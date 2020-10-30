 

Getting Back On Track

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 11:00  |  53   |   |   

Getting Back On Track

Luxembourg, October 30, 2020 – Millicom is pleased to announce its third quarter 2020 results. Please find below links to the Q3 2020 Earnings Release, and IAS 34 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:

“During the third quarter, we continued to follow the crisis management playbook we implemented in March, which prioritizes employee and customer safety and retention, keeps our communities connected, and protects cash flow, while also investing to support long term strategic initiatives, such as network investment, digital transformation and expansion of our mobile financial services offering.

The recovery that began in June continued throughout the third quarter. Lockdowns eased in most of our markets, driving record levels of customer additions in our prepaid mobile and residential cable businesses, and revenue increased compared to the second quarter. These trends are encouraging; we are confident that we can achieve our revised 2020 target of generating about $1.4 billion of OCF, and we have reduced our net debt by about $240 million since the end of March.

Our operating and financial performance still remains below pre-COVID levels, especially in postpaid mobile and B2B, and the countries where we operate continue to face unprecedented health and macroeconomic challenges. As a result, we continue to follow a prudent approach in our planning for the year ahead. That said, we remain bullish about the long term growth potential we see in our markets, and we continue to invest to capture that opportunity."

  • Q3 2020 Earnings Release [Attachment]
  • IAS 34 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements [Attachment]

Conference call details

A presentation and conference call to discuss these results will take place today, October 30, 2020 at 13:00 (Stockholm) / 12:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance.
Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden:  +46 (0) 8566-19361                                                 Luxembourg:  +352-2786-6996

Seite 1 von 4
Millicom International Cellular Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Millicom (TIGO) first to introduce Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for TIGO prepaid customers across Latin America
27.10.20
Millicom completes issuance of 4.500% $500 million senior notes due 2031 and confirms redemption of 6.0% senior notes due 2025
19.10.20
Millicom provides trading update
19.10.20
Millicom announces proposed offering of senior notes and intent to redeem its senior notes due 2025    
15.10.20
Millicom announces the refinancing of its Revolving Credit Facility with a new $600 million ESG-Linked Facility   
06.10.20
Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting