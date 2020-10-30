 

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2020

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the third quarter of 2020 were €13.28 million, showing a decrease of 19.5% compared to the same period last year. This was caused by the reduced tariffs and lower commercial consumption resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, we have seen a partial increase in commercial consumption during the third quarter compared to the second quarter, which hopefully signals a partial recovery.

Sales to private customers in the main service area decreased by 23.8% to €4.90 million, due to the reduced tariffs. The impact of reduced tariffs was partly balanced by higher consumption of apartment blocks, which is the largest private customer segment of the Company. This was the result of the coronavirus, as large number of people worked from home also during the 3rd quarter.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 29.8% to €3.71 million, which was mainly attributable to 18% less consumption and reduced tariffs. In the commercial customer segment, the hospitality sector has seen the greatest impact from the pandemic, resulting in reduced consumption. However, the 3rd quarter saw some increase in commercial consumption compared to the 2nd quarter, which hopefully indicates a partial recovery from the effects of coronavirus.

The gross profit for the 3rd quarter of 2020 was €5.80 million, showing a 35% decrease mostly due to lower sales revenues. The operating profit was €5.77 million, lower by €1.75 million year-on-year. Besides the negative changes in tariffs and consumption, the operating profit was positively impacted by €1.2 million reduction in the provision, formed for possible third-party claims, which was also reduced in the 2nd quarter.

The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2020 was €5.64 million, showing a decrease of 23.1% compared to the same period last year. In addition to the changes in the operating profit, the net profit was positively affected by lower interest costs.

Coronavirus also affected the sale of construction services, because a number of new developments in Tallinn were postponed. In the 3rd quarter, the subsidiary Watercom continued the delivery of large projects in Tallinn and elsewhere in Estonia, which had been awarded in 2019. The construction revenue reduced by 17.3% or €0.36 million compared to the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to reduced revenues from construction services, which were partly offset by higher revenues from road construction.

The Company has just reviewed its dividend policy for going forward. ASTV aims to distribute 50%-80% of the annual profit as dividends. Dividend payments shall be assessed annually considering ASTV’s earnings, investment needs, liquidity position and long-term financial objectives.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,
except key ratios 		3rd quarter Change 2020/ 2019 9 months Change 2020/ 2019
2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018
Sales 13.28 16.49 16.49 -19.5% 13.28 16.49 16.49 -19.5%
Gross profit 5.80 8.92 8.59 -35.0% 5.80 8.92 8.59 -35.0%
Gross profit margin % 43.69 54.12 52.10 -19.3% 43.69 54.12 52.10 -19.3%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.35 9.01 8.73 -18.5% 7.35 9.01 8.73 -18.5%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 55.33 54.63 52.95 1.3% 55.33 54.63 52.95 1.3%
Operating profit 5.77 7.52 7.31 -23.3% 5.77 7.52 7.31 -23.3%
Operating profit - main business 5.44 7.19 7.07 -24.4% 5.44 7.19 7.07 -24.4%
Operating profit margin % 43.43 45.60 44.31 -4.8% 43.43 45.60 44.31 -4.8%
Profit before taxes 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1% 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1%
Profit before taxes margin % 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6% 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6%
Net profit 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1% 5.64 7.33 7.14 -23.1%
Net profit margin % 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6% 42.45 44.47 43.28 -4.6%
ROA % 2.24 2.89 2.97 -22.4% 2.24 2.89 2.97 -22.4%
Debt to total capital employed % 57.73 59.29 59.89 -2.6% 57.73 59.29 59.89 -2.6%
ROE % 5.42 7.27 7.58 -25.5% 5.42 7.27 7.58 -25.5%
Current ratio 3.66 5.14 4.99 -28.8% 3.66 5.14 4.99 -28.8%
Quick ratio 3.62 5.10 4.96 -29.0% 3.62 5.10 4.96 -29.0%
Investments into fixed assets 5.92 4.66 4.29 27.1% 5.92 4.66 4.29 27.1%
Payout ratio % na 72.05 62.11   na 72.05 62.11  

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt


STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3rd quarter 3rd quarter   9 months 9 months   12 months
€ thousand 2020 2019   2020 2019   2019
               
Revenue 13,276 16,487   38,545 47,301   63,423
Cost of goods and services sold -7,476 -7,565   -21,954 -21,327   -29,470
GROSS PROFIT 5,800 8,922   16,591 25,974   33,953
               
Marketing expenses -94 -89   -320 -297   -390
General administration expenses -1,123 -1,120   -3,631 -4,408   -5,689
Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,182 -195   3,387 -256   4,201
OPERATING PROFIT 5,765 7,518   16,027 21,013   32,075
               
Financial income 3 12   28 30   38
Financial expenses -133 -199   -357 -691   -809
Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-) 0 0   0 0   0
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5,635 7,331   15,698 20,352   31,304
               
Income tax on dividends 0 0   -4,355 -3,544   -3,544
               
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,635 7,331   11,343 16,808   27,760
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 5,635 7,331   11,343 16,808   27,760
               
Attributable profit to:              
Equity holders of A-shares 5,634 7,330   11,342 16,807   27,759
B-share holder 0.60 0.60   0.60 0.60   0.60
               
Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.28 0.37   0.57 0.84   1.39
Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600   600 600   600


STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION        
€ thousand 30/09/2020 30/09/2020   31/12/2019
         
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents 45,868 61,125   64,775
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,827 8,439   7,239
Inventories 695 539   504
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 53,390 70,103   72,518
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant and equipment 198,839 186,152   189,627
Intangible assets 598 594   710
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 199,437 186,746   190,337
         
TOTAL ASSETS 252,827 256,849   262,855
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 397 379   352
Current portion of long-term loans 3,631 3,631   3,631
Trade and other payables 7,757 6,719   6,718
Derivatives 28 271   221
Prepayments 2,757 2,639   2,323
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,570 13,639   13,245
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Deferred income from connection fees 33,278 28,981   31,070
Leases 1,465 1,013   964
Loans 85,791 89,490   87,592
Derivatives 0 50   0
Provision for possible third party claims 10,832 19,068   14,442
Other payables 25 36   18
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 131,391 138,638   134,086
TOTAL LIABILITIES 145,961 152,277   147,331
         
EQUITY        
Share capital 12,000 12,000   12,000
Share premium 24,734 24,734   24,734
Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278   1,278
Retained earnings 68,854 66,560   77,512
TOTAL EQUITY 106,866 104,572   115,524
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 252,827 256,849   262,855
         
         
         
         
CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 9 months 9 months   12 months
€ thousand 2020 2019   2019
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Operating profit 16,027 21,013   32,075
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 4,634 4,457   6,109
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -341 -277   -389
Other non-cash adjustments -3,610 0   -4,624
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -14 154   138
Change in current assets involved in operating activities 221 -843   391
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -249 195   318
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 16,668 24,699   34,018
         
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -10,114 -6,147   -10,441
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,618 2,205   3,010
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 32 7   24
Interest received 34 25   36
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -8,430 -3,910   -7,371
         
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -519 -764   -1,056
Lease payments -452 -306   -404
Received loans 0 0   37,500
Repayment of loans -1,818 -1,818   -41,136
Dividends paid -19,888 -14,965   -14,965
Withheld income tax paid on dividends -113 -36   -36
Income tax paid on dividends -4,355 -3,544   -3,544
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -27,145 -21,433   -23,641
         
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -18,907 -644   3,006
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 64,775 61,769   61,769
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 45,868 61,125   64,775

Karl Heino Brookes

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200  

karl.brookes@tvesi.ee

Attachment


