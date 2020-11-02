 

LCI Industries Reports Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("LCI"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today reported third quarter 2020 results.

“We are pleased to announce we delivered a record quarter with 41% revenue and 91% earnings growth over the prior year driven by favorable trends in the outdoor recreation space and our recent acquisitions. In the quarter, we significantly expanded market share across our businesses, supported by new business wins and content increases, highlighting the strength of our products and strong execution of our team. We believe our strong operational capabilities, combined with our focus on innovation, will further advance LCI’s industry leadership and enable our continued strong performance,” commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With a significant number of new customers taking advantage of a new outdoor lifestyle, we anticipate that the attractive retail tailwinds we have experienced over the last several months will continue well into 2021 and beyond. In addition, we remain focused on executing our diversification strategy, capturing similar industry tailwinds in our aftermarket and adjacent industries markets,” Lippert continued. “I am very pleased with our terrific performance this quarter, and would like to thank the entire LCI team for rising to the challenge of meeting record RV industry demand levels, capturing growth opportunities, and creating further value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $827.7 million, an increase of 41 percent from 2019 third quarter net sales of $586.2 million. Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $68.3 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $35.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $68.6 million, or $2.72 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 was $119.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Additional information regarding adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are provided in the "Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The increase in year-over-year net sales for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by record demand in RV retail, in addition to the impact of acquisitions and organic growth across the Company's aftermarket segment and international markets. Net sales from acquisitions completed by the Company contributed $99 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company's content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV, adjusted to remove Furrion sales from prior periods, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, increased $160 to $3,428, compared to $3,268 for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. The content increase in towables was a result of organic growth, including new product introductions.

October 2020 Results

October 2020 consolidated net sales were approximately $288 million, up 25 percent from October 2019 as the significant increase in RV production continued into the fourth fiscal quarter to meet elevated RV retail demand.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.1 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 24.2 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was higher primarily due to an increase in non-deductible expenses.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At September 30, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $68.2 million, up from $35.4 million at December 31, 2019. The Company generated cash flows from operations of $212.5 million and used $94.9 million for acquisitions, $51.5 million for dividend payments to shareholders, and $28.7 million for capital expenditures in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company's outstanding long-term indebtedness, including current maturities, was $635.9 million at September 30, 2020, and the Company remained in compliance with its debt covenants. The Company believes that its current liquidity is adequate to meet operating needs for the foreseeable future.

Conference Call & Webcast

LCI will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, which may be accessed by dialing (877) 668-4883 for participants in the U.S./Canada or (825) 312-2360 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 3747157. Due to the high volume of companies reporting earnings at this time, please be prepared for hold times of up to 15 minutes when dialing in to the call. In addition, an online, real-time webcast, as well as a supplemental earnings presentation, can be accessed on the Company's website, www.investors.lci1.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (800) 585-8367 for participants in the U.S./Canada or (416) 621-4642 for participants outside the U.S./Canada and referencing access code 3747157. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About LCI Industries

From over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. Additional information about LCI and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, consumer demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

###

LCI INDUSTRIES

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

Last Twelve

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Months

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

827,729

 

 

$

586,221

 

 

$

2,013,164

 

 

$

1,807,461

 

 

$

2,577,185

 

Cost of sales

606,290

 

 

450,748

 

 

1,504,378

 

 

1,390,741

 

 

1,945,917

 

Gross profit

221,439

 

 

135,473

 

 

508,786

 

 

416,720

 

 

631,268

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

127,006

 

 

86,320

 

 

349,305

 

 

254,155

 

 

434,142

 

Operating profit

94,433

 

 

49,153

 

 

159,481

 

 

162,565

 

 

197,126

 

Interest expense, net

1,948

 

 

1,900

 

 

10,843

 

 

6,506

 

 

13,133

 

Income before income taxes

92,485

 

 

47,253

 

 

148,638

 

 

156,059

 

 

183,993

 

Provision for income taxes

24,138

 

 

11,444

 

 

38,891

 

 

38,357

 

 

45,439

 

Net income

$

68,347

 

 

$

35,809

 

 

$

109,747

 

 

$

117,702

 

 

$

138,554

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.72

 

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

4.37

 

 

$

4.71

 

 

$

5.52

 

Diluted

$

2.70

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

4.35

 

 

$

4.70

 

 

$

5.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

25,162

 

 

25,031

 

 

25,125

 

 

24,984

 

 

25.111

 

Diluted

25,313

 

 

25,156

 

 

25,220

 

 

25,053

 

 

25.226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

24,567

 

 

$

18,767

 

 

$

73,366

 

 

$

55,882

 

 

$

92,842

 

Capital expenditures

$

14,114

 

 

$

11,981

 

 

$

28,663

 

 

$

47,767

 

 

$

39,098

 

LCI INDUSTRIES

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

Last Twelve

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Months

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OEM Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RV OEMs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel trailers and fifth-wheels

$

417,050

 

 

$

314,056

 

 

$

936,676

 

 

$

973,978

 

 

$

1,239,416

 

Motorhomes

44,441

 

 

34,810

 

 

107,241

 

 

121,167

 

 

141,697

 

Adjacent Industries OEMs

180,563

 

 

162,684

 

 

498,306

 

 

501,553

 

 

656,313

 

Total OEM Segment net sales

642,054

 

 

511,550

 

 

1,542,223

 

 

1,596,698

 

 

2,037,426

 

Aftermarket Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Aftermarket Segment net sales

185,675

 

 

74,671

 

 

470,941

 

 

210,763

 

 

539,759

 

Total net sales

$

827,729

 

 

$

586,221

 

 

$

2,013,164

 

 

$

1,807,461

 

 

$

2,577,185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OEM Segment

$

65,533

 

 

$

38,347

 

 

$

110,485

 

 

$

131,434

 

 

$

144,341

 

Aftermarket Segment (1)

28,900

 

 

10,806

 

 

48,996

 

 

31,131

 

 

52,785

 

Total operating profit

$

94,433

 

 

$

49,153

 

 

$

159,481

 

 

$

162,565

 

 

$

197,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OEM Segment depreciation

$

11,911

 

 

$

11,369

 

 

$

35,460

 

 

$

34,419

 

 

$

47,060

 

Aftermarket Segment depreciation

2,860

 

 

1,416

 

 

9,442

 

 

3,907

 

 

11,115

 

Total depreciation

$

14,771

 

 

$

12,785

 

 

$

44,902

 

 

$

38,326

 

 

$

58,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OEM Segment amortization

$

6,928

 

 

$

5,317

 

 

$

19,671

 

 

$

15,623

 

 

$

24,836

 

Aftermarket Segment amortization

2,868

 

 

665

 

 

8,793

 

 

1,933

 

 

9,831

 

Total amortization

$

9,796

 

 

$

5,982

 

 

$

28,464

 

 

$

17,556

 

 

$

34,667

 

(1)September 30, 2020 results include a non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.3 million for the first nine months of 2020 related to CURT purchase accounting.

LCI INDUSTRIES

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(unaudited)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

68,187

 

 

$

35,359

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,060 and $3,144 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

313,264

 

 

199,976

 

Inventories, net

369,160

 

 

393,607

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

45,061

 

 

41,849

 

Total current assets

795,672

 

 

670,791

 

Fixed assets, net

368,422

 

 

366,309

 

Goodwill

413,068

 

 

351,114

 

Other intangible assets, net

373,941

 

 

341,426

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

97,580

 

 

98,774

 

Other assets

62,000

 

 

34,181

 

Total assets

$

2,110,683

 

 

$

1,862,595

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term indebtedness

$

19,861

 

 

$

17,883

 

Accounts payable, trade

175,492

 

 

99,262

 

Current portion of operating lease obligations

23,772

 

 

21,693

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

181,398

 

 

132,420

 

Total current liabilities

400,523

 

 

271,258

 

Long-term indebtedness

616,076

 

 

612,906

 

Operating lease obligations

77,619

 

 

79,848

 

Deferred taxes

46,946

 

 

35,740

 

Other long-term liabilities

93,957

 

 

62,171

 

Total liabilities

1,235,121

 

 

1,061,923

 

Total stockholders’ equity

875,562

 

 

800,672

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,110,683

 

 

$

1,862,595

 

LCI INDUSTRIES

SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

109,747

 

 

$

117,702

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

73,366

 

 

55,882

 

Stock-based compensation expense

13,646

 

 

12,061

 

Other non-cash items

1,818

 

 

837

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

(103,209)

 

 

(42,367)

 

Inventories, net

24,423

 

 

24,410

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(29,489)

 

 

15,119

 

Accounts payable, trade

68,379

 

 

8,437

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

53,806

 

 

17,461

 

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

212,487

 

 

209,542

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(28,663)

 

 

(47,767)

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(94,909)

 

 

(53,923)

 

Other investing activities

3,972

 

 

364

 

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(119,600)

 

 

(101,326)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Vesting of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes

(4,807)

 

 

(7,194)

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

285,827

 

 

404,228

 

Repayments under revolving credit facility

(273,130)

 

 

(443,921)

 

Repayments under term loan and other borrowings

(15,385)

 

 

 

Payment of dividends

(51,535)

 

 

(47,533)

 

Other financing activities

(176)

 

 

(405)

 

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(59,206)

 

 

(94,825)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(853)

 

 

(842)

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

32,828

 

 

12,549

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

35,359

 

 

14,928

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

68,187

 

 

$

27,477

 

LCI INDUSTRIES

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

Last Twelve

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Months

 

Industry Data(1) (in thousands of units):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industry Wholesale Production:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs

110.1

 

 

80.6

 

 

264.9

 

 

266.4

 

 

348.1

 

 

Motorhome RVs

11.3

 

 

10.8

 

 

28.3

 

 

36.4

 

 

38.7

 

 

Industry Retail Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs

151.1

 

(2)

118.0

 

 

356.7

 

(2)

334.2

 

 

420.3

 

(2)

Impact on dealer inventories

(41.0)

 

(2)

(37.4)

 

 

(91.8)

 

(2)

(67.8)

 

 

(72.2)

 

(2)

Motorhome RVs

14.5

 

(2)

12.3

 

 

33.9

 

(2)

37.5

 

 

42.4

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

LCI Content Per Industry Unit Produced: (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV

 

 

 

 

$

3,428

 

 

$

3,268

 

 

 

 

Motorhome RV

 

 

 

 

$

2,399

 

 

$

2,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

Balance Sheet Data (debt availability in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Remaining availability under the debt facilities (4)

 

$

460.9

 

 

$

548.7

 

 

$

481.8

 

 

Days sales in accounts receivable, based on last twelve months

 

30.0

 

 

25.2

 

 

25.7

 

 

Inventory turns, based on last twelve months

 

5.7

 

 

5.6

 

 

5.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

Estimated Full Year Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

 

$ 50 - $ 60 million

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

$ 95 - $ 105 million

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

$ 15 - $ 20 million

 

 

 

Annual tax rate

 

 

 

 

25% - 27%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc.
(2) September 2020 retail sales data for RVs has not been published yet, therefore 2020 retail data for RVs includes an estimate for September 2020 retail units. Retail sales data will likely be revised upwards in future months as various states report.
(3) The content figures presented were adjusted to remove Furrion sales from prior periods, as the Furrion distribution and supply agreement was terminated effective December 31, 2019.
(4) Remaining availability under the debt facilities is subject to covenant restrictions and, in the case of $150 million of such availability, the lender's discretion.

LCI INDUSTRIES
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
 (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and diluted net income per common share to adjusted diluted net income per common share.

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

68,347

 

 

$

35,809

 

 

$

109,747

 

 

$

117,702

 

Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up

388

 

 

 

 

7,286

 

 

 

Income tax impact of inventory fair value step-up

(94)

 

 

 

 

(1,772)

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

68,641

 

 

$

35,809

 

 

$

115,261

 

 

$

117,702

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per common share

$

2.70

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

4.35

 

 

$

4.70

 

Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up

0.02

 

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

Income tax impact of inventory fair value step-up

(0.00)

 

 

 

 

(0.07)

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income per common share

$

2.72

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

4.57

 

 

$

4.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

68,347

 

 

$

35,809

 

 

$

109,747

 

 

$

117,702

 

Interest expense, net

1,948

 

 

1,900

 

 

10,843

 

 

6,506

 

Provision for income taxes

24,138

 

 

11,444

 

 

38,891

 

 

38,357

 

Depreciation expense

14,771

 

 

12,785

 

 

44,902

 

 

38,326

 

Amortization expense

9,796

 

 

5,982

 

 

28,464

 

 

17,556

 

EBITDA

119,000

 

 

67,920

 

 

232,847

 

 

218,447

 

Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up

388

 

 

 

 

7,286

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

119,388

 

 

$

67,920

 

 

$

240,133

 

 

$

218,447

 

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measures of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for items that impact the comparability of the Company's results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisition of CURT and related tax impacts during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted diluted net income per common share is defined as net income per common share adjusted for items that impact the comparability of the Company's results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisition of CURT and related tax impacts during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisition of CURT during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. The Company considers these non-GAAP measures in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

LCI Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
LCI Industries Third-Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for November 2, 2020, at 8: 30 a.m. ET
14.10.20
Lippert Components Names Joe Thompson as New Chief Marketing Officer