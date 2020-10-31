Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) on behalf of Navient stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Navient has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 20, 2020, the Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient. That same day, in a press release issued by the Office of the Attorney General announcing the lawsuit, the suit was summarized as “alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers' student loans.”

On this news, Navient's stock price fell over 7% to close at $9.18 per share on October 21, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navient shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

