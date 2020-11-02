Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending January 31, February 28, and March 31, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today the following financial results and related information:



On October 29, 2020, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share January 31, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 29, 2021 $0.0675 February 28, 2021 February 12, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.0675 March 31, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.0675

In light of current economic and market conditions, including as a result of the global crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we believe that no reliance should be placed on these distributions representing the prospect for any particular level of common stock distributions for any periods in the future.

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of September 30, 2020 stood at $3.88, compared with a NAV per share on June 30, 2020 of $3.23.

