of central strategic importance to Baader Bank. The successes achieved in the current financial year show that Baader Bank, with its integrated business model and a focus on its traditional core markets as well as the platform strategy for fintech growth markets, has a solid foundation for future earnings and profit growth.