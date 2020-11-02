 

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 30 June 2020 ("2020 Annual Report"), the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained therein (the "Notice of AGM") and forms of proxy will be posted this week to those shareholders that have elected to receive hard copies, and are available now on the Company's website in accordance with AIM Rule 20:

https://investors.renalytixai.com/financials-and-filings/annual-and-ha ...
  
In light of the current UK Government’s public health advice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including to limit travel and public gatherings of the more than two people, and the likelihood that this advice may remain in place for a number of weeks, the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held electronically at 2.00 p.m. (GMT) on 7 December 2020 as permitted by the Company’s articles of association.

The Company is therefore not facilitating any arrangements for a physical meeting for any shareholders to attend the AGM. The Company will provide a facility for shareholders to participate in the AGM either online or via telephone and there will be an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions. In order to facilitate the process, the directors of the Company request that shareholders register for the AGM and submit questions in advance before 2.00 p.m. (GMT) on 4 December 2020.

To register for details to join the AGM via telephone or online, and to submit any questions, please contact Walbrook PR via email at investors@renalytixai.com or call +44 (0)20 7933 8790.

Proxy voting
Shareholders will not receive a hard copy form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting in the post. Instead, Shareholders will be able to vote electronically using the link www.signalshares.com. Shareholders will need to log into their Signal Shares account, or register if not previously done so before.

Shareholders may request a hard copy form of proxy directly from Link Asset Services on +44 (0)371 664 0300. A proxy may also be appointed by CREST members, by using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service, further details of which are set out in the Notice. Proxy votes and electronic votes must be received by no later than 2.00 p.m. (GMT) on 3 December 2020.

About Kidney Disease 
Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD).  Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage.  Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.
* https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/2019-national ...

About RenalytixAI
RenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. RenalytixAI's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytixai.com.


