 

NAVIENT CORPORATION ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Navient Corporation on Behalf of Navient Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.10.2020, 17:00  |  59   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) on behalf of Navient stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Navient has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 20, 2020, the Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient. That same day, in a press release issued by the Office of the Attorney General announcing the lawsuit, the suit was summarized as “alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers' student loans.”

On this news, Navient's stock price fell over 7% to close at $9.18 per share on October 21, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navient shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Navient Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final Review ...
Pacific Drilling Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings; Restructuring Support Agreement to ...
Mylan and Pfizer Receive Clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Proposed Combination ...
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zosano ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies ...
McAfee Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $400.0 Million Aggregate ...
COTY 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Wells Fargo & Company
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
NAVIENT INVESTIGATION: Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct
29.10.20
NAVIENT INVESTIGATION:   Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct  
22.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Navient Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22.10.20
NAVIENT STOCK ALERT: Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct
22.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims Against Navient Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21.10.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Navient Corporation – NAVI
21.10.20
NAVIENT STOCK ALERT: Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct
20.10.20
Navient posts third-quarter 2020 financial results
12.10.20
Agreement between Navient and Members of American Federation of Teachers to enhance borrower education on Public Service Loan Forgiveness receives final approval
06.10.20
Navient to announce third-quarter 2020 results on October 20, host earnings call on October 21