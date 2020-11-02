ZAGG to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020, immediately following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results and discuss the Company’s outlook and business.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (866) 501-1537 (domestic) or (253) 237-1156 (international) at 4:55 p.m. ET (1:55 p.m. PT) and provide the conference identification number: 6086729. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.ZAGG.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.