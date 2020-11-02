TFI International Completes Previously Announced DLS Worldwide Acquisition

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced US $225 million acquisition of DLS Worldwide (“DLS”), previously a business unit of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company. Established in 2006 and based out of Bolingbrook, IL, DLS provides logistics services through a third-party logistics (“3PL”) network of internal sales personnel, commissioned sales agents and agent-stations. As previously stated, the acquired business will operate standalone within TFI International’s Logistics segment under its new name, “TForce Worldwide, Inc.”



