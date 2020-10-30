AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2020

Sales to private customers in the main service area decreased by 23.8% to €4.90 million, due to the reduced tariffs. The impact of reduced tariffs was partly balanced by higher consumption of apartment blocks, which is the largest private customer segment of the Company. This was the result of the coronavirus, as large number of people worked from home also during the 3 rd quarter.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the third quarter of 2020 were €13.28 million, showing a decrease of 19.5% compared to the same period last year. This was caused by the reduced tariffs and lower commercial consumption resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, we have seen a partial increase in commercial consumption during the third quarter compared to the second quarter, which hopefully signals a partial recovery.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 29.8% to €3.71 million, which was mainly attributable to 18% less consumption and reduced tariffs. In the commercial customer segment, the hospitality sector has seen the greatest impact from the pandemic, resulting in reduced consumption. However, the 3rd quarter saw some increase in commercial consumption compared to the 2nd quarter, which hopefully indicates a partial recovery from the effects of coronavirus.

The gross profit for the 3rd quarter of 2020 was €5.80 million, showing a 35% decrease mostly due to lower sales revenues. The operating profit was €5.77 million, lower by €1.75 million year-on-year. Besides the negative changes in tariffs and consumption, the operating profit was positively impacted by €1.2 million reduction in the provision, formed for possible third-party claims, which was also reduced in the 2nd quarter.

The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2020 was €5.64 million, showing a decrease of 23.1% compared to the same period last year. In addition to the changes in the operating profit, the net profit was positively affected by lower interest costs.

Coronavirus also affected the sale of construction services, because a number of new developments in Tallinn were postponed. In the 3rd quarter, the subsidiary Watercom continued the delivery of large projects in Tallinn and elsewhere in Estonia, which had been awarded in 2019. The construction revenue reduced by 17.3% or €0.36 million compared to the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to reduced revenues from construction services, which were partly offset by higher revenues from road construction.

The Company has just reviewed its dividend policy for going forward. ASTV aims to distribute 50%-80% of the annual profit as dividends. Dividend payments shall be assessed annually considering ASTV’s earnings, investment needs, liquidity position and long-term financial objectives.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios 3rd quarter Change 2020/ 2019 9 months Change 2020/ 2019 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Sales 13.28 16.49 16.49 -19.5% 13.28 16.49 16.49 -19.5% Gross profit 5.80 8.92 8.59 -35.0% 5.80 8.92 8.59 -35.0% Gross profit margin % 43.69 54.12 52.10 -19.3% 43.69 54.12 52.10 -19.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.35 9.01 8.73 -18.5% 7.35 9.01 8.73 -18.5% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 55.33 54.63 52.95 1.3% 55.33 54.63 52.95 1.3% Operating profit 5.77 7.52 7.31 -23.3% 5.77 7.52 7.31 -23.3% Operating profit - main business 5.44 7.19 7.07 -24.4% 5.44 7.19 7.07 -24.4% Operating profit margin % 43.43 45.60 44.31 -4.8% 43.43 45.60 44.31 -4.8% Profit before taxes 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1% 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1% Profit before taxes margin % 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6% 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6% Net profit 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1% 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1% Net profit margin % 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6% 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6% ROA % 2.24 2.89 2.97 -22.4% 2.24 2.89 2.97 -22.4% Debt to total capital employed % 57.73 59.29 59.89 -2.6% 57.73 59.29 59.89 -2.6% ROE % 5.42 7.27 7.58 -25.5% 5.42 7.27 7.58 -25.5% Current ratio 3.66 5.14 4.99 -28.8% 3.66 5.14 4.99 -28.8% Quick ratio 3.62 5.10 4.96 -29.0% 3.62 5.10 4.96 -29.0% Investments into fixed assets 5.92 4.66 4.29 27.1% 5.92 4.66 4.29 27.1% Payout ratio % na 72.05 62.11 na 72.05 62.11

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3rd quarter 3rd quarter 9 months 9 months 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Revenue 13,276 16,487 38,545 47,301 63,423 Cost of goods and services sold -7,476 -7,565 -21,954 -21,327 -29,470 GROSS PROFIT 5,800 8,922 16,591 25,974 33,953 Marketing expenses -94 -89 -320 -297 -390 General administration expenses -1,123 -1,120 -3,631 -4,408 -5,689 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,182 -195 3,387 -256 4,201 OPERATING PROFIT 5,765 7,518 16,027 21,013 32,075 Financial income 3 12 28 30 38 Financial expenses -133 -199 -357 -691 -809 Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-) 0 0 0 0 0 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5,635 7,331 15,698 20,352 31,304 Income tax on dividends 0 0 -4,355 -3,544 -3,544 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,635 7,331 11,343 16,808 27,760 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 5,635 7,331 11,343 16,808 27,760 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 5,634 7,330 11,342 16,807 27,759 B-share holder 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.28 0.37 0.57 0.84 1.39 Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600 600 600 600





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € thousand 30/09/2020 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 45,868 61,125 64,775 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,827 8,439 7,239 Inventories 695 539 504 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 53,390 70,103 72,518 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 198,839 186,152 189,627 Intangible assets 598 594 710 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 199,437 186,746 190,337 TOTAL ASSETS 252,827 256,849 262,855 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 397 379 352 Current portion of long-term loans 3,631 3,631 3,631 Trade and other payables 7,757 6,719 6,718 Derivatives 28 271 221 Prepayments 2,757 2,639 2,323 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,570 13,639 13,245 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 33,278 28,981 31,070 Leases 1,465 1,013 964 Loans 85,791 89,490 87,592 Derivatives 0 50 0 Provision for possible third party claims 10,832 19,068 14,442 Other payables 25 36 18 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 131,391 138,638 134,086 TOTAL LIABILITIES 145,961 152,277 147,331 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 68,854 66,560 77,512 TOTAL EQUITY 106,866 104,572 115,524 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 252,827 256,849 262,855 CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 9 months 9 months 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 16,027 21,013 32,075 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 4,634 4,457 6,109 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -341 -277 -389 Other non-cash adjustments -3,610 0 -4,624 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -14 154 138 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 221 -843 391 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -249 195 318 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 16,668 24,699 34,018 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -10,114 -6,147 -10,441 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,618 2,205 3,010 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 32 7 24 Interest received 34 25 36 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -8,430 -3,910 -7,371 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -519 -764 -1,056 Lease payments -452 -306 -404 Received loans 0 0 37,500 Repayment of loans -1,818 -1,818 -41,136 Dividends paid -19,888 -14,965 -14,965 Withheld income tax paid on dividends -113 -36 -36 Income tax paid on dividends -4,355 -3,544 -3,544 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -27,145 -21,433 -23,641 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -18,907 -644 3,006 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 64,775 61,769 61,769 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 45,868 61,125 64,775

Karl Heino Brookes

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

karl.brookes@tvesi.ee

