 

DGAP-News Baader Bank nine-month consolidated net income for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.10.2020, 08:00  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Baader Bank nine-month consolidated net income for 2020

29.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

Baader Bank nine-month consolidated net income for 2020

After the first nine months of 2020, Baader Bank's earnings before taxes stand at EUR 38.1 million. Operating result has in-creased to EUR 66.2 million and earnings per share is EUR 0.67.

Total assets as at 30/09/2020 are up 21.7% to EUR 751.2 million. As at the balance sheet date, Baader Bank has balance sheet equity of EUR 104.9 million. The balance sheet equity ratio is 14.0%, and the modified equity ratio is 17.5%.

Growth in trading volumes and the commission business in the first nine months of 2020 has driven consolidated earnings of EUR 155.7 million, which is double the volume achieved in the previous year. Revenues from the wind farm total EUR 9.0 million. Net interest income is negative, due primarily to the low interest rate environment.

Total expenses in the first nine months of 2020 have increased by a disproportionately low figure of just over 50%, to EUR 117.6 million. Personnel expenses have increased by almost 40% to EUR 48.7 million due to variable remuneration components within the Group. Other administrative expenses remained pleasingly stable at EUR 32.2 million despite the high volume of business. This reflects strict cost discipline and very good economies of scale in processes.

The result for the first nine months includes the transfer of EUR 15.0 million1 to the fund for general banking risks and provisions and other non-regular depreciation/amortisation and write-downs of EUR 13.2 million as risk provision.

As of 30/09/2020, the Group had 414 employees (30/09/2019: 403).

Outlook

Continuing to successfully grow our existing client business - as well as optimising and strengthening our trading business - is of central strategic importance to Baader Bank. The successes achieved in the current financial year show that Baader Bank, with its integrated business model and a focus on its traditional core markets as well as the platform strategy for fintech growth markets, has a solid foundation for future earnings and profit growth.

Seite 1 von 4
Baader Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT verzeichnet Stabilisierung des Geschäfts im dritten Quartal
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG implements limited capital increase
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA continues strong disposal activity and announces final composition of management body ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Vorstand der MAN SE erstellt Prognose der MAN Gruppe für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital setzt sein profitables Wachstum auf der Grundlage starker US-Umsätze fort
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Baader Bank Konzernergebnis 9 Monate 2020 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Baader Bank Konzernergebnis 9 Monate 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:13 Uhr
7.094
warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?