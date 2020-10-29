 

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 11:57  |  30   |   |   

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter (“3Q20”) and the nine months (“9M20”) ended September 30, 2020. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

3Q20 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons are to 3Q19, unless otherwise stated)

  • Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast increased 14.2%, reaching historical record levels, mainly due to a sharp recovery in sales of cement, mostly of bagged cement to the self-construction segment, as well as some cement for reconstruction-related projects towards the end of the quarter.
  • Revenues increased 6.3% primarily due to the increase in the sales volume of cement, partially offset by lower sales of concrete
  • Consolidated EBITDA of S/ 120.6 million, an 8.2% increase and the highest level in the Company’s history, mainly due to increased sales volume, as well as sustained savings in expenses.
  • Consolidated EBITDA margin of 29.6% a 0.5 percentage point increase.
  • Net income of S/ 45.2 million, a 12.4% increase mainly due to increased sales and higher operating income.
  • Good Corporate Governance Index. Cementos Pacasmayo was included in the Lima Stock Exchange Good Corporate Governance Index (“BVL IBGC”). We have been part of the index every year since 2009, demonstrating our continued commitment with good corporate governance practices.

9M20 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons are to 9M19, unless otherwise stated)

  • Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 15.4% mainly due to the halt in production and commercialization during 2Q20. However, national market share for the last twelve months increased 1.5 percentage points compared to 2019, reaching 24%, one of the highest levels in our history. We expect the positive trend that began during 3Q20 to continue the following months, helping to offset this decrease.
  • Revenues decreased 19.4%, primarily due to the halt in commercialization mentioned above.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of S/ 187.2 million; a 37.5% decrease, primarily due to the decreased revenues mentioned above, as well as fixed costs derived from the stop in production during 2Q20. The continued recovery should help to partially offset this decrease by the end of the year.
  • Consolidated EBITDA margin of 22.8%, 6.6 percentage points lower, mainly due to the decrease in operating income during 2Q20.
  • Net income of S/ 10.4 million, an 89.9% decrease mainly due to decreased operating profit during 2Q20, despite the recovery during this quarter.

For a full version of Cementos Pacasmayo’s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, please visit https://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe/Aplicaciones/Web/webpacasmayo.nsf ....

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Cementos Pacasmayo will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Lima Time.

To access the call, please dial:

(844)-369-8770 (From within the U.S.)

+1 (862)-298-0840 (From outside the U.S.)

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1644/37964

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 62 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...