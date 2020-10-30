ITT Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today reported 2020 third-quarter financial results that reflect the Company’s resilience and the proactive actions taken to adjust to the current economic environment.

FCF Increased $118 million or 77%; 15.4% Trailing Twelve Months FCF Margin

$782 million Cash on Hand and $1.5 billion Available Liquidity

Segment OI Margin of 14.2%; Adj Segment OI Margin of 16.2% on 19% Decremental Margins

Net Loss per Share of -$0.55; Adj EPS of $0.82 up 44% from Q2

Effective Legacy Liability Management: Termination and Transfer of U.S. Pension Plan in October for $8 million Asbestos Full Horizon Transition; Non-Cash Impact of $136 million



“I want to thank all the ITTers for their continued hard work and execution this quarter. Our never-ending dedication created value for our customers every single day. Our resilience and execution produced strong financial results for the third quarter despite the challenging market conditions. We achieved a 44 percent increase in our adjusted EPS over the second quarter, and an overall adjusted operating income margin of 15.4 percent, an all-time record for ITT,” said Luca Savi, Chief Executive Officer and President of ITT Inc. “I am particularly proud of how our ITTers and our businesses have responded. The fact that we delivered an operating margin record while facing the current macro environment is “simply” outstanding and is the result of our execution and our commitment to ITT’s strategic priorities of customer centricity, operational excellence and effective capital deployment. The unprecedented granularity of our focus will continue to strengthen ITT and drive us forward into the future.”

Revenue

Revenue declined 17 percent, including a 1-point favorable impact from foreign exchange. Organic revenue (defined as total revenue excluding foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures) decreased 18 percent mainly as a result of the global impact of COVID-19, with declines in transportation of 19 percent and industrial of 14 percent. Sequentially, organic revenue increased 12 percent from the second quarter of 2020 driven by a 92 percent sales increase in our Friction OEM business.

Segment Operating Income

Segment operating income of $84 million declined 22 percent, which included higher restructuring costs of $5 million. Adjusted segment operating income declined 19 percent to $96 million, with a margin of 16.2 percent. The decline in adjusted segment operating income was due to reduced volume from weaker demand and disruption caused by COVID-19, partially offset by savings from restructuring, productivity and cost actions that produced 19 percent decremental margins. Sequentially, segment operating income increased 125 percent and we delivered strong incremental margin improvement from the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings Per Share

EPS from continuing operations was a loss of $0.55, primarily due to a non-cash asbestos expense of $1.20 per share to extend our estimated net liability to include the full horizon over which we expect asbestos claims to be filed. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.82 per diluted share, reflecting a 15 percent decrease from the prior year due to a decline in segment operating income, partially offset by reduced corporate costs. Adjusted EPS improved 44 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Third-Quarter 2020 Business Segment Results

All quarterly results are compared to the respective prior-year period.

Motion Technologies

Total revenue decreased 11 percent to $272 million, including a 2-point favorable impact from foreign exchange. Organic revenue decreased 13 percent, reflecting a decline of 14 percent in Friction primarily in Europe, offset by strong OEM growth on share gains in North America and China. Wolverine declined 16 percent due to lower automotive production levels. KONI & Axtone revenue decreased 8 percent, primarily driven by weakness in rail.

Operating income and adjusted operating income decreased 11 and 12 percent to $50 million, respectively. The decline was primarily due to reduced automotive production caused by COVID-19 and unfavorable mix and price impacts, partially offset by efficiency and cost reduction actions. These actions resulted in an 18.5 percent adjusted operating margin, a decline of only 30 basis points.

Industrial Process

Total revenue decreased 19 percent to $194 million. Organic revenue decreased 19 percent as well, primarily resulting from lower chemical and oil and gas pump project deliveries. Revenue from our short-cycle business was down 13 percent due mainly to weakness in baseline pumps and aftermarket parts and service.

Operating income decreased 22 percent to $17 million, including restructuring actions. Adjusted segment operating income decreased 12 percent to $27 million due to reduced sales volumes, partially offset by savings from productivity and supply chain improvements, and benefits from restructuring. These actions resulted in a strong adjusted operating margin of 14.1 percent, an expansion of 120 basis points.

Connect and Control Technologies

Total revenue decreased 25 percent to $126 million, including a 1-point favorable impact from foreign exchange. Organic revenue decreased 26 percent primarily driven by lower aerospace and defense of 36 percent due to a decline in global commercial air traffic resulting from COVID-19 and Boeing’s reduced production levels including the 737 MAX, as well as unfavorable timing of defense programs.

Operating income decreased 42 percent to $16 million. Adjusted segment operating income decreased 40 percent to $18 million primarily driven by reduced aerospace demand, partially offset by productivity and sourcing actions, as well as restructuring benefits from aggressive cost actions.

Asbestos Remeasurement

In the third quarter of 2020, we increased the period for which we provide an estimate of our net asbestos liability by 22 years to 2052, from our previous estimate of 10 years, and as a result recognized an expense of $136 million. This transition was driven by increased stability in defense costs and settlement payments along with improved visibility and certainty regarding insurance recoveries that have enabled us to extend our projected net liability to the full horizon over which we expect claims to be filed. Lastly, our current 10-year average, net, after-tax cash projection declined to $25 million annually at the mid-point due to effective strategies implemented in recent years.

U.S. Pension Plan Termination

In October 2020, we completed the termination and transfer of our U.S. qualified pension plan for $8 million with MassMutual, a highly rated Fortune 100 insurance company. With the termination, we will settle all future obligations by providing lump sum payments to eligible participants who elected to receive them, and by transferring the remaining projected benefit obligation and plan assets to the insurance company.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Nine Months For the Periods Ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 591.2 $ 711.9 $ 1,769.2 $ 2,127.3 Costs of revenue 400.6 480.6 1,205.6 1,445.2 Gross profit 190.6 231.3 563.6 682.1 General and administrative expenses 47.1 61.9 148.8 175.3 Sales and marketing expenses 33.4 41.6 110.7 124.5 Research and development expenses 19.7 23.8 61.3 73.1 Asbestos-related costs (benefit), net 141.4 (56.2) 116.7 (31.8) Restructuring costs 11.5 6.7 42.5 10.9 Asset impairment charges — 1.0 16.3 1.0 Operating (loss) income (62.5) 152.5 67.3 329.1 Interest and non-operating expenses (income), net 1.2 (0.4) 4.0 (1.3) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax expense (63.7) 152.9 63.3 330.4 Income tax (benefit) expense (16.2) 34.1 (19.6) 73.1 (Loss) income from continuing operations (47.5) 118.8 82.9 257.3 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit (expense) of $0.5, $0.1, $(0.2) and $0.1, respectively 1.2 (0.1) 3.9 (0.2) Net (loss) income (46.3) 118.7 86.8 257.1 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.5 0.1 0.8 0.4 Net (loss) income attributable to ITT Inc. $ (46.8) $ 118.6 $ 86.0 $ 256.7 Amounts attributable to ITT Inc.: (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax $ (48.0) $ 118.7 $ 82.1 $ 256.9 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.2 (0.1) 3.9 (0.2) Net (loss) income attributable to ITT Inc. $ (46.8) $ 118.6 $ 86.0 $ 256.7 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to ITT Inc.: Basic: Continuing operations $ (0.55) $ 1.35 $ 0.95 $ 2.93 Discontinued operations 0.01 — 0.04 — Net (loss) income $ (0.54) $ 1.35 $ 0.99 $ 2.93 Diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.55) $ 1.34 $ 0.94 $ 2.90 Discontinued operations 0.01 — 0.04 — Net (loss) income $ (0.54) $ 1.34 $ 0.98 $ 2.90 Weighted average common shares – basic 86.4 87.8 86.8 87.7 Weighted average common shares – diluted 86.4 88.7 87.4 88.6

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 782.3 $ 612.1 Receivables, net 490.2 578.4 Inventories, net 378.5 392.9 Other current assets 171.8 153.4 Total current assets 1,822.8 1,736.8 Plant, property and equipment, net 505.7 531.5 Goodwill 928.9 927.2 Other intangible assets, net 112.2 138.0 Asbestos-related assets 318.4 319.6 Deferred income taxes 182.3 138.1 Other non-current assets 306.1 316.5 Total non-current assets 2,353.6 2,370.9 Total assets $ 4,176.4 $ 4,107.7 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt $ 118.7 $ 86.5 Accounts payable 300.5 332.4 Accrued liabilities 446.8 430.8 Total current liabilities 866.0 849.7 Asbestos-related liabilities 856.7 731.6 Postretirement benefits 213.9 213.9 Other non-current liabilities 215.3 234.7 Total non-current liabilities 1,285.9 1,180.2 Total liabilities 2,151.9 2,029.9 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock: Authorized – 250.0 shares, $1 par value per share Issued and outstanding – 86.4 shares and 87.8 shares, respectively 86.4 87.8 Retained earnings 2,341.9 2,372.4 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (407.4) (385.3) Total ITT Inc. shareholders’ equity 2,020.9 2,074.9 Noncontrolling interests 3.6 2.9 Total shareholders’ equity 2,024.5 2,077.8 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,176.4 $ 4,107.7

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Operating Activities Income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. $ 82.1 $ 256.9 Adjustments to income from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 82.0 81.1 Equity-based compensation 9.7 12.3 Asbestos-related costs (benefit), net 116.7 (31.8) Asset impairment charges 16.3 1.0 Other non-cash charges, net 33.5 24.9 Asbestos-related payments, net (8.9) (20.1) Contributions to postretirement plans (7.2) (19.7) Changes in assets and liabilities: Change in receivables 77.8 (41.9) Change in inventories 13.8 (28.2) Change in contract assets 0.4 (13.4) Change in contract liabilities 1.7 (9.1) Change in accounts payable (34.8) 3.6 Change in accrued expenses 15.2 (7.2) Change in income taxes (63.9) 23.3 Other, net (16.3) (10.0) Net Cash – Operating activities 318.1 221.7 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (47.6) (69.3) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4.7) (113.1) Other, net 1.9 1.6 Net Cash – Investing activities (50.4) (180.8) Financing Activities Commercial paper, net borrowings 30.7 11.5 Short-term revolving loans, borrowings 495.8 — Short-term revolving loans, repayments (524.7) — Long-term debt, issued 1.5 7.1 Long-term debt, repayments (1.3) (2.1) Repurchase of common stock (83.9) (38.3) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1.7 11.6 Dividends paid (29.7) (26.1) Other, net — (0.6) Net Cash – Financing activities (109.9) (36.9) Exchange rate effects on cash and cash equivalents 12.2 (10.6) Net Cash – Operating activities of discontinued operations 0.2 1.1 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 170.2 (5.5) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year (includes restricted cash of $0.8 and $1.0, respectively) 612.9 562.2 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period (includes restricted cash of $0.8 and $1.0, respectively) $ 783.1 $ 556.7 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 2.6 $ 2.2 Income taxes, net of refunds received $ 40.9 $ 47.9

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews a variety of key performance indicators including revenue, segment operating income and margins, earnings per share, order growth, and backlog, some of which are calculated on a non-GAAP basis. In addition, we consider certain measures to be useful to management and investors when evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented. These measures provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations and management of assets from period to period. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including, but not limited to, acquisitions, dividends, and share repurchases. Some of these metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for measures determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following non-GAAP measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, to be key performance indicators for purposes of our reconciliation tables. Organic Revenues and Organic Orders are defined as revenue and orders, excluding the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales of portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for presentation as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency fluctuations is estimated using a fixed exchange rate for both the current and prior periods. Management believes that reporting organic revenue and organic orders provides useful information to investors by helping identify underlying trends in our business and facilitating comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to our peers. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income are defined as total operating income and segment operating income, adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, asbestos-related impacts, impairments, restructuring, realignment, certain acquisition-related impacts, and unusual or infrequent operating items. Special items represent charges or credits that impact current results, which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Margin are defined as adjusted operating income or adjusted segment operating income divided by revenue. Adjusted Segment Decremental or Incremental Operating Margin is defined as the change in adjusted segment operating income divided by the change in revenue. We believe these financial measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EPS are defined as income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. and income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. per diluted share, adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, asbestos-related impacts, impairments, restructuring, realignment, pension settlement and curtailment impacts, certain acquisition-related impacts, income tax settlements or adjustments, and unusual or infrequent items. Special items represent charges or credits, on an after-tax basis, that impact current results which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. The after-tax basis of each special item is determined using the jurisdictional tax rate of where the expense or benefit occurred. We believe that adjusted income from continuing operations is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin are defined as the ratio of free cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) to revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin provide useful information to investors as they provide insight into a primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated by our operations. Working Capital is defined as the sum of Receivables, net, Inventories, net and Current contract assets less Accounts payable and Current contract liabilities. Working Capital as a percentage of revenue is calculated by dividing working capital by the trailing twelve months of revenue. We believe that working capital and working capital as a percentage of revenue provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into both a company's operational efficiency and its short-term financial health.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic Revenue / Orders Third Quarter 2020 & 2019 (In Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) (F) = A-D-E (G) =C-D-E (H) = G / B $ Change % Change Acquisition / Divestitures FX Impact Revenue / Orders $ Change % Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Adj. 2020 vs. 2019 Adj. 2020 vs. 2019 Revenue ITT Inc. $ 591.2 $ 711.9 $ (120.7 ) (17.0 %) $ - $ 7.1 $ 584.1 $ (127.8 ) (18.0 %) Motion Technologies 271.8 304.5 (32.7 ) (10.7 %) - 7.7 264.1 (40.4 ) (13.3 %) Industrial Process 194.1 240.3 (46.2 ) (19.2 %) - (1.5 ) 195.6 (44.7 ) (18.6 %) Connect & Control Technologies 125.9 167.9 (42.0 ) (25.0 %) - 1.0 124.9 (43.0 ) (25.6 %) Orders ITT Inc. $ 573.2 $ 702.1 $ (128.9 ) (18.4 %) $ - $ 7.4 $ 565.8 $ (136.3 ) (19.4 %) Motion Technologies 270.2 309.0 (38.8 ) (12.6 %) - 7.9 262.3 (46.7 ) (15.1 %) Industrial Process 193.2 235.0 (41.8 ) (17.8 %) - (1.5 ) 194.7 (40.3 ) (17.1 %) Connect & Control Technologies 110.4 158.8 (48.4 ) (30.5 %) - 0.9 109.5 (49.3 ) (31.0 %) Note: Excludes intercompany eliminations Immaterial differences due to rounding

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs Adjusted Segment Operating Income & Operating Margin Third Quarter 2020 & 2019 (In Millions) Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 2019 % Change % Change As

Reported Special

Items As

Adjusted As

Reported Special

Items As

Adjusted As Reported

2020 vs. 2019 As Adjusted

2020 vs. 2019 Revenue: Motion Technologies $ 271.8 $ 271.8 $ 304.5 $ 304.5 (10.7 %) (10.7 %) Industrial Process 194.1 194.1 240.3 240.3 (19.2 %) (19.2 %) Connect & Control Technologies 125.9 125.9 167.9 167.9 (25.0 %) (25.0 %) Intersegment eliminations (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Total Revenue $ 591.2 $ 591.2 $ 711.9 $ 711.9 (17.0 %) (17.0 %) Operating Margin: Motion Technologies 18.5 % - BP 18.5 % 18.6 % 20 BP 18.8 % (10 ) BP (30 ) BP Industrial Process 8.8 % 530 BP 14.1 % 9.2 % 370 BP 12.9 % (40 ) BP 120 BP Connect & Control Technologies 13.0 % 110 BP 14.1 % 16.9 % 70 BP 17.6 % (390 ) BP (350 ) BP Total Operating Segments 14.2 % 200 BP 16.2 % 15.0 % 160 BP 16.6 % (80 ) BP (40 ) BP Operating Income: Motion Technologies $ 50.4 $ - $ 50.4 $ 56.7 $ 0.6 $ 57.3 (11.1 %) (12.0 %) Industrial Process 17.1 10.3 27.4 22.0 9.1 31.1 (22.3 %) (11.9 %) Connect & Control Technologies 16.4 1.3 17.7 28.4 1.1 29.5 (42.3 %) (40.0 %) Total Segment Operating Income $ 83.9 $ 11.6 $ 95.5 $ 107.1 $ 10.8 $ 117.9 (21.7 %) (19.0 %) Note: Immaterial differences due to rounding. Special items include, but are not limited to, restructuring and realignment costs, impairment charges, acquisition-related expenses, and other unusual or infrequent items including certain legal matters.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations & Adjusted EPS Third Quarter 2020 & 2019 (In Millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2019 2020

vs. 2019 2020

vs. 2019 As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments As

Adjusted As

Reported Non-GAAP

Adjustments As

Adjusted As

Adjusted ($) As

Adjusted (%) Segment Operating Income $ 83.9 $ 11.6 #A $ 95.5 $ 107.1 $ 10.8 #A $ 117.9 Corporate (Expense) (146.4 ) 141.7 #B (4.7 ) 45.4 (55.4 ) #B (10.0 ) Operating (Loss) Income (62.5 ) 153.3 90.8 152.5 (44.6 ) 107.9 Interest Income 0.6 - 0.6 0.9 - 0.9 Other (Expense) Income (1.8 ) 1.4 #C (0.4 ) (0.5 ) - (0.5 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations before Tax (63.7 ) 154.7 91.0 152.9 (44.6 ) 108.3 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 16.2 (35.2 ) #D (19.0 ) (34.1 ) 12.1 #D (22.0 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (47.5 ) 119.5 72.0 118.8 (32.5 ) 86.3 Less: Non Controlling Interest 0.5 - 0.5 0.1 - 0.1 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations - ITT Inc. $ (48.0 ) $ 119.5 $ 71.5 $ 118.7 $ (32.5 ) $ 86.2 EPS from Continuing Operations $ (0.55 ) #E $ 1.37 $ 0.82 $ 1.34 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.97 $ (0.15 ) (15.5 %)

Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. #A - 2020 includes restructuring and other costs ($11.6M). #A - 2019 includes restructuring costs ($6.7M), acquisition related costs ($3.3M) and other costs ($0.8M). #B - 2020 includes asbestos related expense ($141.4M) and other costs ($0.3M). The net asbestos expense includes remeasurement expense ($135.9M) to transition to the full horizon, extending the projection through 2052, and other asbestos related costs ($5.5M). #B - 2019 includes realignment and other costs ($0.8M), and asbestos related benefit ($56.2M). The net asbestos related benefit includes remeasurement income ($68.1M), offset by asbestos related expense to maintain a 10 year accrual ($11.9M), prior to full horizon transition. #C - 2020 includes pension termination related charges. #D - 2020 includes various tax-related special items including tax expense for valuation allowance change ($1.3M), tax expense on future distribution of foreign earnings ($2.0M), tax benefit on uncertain tax position release ($3.2M), and the tax impact of other operating special items. #D - 2019 includes various tax-related special items including tax expense for valuation allowance change ($1.3M), tax expense on future distribution of foreign earnings ($1.1M), and the tax impact of other operating special items. #E - 2020 adjusted EPS is calculated using weighted-average dilutive shares of 86.9, including the dilutive effect of 0.5 equity awards that were excluded from GAAP dilutive EPS due to a net loss.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) (In Millions) (A) = (B) + (C) - (D) (B) (C) (D) (A) = (B) + (C) - (D) (B) (C) (D) Q3 2020 TTM Q3 2020 FY19 Q3 2019 Q3 2019 TTM Q3 2019 FY18 Q3 2018 Net Cash - Operating Activities #A $ 454.1 $ 318.1 $ 357.7 $ 221.7 $ 346.9 $ 221.7 $ 371.8 $ 246.6 Capital expenditures 69.7 47.6 91.4 69.3 101.0 69.3 95.5 63.8 Free Cash Flow 384.4 270.5 266.3 152.4 245.9 152.4 276.3 182.8 Revenue $ 2,488.3 $ 1,769.2 $ 2,846.4 $ 2,127.3 $ 2,805.7 $ 2,127.3 $ 2,745.1 $ 2,066.7 Free Cash Flow Margin 15.4 % 9.4 % 8.8 % 10.1 % #A - 2020 TTM includes payments for asbestos ($10.4M) and restructuring ($28.4M). #A - 2019 TTM includes payments for asbestos ($18.6M) and restructuring ($10.1M).

