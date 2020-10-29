 

LTC Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activities

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income available to common stockholders was $12.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the 2020 third quarter, compared with $27.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Funds from Operations (“FFO”) was $22.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the 2020 third quarter, compared with $30.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the comparable 2019 period. Excluding $5.1 million in non-recurring items detailed below, offset by a gain from insurance proceeds related to a previously sold property, FFO was $27.9 million and $30.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds available for distribution (“FAD”) was $28.2 million for the 2020 third quarter, compared with $29.8 million for the 2019 third quarter.

Third quarter 2020 results were impacted by the following:

  • A $5.5 million non-recurring, non-cash write-off of straight-line rent receivable balances related to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (“Genesis”) and another operator as a result of transitioning these leases to cash-basis accounting as of September 30, 2020. Genesis disclosed in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 that there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. LTC continues to collect all contractual rent due from Genesis. The other operator did not pay its full contractual rent for the third quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19. During the 2020 third quarter, LTC provided the operator with rent support in the form of deferrals and abatements totaling $756,000. The level of certainty regarding collectability of future rent from Genesis and the other operator through lease maturity does not meet the threshold required to maintain either on an accrual-basis;
  • Decreased rent from sold properties and from an affiliate of Senior Lifestyle Corporation (“Senior Lifestyle”);
  • Deferred rent for leases accounted for on a cash-basis;
  • Lower income related to the repayment of a mezzanine loan accounted for as a joint venture and the dissolution of our preferred equity investment in a joint venture;
  • An impairment loss on a closed assisted living community in Florida;
  • Higher rents from acquisitions, completed development projects and lease escalations;
  • Lower interest expense; and
  • Gain from insurance proceeds.

“The world is reeling from the impacts of COVID-19, and LTC and our operators are not immune,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC’s Chairman and CEO. “Against this backdrop, LTC has maintained fairly comparable FAD for the periods reported, with the decline partially related to lower rents received from Senior Lifestyle. Despite previously reported challenges related to our Senior Lifestyle portfolio, we are pleased to see that they have been paying higher rents in recent months compared with second quarter payments. We are also pleased to see continued government support in recognition of the significant contribution private-pay operators make in caring for our nation’s most vulnerable population.”

“LTC is a conservatively levered REIT that maintains a comfortable dividend payout, which is paid from cash flows and not EPS,” Simpson continued. “As the pandemic plays out, LTC will continue to support our operators, and strive to do so in a way that will provide ongoing positive returns to our shareholders.”

During the third quarter of 2020, LTC completed the following:

  • Invested $6.3 million of preferred equity in an entity that will develop and own a 95-unit assisted living and memory care community in Washington. LTC’s investment, which represents 15.5% of the total estimated project cost, earns an initial cash rate of 7%, increasing to 9% in year four until the internal rate of return (“IRR”) reaches 8%. After achieving an 8% IRR, the cash rate drops to 8% with an IRR ranging between 12% and 14% depending on time of redemption;
  • Entered into a preferred equity agreement with an entity that will develop and own a 267-unit independent and assisted living community in Washington. Upon the satisfaction of certain conditions which are projected to be met by December 1, LTC will invest $13.0 million into the entity, representing 11.6% of the total estimated project cost. The preferred equity investment will earn an initial cash rate of 8% and a 12% IRR; and
  • Completed the construction of a 90-bed skilled nursing center in Missouri.

About LTC

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

2020

2019

2020

2019

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

30,010

 

$

38,665

 

$

88,320

 

$

114,566

 

Interest income from mortgage loans

 

7,890

 

 

7,646

 

 

23,487

 

 

22,308

 

Interest and other income

 

273

 

 

808

 

 

1,257

 

 

1,967

 

Total revenues

 

38,173

 

 

47,119

 

 

113,064

 

 

138,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

7,361

 

 

7,827

 

 

22,617

 

 

23,004

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,766

 

 

9,932

 

 

29,232

 

 

29,399

 

Impairment charges

 

941

 

 

 

 

941

 

 

 

(Recovery) provision for doubtful accounts

 

(2

)

 

(14

)

 

(1

)

 

153

 

Transaction costs

 

63

 

 

75

 

 

197

 

 

275

 

Property tax expense

 

3,351

 

 

4,270

 

 

11,685

 

 

12,566

 

General and administrative expenses

 

4,814

 

 

4,745

 

 

14,494

 

 

13,912

 

Total expenses

 

26,294

 

 

26,835

 

 

79,165

 

 

79,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate, net

 

30

 

 

6,236

 

 

44,073

 

 

6,736

 

Operating income

 

11,909

 

 

26,520

 

 

77,972

 

 

66,268

 

Gain from property insurance proceeds

 

373

 

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

(620

)

 

 

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

56

 

 

760

 

 

287

 

 

1,973

 

Net income

 

12,338

 

 

27,280

 

 

78,012

 

 

68,241

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests

 

(121

)

 

(88

)

 

(292

)

 

(257

)

Net income attributable to LTC Properties, Inc.

 

12,217

 

 

27,192

 

 

77,720

 

 

67,984

 

Income allocated to participating securities

 

(103

)

 

(112

)

 

(339

)

 

(298

)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

12,114

 

$

27,080

 

$

77,381

 

$

67,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.31

 

$

0.68

 

$

1.97

 

$

1.71

 

Diluted

$

0.31

 

$

0.68

 

$

1.97

 

$

1.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

39,061

 

 

39,586

 

 

39,218

 

 

39,565

 

Diluted

 

39,112

 

 

39,965

 

 

39,269

 

 

39,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

0.57

 

$

0.57

 

$

1.71

 

$

1.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Reporting Measures

FFO and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) are supplemental measures of a real estate investment trust’s (“REIT”) financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Investors, analysts and the Company use FFO and FAD as supplemental measures of operating performance. The Company believes FFO and FAD are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of a REIT. Real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, but cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. We believe that by excluding the effect of historical cost depreciation, which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO and FAD facilitate like comparisons of operating performance between periods. Occasionally, the Company may exclude non-recurring items from FFO and FAD in order to allow investors, analysts and our management to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items.

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), means net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on the sale of real estate and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company’s FFO to that of other REITs.

We define FAD as FFO excluding the effects of straight-line rent, amortization of lease inducement, effective interest income, deferred income from unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation charges, capitalized interest and non-cash interest charges. GAAP requires rental revenues related to non-contingent leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. This method results in rental income in the early years of a lease that is higher than actual cash received, creating a straight-line rent receivable asset included in our consolidated balance sheet. At some point during the lease, depending on its terms, cash rent payments exceed the straight-line rent which results in the straight-line rent receivable asset decreasing to zero over the remainder of the lease term. Effective interest method, as required by GAAP, is a technique for calculating the actual interest rate for the term of a mortgage loan based on the initial origination value. Similar to the accounting methodology of straight-line rent, the actual interest rate is higher than the stated interest rate in the early years of the mortgage loan thus creating an effective interest receivable asset included in the interest receivable line item in our consolidated balance sheet and reduces down to zero when, at some point during the mortgage loan, the stated interest rate is higher than the actual interest rate. FAD is useful in analyzing the portion of cash flow that is available for distribution to stockholders. Investors, analysts and the Company utilize FAD as an indicator of common dividend potential. The FAD payout ratio, which represents annual distributions to common shareholders expressed as a percentage of FAD, facilitates the comparison of dividend coverage between REITs.

While the Company uses FFO and FAD as supplemental performance measures of our cash flow generated by operations and cash available for distribution to stockholders, such measures are not representative of cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered an alternative to net income available to common stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD

The following table reconciles GAAP net income available to common stockholders to each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income available to common stockholders

$

12,114

 

 

$

27,080

 

 

 

$

77,381

 

 

$

67,686

 

 

Add: Impairment charge

 

941

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

941

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization

 

9,766

 

 

 

9,932

 

 

 

 

29,232

 

 

 

29,399

 

 

Add: Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

620

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net

 

(30

)

 

 

(6,236

)

 

 

 

(44,073

)

 

 

(6,736

)

 

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

 

22,791

 

 

 

30,776

 

 

 

 

64,101

 

 

 

90,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Non-recurring items

 

5,099

 

(1)(2)

 

 

 

 

 

22,841

 

(2)(3)

 

576

 

(4)(5)

FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items

$

27,890

 

 

$

30,776

 

 

 

$

86,942

 

 

$

90,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

22,791

 

 

$

30,776

 

 

 

$

64,101

 

 

$

90,349

 

 

Non-cash income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: straight-line rental income

 

(228

)

 

 

(1,085

)

 

 

 

(1,701

)

 

 

(3,598

)

 

Add: amortization of lease costs

 

108

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

281

 

 

Add: Other non-cash expense

 

5,472

 

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

23,029

 

(3)

 

1,926

 

(4)

Less: Effective interest income from mortgage loans

 

(1,570

)

 

 

(1,528

)

 

 

 

(4,648

)

 

 

(4,361

)

 

Less: Deferred income from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(18

)

 

Net non-cash income

 

3,782

 

 

 

(2,518

)

 

 

 

17,182

 

 

 

(5,770

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Non-cash compensation charges

 

1,692

 

 

 

1,626

 

 

 

 

5,231

 

 

 

4,938

 

 

Less: Capitalized interest

 

(77

)

 

 

(108

)

 

 

 

(354

)

 

 

(441

)

 

Net non-cash expense

 

1,615

 

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

 

4,877

 

 

 

4,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds available for distribution (FAD)

 

28,188

 

 

 

29,776

 

 

 

 

$86,160

 

 

 

$89,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Non-recurring income

 

(373

)

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

(373

)

(2)

 

(1,350

)

(5)

Funds available for distribution (FAD), excluding non-recurring items

$

27,815

 

 

$

29,776

 

 

 

$

85,787

 

 

$

87,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent receivable related to Genesis and another operator.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Represents the gain from insurance proceeds related to a previously sold property.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Represents the write-off of Senior Lifestyle straight-line rent receivable and (1) above.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent receivable due to a lease termination.

(5) Represents deferred rent repayment from an operator.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAREIT Basic FFO attributable to common stockholders per share

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

2.28

 

 

NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders per share

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

2.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

22,894

 

 

$

30,888

 

 

 

$

64,101

 

 

$

90,647

 

 

Weighted average shares used to calculate NAREIT diluted FFO per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

attributable to common stockholders

 

39,293

 

 

 

40,129

 

 

 

 

39,269

 

 

 

40,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items

$

27,993

 

 

$

30,888

 

 

 

$

87,281

 

 

$

91,223

 

 

Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FFO, excluding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

non-recurring items, per share attributable to common stockholders

 

39,293

 

 

 

40,129

 

 

 

 

39,441

 

 

 

40,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items

$

27,918

 

 

$

29,888

 

 

 

$

86,126

 

 

$

88,024

 

 

Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD, excluding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

non-recurring items, per share

 

39,293

 

 

 

40,129

 

 

 

 

39,441

 

 

 

40,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share)

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Investments:

 

 

 

 

Land

$

127,774

 

$

126,703

 

Buildings and improvements

 

1,320,990

 

 

1,295,899

 

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(339,833

)

 

(312,642

)

Operating real estate property, net

 

1,108,931

 

 

1,109,960

 

Properties held-for-sale, net of accumulated depreciation: 2020—$0; 2019—$35,113

 

 

 

26,856

 

Real property investments, net

 

1,108,931

 

 

1,136,816

 

Mortgage loans receivable, net of loan loss reserve: 2020—$2,596; 2019—$2,560

 

257,671

 

 

254,099

 

Real estate investments, net

 

1,366,602

 

 

1,390,915

 

Notes receivable, net of loan loss reserve: 2020—$144; 2019—$181

 

14,297

 

 

17,927

 

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

7,069

 

 

19,003

 

Investments, net

 

1,387,968

 

 

1,427,845

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

22,811

 

 

4,244

 

Debt issue costs related to bank borrowings

 

1,546

 

 

2,164

 

Interest receivable

 

31,248

 

 

26,586

 

Straight-line rent receivable

 

24,374

 

 

45,703

 

Lease incentives

 

2,401

 

 

2,552

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

6,896

 

 

5,115

 

Total assets

$

1,477,244

 

$

1,514,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Bank borrowings

$

89,900

 

$

93,900

 

Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issue costs: 2020—$696; 2019—$812

 

574,444

 

 

599,488

 

Accrued interest

 

3,300

 

 

4,983

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

30,779

 

 

30,412

 

Total liabilities

 

698,423

 

 

728,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.01 par value; 60,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 2020—39,242; 2019—39,752

 

392

 

 

398

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

851,000

 

 

867,346

 

Cumulative net income

 

1,371,202

 

 

1,293,482

 

Cumulative distributions

 

(1,452,177

)

 

(1,384,283

)

Total LTC Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

770,417

 

 

776,943

 

Non-controlling interests

 

8,404

 

 

8,483

 

Total equity

 

778,821

 

 

785,426

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,477,244

 

$

1,514,209

 

 

